 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   You know that slim bit of optimism you had this morning? Well, South Korean patients that were previously cleared are now testing positive for "reactivated" COVID-19 infection   (reuters.com) divider line
112
    More: Followup, Polymerase chain reaction, Epidemiology, DNA, Infectious disease, DNA polymerase, World Health Organization, Virus, reports of some COVID-19 patients testing  
•       •       •

1433 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2020 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



112 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well that certainly puts a damper on things. Will Donnie blame the canned salmon?
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
iirc, there is uncertainty still about the accuracy of some tests.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

parasol: iirc, there is uncertainty still about the accuracy of some tests.


Similar reports out of HK and Singapore.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In addition to the possibility of inaccuracy (isn't the number well within normal levels of false positives/negatives?), the hypothesis is that this is the disease reactivating rather than a new infection.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, sh*t.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i feel like i've been hearing this for a little while, but was waiting for a better source/more info. reuters is a reputable source. i look forward to the WHO's findings.

there is just so much we don't know yet :(
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just like with medications, wait until there are better studies and larger numbers.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

luna1580: i feel like i've been hearing this for a little while, but was waiting for a better source/more info. reuters is a reputable source. i look forward to the WHO's findings.

there is just so much we don't know yet :(


But we don't trust the WHO anymore, so get out there and spend like a good consumer.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Well that certainly puts a damper on things. Will Donnie blame the canned salmon?


I tried canned salmon once. The shape of the can should have been a tip-off. It's tapered from a large opening to a smaller end.
So, they cut off the tail, cut off the good part of the fish, slam the rest in the can and sell it to you. There were a lot of bones also. When I buy a can of chicken I don't have to pick bones. Same with the tuna. WTF?
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am shocked, why I was assured in a thread earlier this week that one would surely gain immunity to this disease or you would die.........
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

basemetal: I am shocked, why I was assured in a thread earlier this week that one would surely gain immunity to this disease or you would die.........


As stated upthread, more info is needed.

Contracting chicken pox (a herpes virus) means you can't get it again - except for those few who do.
And, of course, we know now it can come back as shingles.

Some vaccines do not give life-time immunity, they "wear off".

Might be faulty testing, might be Covid 19 can flare up in some people, might be mutations in the virus, might be a mild case means a weaker immunity after.

It seems safe to assume most people who contract it, recover from it, and then test for antibodies to it should have some degree of immunity - but we already know that sort of immunity has never been really "for everyone, for life"
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

parasol: basemetal: I am shocked, why I was assured in a thread earlier this week that one would surely gain immunity to this disease or you would die.........

As stated upthread, more info is needed.

Contracting chicken pox (a herpes virus) means you can't get it again - except for those few who do.
And, of course, we know now it can come back as shingles.

Some vaccines do not give life-time immunity, they "wear off".

Might be faulty testing, might be Covid 19 can flare up in some people, might be mutations in the virus, might be a mild case means a weaker immunity after.

It seems safe to assume most people who contract it, recover from it, and then test for antibodies to it should have some degree of immunity - but we already know that sort of immunity has never been really "for everyone, for life"


Well, shiat.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ski9600: parasol: basemetal: I am shocked, why I was assured in a thread earlier this week that one would surely gain immunity to this disease or you would die.........

As stated upthread, more info is needed.

Contracting chicken pox (a herpes virus) means you can't get it again - except for those few who do.
And, of course, we know now it can come back as shingles.

Some vaccines do not give life-time immunity, they "wear off".

Might be faulty testing, might be Covid 19 can flare up in some people, might be mutations in the virus, might be a mild case means a weaker immunity after.

It seems safe to assume most people who contract it, recover from it, and then test for antibodies to it should have some degree of immunity - but we already know that sort of immunity has never been really "for everyone, for life"

Well, shiat.


I'm optimistic.

If there is some measure of immunity via antibodies, an eventual vaccine and treatment protocols for those who contract it, we'll be in a far better situation than we are now.

You know, like the regular flu.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ski9600: parasol: basemetal: I am shocked, why I was assured in a thread earlier this week that one would surely gain immunity to this disease or you would die.........

As stated upthread, more info is needed.

Contracting chicken pox (a herpes virus) means you can't get it again - except for those few who do.
And, of course, we know now it can come back as shingles.

Some vaccines do not give life-time immunity, they "wear off".

Might be faulty testing, might be Covid 19 can flare up in some people, might be mutations in the virus, might be a mild case means a weaker immunity after.

It seems safe to assume most people who contract it, recover from it, and then test for antibodies to it should have some degree of immunity - but we already know that sort of immunity has never been really "for everyone, for life"

Well, shiat.


Welcome to the world of never really sleeping well again.

I have been there for a month or so when the first unreliable reports of Re-infection were slipping out of China's social media networks before it got blocked by the government.  we get to spend the next year to two years hoping that we do not catch this thing before a stable vaccine can be found.  IF a stable vaccine can be found.  And if one can't then we are looking at an eventual 100% infection rate as wave after wave of re-infections occur, until only those lucky few with teh right combo of genetic resistance and antibodies manage to live through it.

The rest of use get to play Russian roulette to see if each reinfection is the one that finally damages our lungs enough to kill us.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

parasol: basemetal: I am shocked, why I was assured in a thread earlier this week that one would surely gain immunity to this disease or you would die.........

As stated upthread, more info is needed.

Contracting chicken pox (a herpes virus) means you can't get it again - except for those few who do.
And, of course, we know now it can come back as shingles.

Some vaccines do not give life-time immunity, they "wear off".

Might be faulty testing, might be Covid 19 can flare up in some people, might be mutations in the virus, might be a mild case means a weaker immunity after.

It seems safe to assume most people who contract it, recover from it, and then test for antibodies to it should have some degree of immunity - but we already know that sort of immunity has never been really "for everyone, for life"


This is spot on. There are several viruses that simply are kept at bay by the immune system. Chicken Pox is one of them; it hides in your nervous system, which is composed of very-long-lived cells, and occasionally reactivates (and is usually sent packing again immediately). Although I don't know the lifespan of the affected lung and kidney cells, the ACE-2 receptor is present in some of both, so a lysogenic phase is entirely possible. We just don't know.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Noctusxx: ski9600: parasol: basemetal: I am shocked, why I was assured in a thread earlier this week that one would surely gain immunity to this disease or you would die.........

As stated upthread, more info is needed.

Contracting chicken pox (a herpes virus) means you can't get it again - except for those few who do.
And, of course, we know now it can come back as shingles.

Some vaccines do not give life-time immunity, they "wear off".

Might be faulty testing, might be Covid 19 can flare up in some people, might be mutations in the virus, might be a mild case means a weaker immunity after.

It seems safe to assume most people who contract it, recover from it, and then test for antibodies to it should have some degree of immunity - but we already know that sort of immunity has never been really "for everyone, for life"

Well, shiat.

Welcome to the world of never really sleeping well again.

I have been there for a month or so when the first unreliable reports of Re-infection were slipping out of China's social media networks before it got blocked by the government.  we get to spend the next year to two years hoping that we do not catch this thing before a stable vaccine can be found.  IF a stable vaccine can be found.  And if one can't then we are looking at an eventual 100% infection rate as wave after wave of re-infections occur, until only those lucky few with teh right combo of genetic resistance and antibodies manage to live through it.

The rest of use get to play Russian roulette to see if each reinfection is the one that finally damages our lungs enough to kill us.


There is no disease with 100% infection rate as lethal as you describe.

This one included.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

parasol: ski9600: parasol: basemetal: I am shocked, why I was assured in a thread earlier this week that one would surely gain immunity to this disease or you would die.........

As stated upthread, more info is needed.

Contracting chicken pox (a herpes virus) means you can't get it again - except for those few who do.
And, of course, we know now it can come back as shingles.

Some vaccines do not give life-time immunity, they "wear off".

Might be faulty testing, might be Covid 19 can flare up in some people, might be mutations in the virus, might be a mild case means a weaker immunity after.

It seems safe to assume most people who contract it, recover from it, and then test for antibodies to it should have some degree of immunity - but we already know that sort of immunity has never been really "for everyone, for life"

Well, shiat.

I'm optimistic.

If there is some measure of immunity via antibodies, an eventual vaccine and treatment protocols for those who contract it, we'll be in a far better situation than we are now.

You know, like the regular flu.


And we've been letting the anti-vaxxer idiots get away with their dumb-f*ckery for years with religious exemptions and other horsesh*t and in an ever-increasing population density. The conditions for this virus to decimate our numbers couldn't have been more perfect, and we have nobody to blame but ourselves.

We're staring directly at Darwin and spitting in his face. "Come at me, bro!"
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: And we've been letting the anti-vaxxer idiots get away with their dumb-f*ckery for years with religious exemptions and other horsesh*t and in an ever-increasing population density. The conditions for this virus to decimate our numbers couldn't have been more perfect, and we have nobody to blame but ourselves.

We're staring directly at Darwin and spitting in his face. "Come at me, bro!"


I'm pro-vaccine myself but can't rage at those who are anti just now - considering we don't have one for this yet.
When we do, and they shriek it's part of some deep-state thing, maybe then :)

One of the most interesting interviews I heard recently was with a doctor in Africa who said (paraphrasing) had the covid virus hit there prior to AIDS treatments they would have had massive losses (co-morbidity) - and he speculated the widespread use of retrovirals there might be slowing the spread of covid.

It was late last month and I don't know if that is still the case but, things that make you go "hmmmm"

I thought birth-rates were declining, in general?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reading a new CDC report is interesting.
On April 7, national case doubling time was approximately 6.5 days, although this ranged from 5.5 to 8.0 days in the 10 jurisdictions reporting the most cases.
Geographic Differences in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths, and Incidence - United States, February 12-April 7, 2020
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/w​r​/mm6915e4.htm?s_cid=mm6915e4_w
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shedding detectable amounts of viral RNA is not unusual following a viral infection.  It doesn't mean the person is still infected.  It doesn't even mean they're spreading anything.  It just means the test they used picked it up.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This means that there will never be a vaccine. You'll either need to remain isolated or roll the dice every three works or so to see if you die. Call your parents and say goodbye, because they'll be dead before the year's out.

Everything, everything you know is going to be so altered that it might as well be destroyed.

All because of a few false positives/negatives.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: In addition to the possibility of inaccuracy (isn't the number well within normal levels of false positives/negatives?), the hypothesis is that this is the disease reactivating rather than a new infection.


Is it also possible they have a different strain? Haven't they ID'd three of them?

That's a farking terrifying thought to me...
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's one solution to global warming.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And stop eating weird sh*t!
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need to fear. My mega-church is holding a big Easter service tomorrow. We're all going to hold hands and pray the virus away, then come to your town to spread the Word of God.


/you're welcome
 
PirateKing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Well that certainly puts a damper on things. Will Donnie blame the canned salmon?


img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: i feel like i've been hearing this for a little while, but was waiting for a better source/more info. reuters is a reputable source. i look forward to the WHO's findings.

there is just so much we don't know yet :(


You're right.

Which means after this long of suspecting it they still haven't hammered it down.

How scary is that?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're living in fear, you might as well be dead.
 
Keethera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: ski9600: parasol: basemetal: I am shocked, why I was assured in a thread earlier this week that one would surely gain immunity to this disease or you would die.........

As stated upthread, more info is needed.

Contracting chicken pox (a herpes virus) means you can't get it again - except for those few who do.
And, of course, we know now it can come back as shingles.

Some vaccines do not give life-time immunity, they "wear off".

Might be faulty testing, might be Covid 19 can flare up in some people, might be mutations in the virus, might be a mild case means a weaker immunity after.

It seems safe to assume most people who contract it, recover from it, and then test for antibodies to it should have some degree of immunity - but we already know that sort of immunity has never been really "for everyone, for life"

Well, shiat.

Welcome to the world of never really sleeping well again.

I have been there for a month or so when the first unreliable reports of Re-infection were slipping out of China's social media networks before it got blocked by the government.  we get to spend the next year to two years hoping that we do not catch this thing before a stable vaccine can be found.  IF a stable vaccine can be found.  And if one can't then we are looking at an eventual 100% infection rate as wave after wave of re-infections occur, until only those lucky few with teh right combo of genetic resistance and antibodies manage to live through it.

The rest of use get to play Russian roulette to see if each reinfection is the one that finally damages our lungs enough to kill us.


Either you're trolling or you have serious mental problems.  If it's the former, well played, the latter... take a break from the internet and call a mental health number.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange that this issue isn't sorted out. I remember reading back in early March that patients in China were getting reinfected with COVID-19, and that they were dying of heart failure

Last week it was confirmed that COVID-19 not only infects the lung but the heart as well


A lot more people are going to die as reinfection will greatly increase chance of death by pneumonia or heart failure in people of all ages

Why it took this long for something first announced months ago to be confirmed by the medical community is beyond me, but it's a deadly failure by WHO and our international medical community

But one thing is for certain now - Say hello to CAPTAIN TRIPS
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're getting as good at this thread as we are the Bernie threads.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: And stop eating weird sh*t!


I traveled throughout rural China many years ago when I was in the CIA.  I still miss the fine cuisine that was basically a bbq'd bat with a wooden stick up it's ass.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: We're getting as good at this thread as we are the Bernie threads.


Bernie Sanders made COVID-19 and the DNC is hiding the vaccine!
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: In addition to the possibility of inaccuracy (isn't the number well within normal levels of false positives/negatives?), the hypothesis is that this is the disease reactivating rather than a new infection.


Wouldn't they be able to test whether it was the same strain versus a different one?  I would think if yes, then same strain = reactivation while different strain = new.  Sure the basic test is probably yes/no, but with this being a scary proposition I'd think they would've studied it.  For a moment I wondered how they'd determine if same strain in a given person, but they should have some antibodies or remnants of the previous infection still present.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Zombies by summer?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and screw you subby for implying I had any optimism!
 
rka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: You know, like the regular flu.


Which implies that our health system is going to have to be ramped up to now handle both flu and COVID cases every year.

Is that double the capacity needed? 50% more?

Or maybe everyone who was going to die of the flu now dies of COVID instead. Who knows.

And then vaccine providers get to play a guessing game every year in hopes that they pick the right flavor of the vaccine to produce. And even then, at least with the flu, it's about 40-50% effective.

https://www.aafp.org/news/health-of-t​h​e-public/20200226interimfluve.html
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keethera: Noctusxx: ski9600: parasol: basemetal: I am shocked, why I was assured in a thread earlier this week that one would surely gain immunity to this disease or you would die.........

As stated upthread, more info is needed.

Contracting chicken pox (a herpes virus) means you can't get it again - except for those few who do.
And, of course, we know now it can come back as shingles.

Some vaccines do not give life-time immunity, they "wear off".

Might be faulty testing, might be Covid 19 can flare up in some people, might be mutations in the virus, might be a mild case means a weaker immunity after.

It seems safe to assume most people who contract it, recover from it, and then test for antibodies to it should have some degree of immunity - but we already know that sort of immunity has never been really "for everyone, for life"

Well, shiat.

Welcome to the world of never really sleeping well again.

I have been there for a month or so when the first unreliable reports of Re-infection were slipping out of China's social media networks before it got blocked by the government.  we get to spend the next year to two years hoping that we do not catch this thing before a stable vaccine can be found.  IF a stable vaccine can be found.  And if one can't then we are looking at an eventual 100% infection rate as wave after wave of re-infections occur, until only those lucky few with teh right combo of genetic resistance and antibodies manage to live through it.

The rest of use get to play Russian roulette to see if each reinfection is the one that finally damages our lungs enough to kill us.

Either you're trolling or you have serious mental problems.  If it's the former, well played, the latter... take a break from the internet and call a mental health number.


He's repeating what I've heard from other infectious disease experts.

The whole point to getting control is to prevent this from becoming endemic to humans like influenza is. What the poster is describing is an endemic infection, and it is completely within possible reality. Reinfection is another way it would become endemic.
 
Banacek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must have stumbled into /r/doomercirclejerk by mistake...
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: Strange that this issue isn't sorted out. I remember reading back in early March that patients in China were getting reinfected with COVID-19, and that they were dying of heart failure

Last week it was confirmed that COVID-19 not only infects the lung but the heart as well


A lot more people are going to die as reinfection will greatly increase chance of death by pneumonia or heart failure in people of all ages

Why it took this long for something first announced months ago to be confirmed by the medical community is beyond me, but it's a deadly failure by WHO and our international medical community

But one thing is for certain now - Say hello to CAPTAIN TRIPS


Were you always this dumb, or did you push the Q-Tip in a little too far this morning?
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mark Ratner: buttercat: And stop eating weird sh*t!

I traveled throughout rural China many years ago when I was in the CIA.  I still miss the fine cuisine that was basically a bbq'd bat with a wooden stick up it's ass.


Cool.

When I was a beauty queen astronaut, I met aliens and taught them about our lord and savior and big macs...not necessarily in that order.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peki:  The whole point to getting control is to prevent this from becoming endemic to humans like influenza is.

Oh, it's far too late for that. When you count asymptomatic cases and mild cases not reported, you're looking at, conservatively, 5,000,000 cases and growing.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: How scary is that?


Scary?  Not really.  Typical of science when trying to unravel any sort of organism and how it interacts with other organisms in the environment.

Peki: Which means after this long of suspecting it they still haven't hammered it down.


How long do you think it takes to unravel a disease? Figure out how to make a vaccine, make said vaccine, test to see if it's safe for use, and ramp up production?

This is NOT a quick process.  That's without even taking into account mutations that can happen as the virus travels from host to host.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Mark Ratner: buttercat: And stop eating weird sh*t!

I traveled throughout rural China many years ago when I was in the CIA.  I still miss the fine cuisine that was basically a bbq'd bat with a wooden stick up it's ass.

Cool.

When I was a beauty queen astronaut, I met aliens and taught them about our lord and savior and big macs...not necessarily in that order.


That doesn't sound believable to me.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: parasol: ski9600: parasol: basemetal: I am shocked, why I was assured in a thread earlier this week that one would surely gain immunity to this disease or you would die.........

As stated upthread, more info is needed.

Contracting chicken pox (a herpes virus) means you can't get it again - except for those few who do.
And, of course, we know now it can come back as shingles.

Some vaccines do not give life-time immunity, they "wear off".

Might be faulty testing, might be Covid 19 can flare up in some people, might be mutations in the virus, might be a mild case means a weaker immunity after.

It seems safe to assume most people who contract it, recover from it, and then test for antibodies to it should have some degree of immunity - but we already know that sort of immunity has never been really "for everyone, for life"

Well, shiat.

I'm optimistic.

If there is some measure of immunity via antibodies, an eventual vaccine and treatment protocols for those who contract it, we'll be in a far better situation than we are now.

You know, like the regular flu.

And we've been letting the anti-vaxxer idiots get away with their dumb-f*ckery for years with religious exemptions and other horsesh*t and in an ever-increasing population density. The conditions for this virus to decimate our numbers couldn't have been more perfect, and we have nobody to blame but ourselves.

We're staring directly at Darwin and spitting in his face. "Come at me, bro!"


On the other hand, this could be the event that causes legislature to limit their ability to avoid getting vaccinated.  It's the ol' take a nibble, take a bigger nibble, take a bite, get smacked down for pushing it too far.
 
Displayed 50 of 112 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.