(Me TV)   Whelp, this aged poorly
76
posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2020 at 2:52 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Which of those things has made a comeback?
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

This.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, do you not understand what the phrase "this aged poorly" even means? Not a single one of those has made a comeback, and none of them ever will, so it aged perfectly well.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Listicle simply needs an update:

10.  Passengers

11.  Crews

12.  Skycaps

14.  Concessions

15.  TSA
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The claim in "3. Meeting at the gate" that you can only greet people in baggage claim is dependent on the airport. No, you don't have access to the terminal itself, but the connector causeways end in different locations.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

in america? i'm under the impression that the only time non-ticketed people (who don't work there) can get through TSA security is when they have proof they are meeting an unaccompanied minor at the gate, and have worked that out with the airline beforehand.

where can you just walk up to the gate and not be getting on a plane?

or are you being technical? like "i met them a whole 100 yards before the actual baggage claim!" 'cause that aint the same as "meeting at the gate".
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Maybe that was the joke? Airlines are essentially dead so none of it matters?
I don't know.
 
stultus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember being 7 or 8 yo and flying unaccompanied on an American Airline prop-plane from Iowa to Washington D.C. - and it being no big deal to the flight crew.

Also remembers the miniskirts on Braniff and PSA stews :)
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Indy for one. Civic Plaza is where you arrive/depart from the secure areas. It's a food court, shopping, etc. same level as arrival check-in. Baggage claim is downstairs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. So did I
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coach actually looked like this once

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I sometimes miss working at an airport. When friends and family flew in, I would badge my way through security and meet them at the gate. Those were the days.
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes kids, back in the olden days, you could walk your flier to the Gate, yep, right up to the plane gangway.  Then it changed.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sad that now it's just an over crowded bus with wings.
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deregulation was a bad thing.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's bizarre but yeah, I dress up when travelling. I guess I watched too many old movies when I was a kid where everyone looked so spiffed up when in thrillers.
 
ElCaptin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At one point in time, life insurance kiosks dotted airports around the country in order to take advantage of nervous travelers. But when people slowly realized air travel wasn't as dangerous as they once thought, the kiosks went away.

"Realized"? Air travel has gotten safer since the 70s. It's not just a belief that people "realize", it's an actual hard fact that has changed over time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tkgeisha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was without a doubt the coolest thing I ever saw when I was a kid visiting the airport.
Fark user imageView Full Size
And this poster was always in the concourse, it made a completely different impression on me that I didn't understand at the time

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Kind of miss it but then I remember having to wear a suit everyday to work. That I will never miss. And the cleaning bills. And staining and killing a nice tie.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dressing nicely for flights has got me bumped to 1st Class at least half a dozen times.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

but it's still not like you're walking up to gate A14 and meeting your family the second they get off the plane.

i remember doing that, back in the day. it was pretty much allowed until 9.11 i think. i don't miss it, but it was different. then again, i also grew up thinking o'hare was what most airports were like, during the time it actually was the busiest airport in the world. so perhaps my experience is atypical.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q: what doesn't age poorly these days?

A: anti-vaxxer kids.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Same here. And often "dressing nicely" meant a polo shirt and ironed dockers.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2. Smoking

Originally you could walk right onto the plane with a cigarette in your mouth.

Then they switched to smoking "areas" that were pretty open.

Then came the smoking "Lounges".  Basically a small room with 34 air purifiers running at once and every surface of everything was yellowish brown.  The most depressing space you could possibly imagine.  Otherwise knows as Satan's Gooch.

Now all but the last of those are being phased out for the better.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subby also seems confused about "welp" vs "whelp".

Some admin must have been in a right mood today.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A lot of that has to do with the price of flights back in the late 60's being something like two-three times the equivalent price today
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air travel: all the convenience of the stagecoach, without the comfort.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here at SeaTac I think they changed the rules so people can now get a pass to to to the gates and watch planes takeoff even if they are not flying.

Its hard to imagine smoking used to be everywhere in public, but especially airplanes. Jesus that seems so miserable for nonsmokers.
 
yequalsy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Really? Before dereg you had way less selection at way higher prices, food on the airlines SUCKED - outside of first class airline food has always sucked - and the terminal choices sucked worse. Because particular routes were restricted to particular airlines it was crazy hard to fly to some places without changing airlines. That meant long ass treks across the bigger airports and good luck with your luggage.

I'm not claiming that everything about deregulation has been wonderful but oh my god it's better now.

Next you'll tell me how deregulation of telecommunications was bad.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

#1 Remember the days when you had to walk outside and up a flight of stairs to board your aircraft? While smaller airlines and airports still do this, enclosed walkways (Jetways) are now more common. Delta Airlines provided the first Jetways in 1961 at Atlanta's Hartsfield Airport.

This is still very common at international airports, including major ones like Schiphol.

Southwest has been looking at bringing it back because it allows you to use the rear door, speeding up at the board and deplane process.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: in america? i'm under the impression that the only time non-ticketed people (who don't work there) can get through TSA security is when they have proof they are meeting an unaccompanied minor at the gate, and have worked that out with the airline beforehand.

where can you just walk up to the gate and not be getting on a plane?


https://www.metroairport.com/about-dt​w​/dtw-destination-pass

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel​/​news/2019/10/22/dtw-pit-tpa-airports-n​on-flyers-past-security-how-works/4059​418002/

It's not a free-for-all.  It's very limited and requires applying for access in advance, but it can be done.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did this get through?
 
1979
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i remember the hospital asking,"Smoking or Non?"
THE HOSPITAL!!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Number 8. Sitting in a Greyhound bus station in San Fransisco and putting a quarter in one of these.  A bum stands behind me.  Is zat Channel 2? Cause channel 2 gits the show on it.  I don think that's chann see l 2 buddy.  Don got no show. What a waste of a quarter.

It was black and white and the reception was terrible.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#9 makes me sad, and not just at the airport, but name-a-place.

Casually dressed is one thing, but showing up for work with sexy bits flopping loosely around in pj pants or behind a taught thin t-shirt, looking like you just rolled out of a hot sweaty night with your fitness trainer and then arriving to work shows a lack of respect to not only the employees, interns, but the other Senators, Mr. Biden.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My impression of the headline is that it's referring to the fact that air travel is almost completely dead. It's not even a question any longer of what luxury items have been given up...airports are vacant and planes aren't flying.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
FarkingSmurf:
Then came the smoking "Lounges".  Basically a small room with 34 air purifiers running at once and every surface of everything was yellowish brown.  The most depressing space you could possibly imagine.  Otherwise knows as Satan's Gooch.

The plexiglass walled ones at the Atlanta airport were horrible. You couldn't see through the entire room as you passed by. I was a smoker then and I couldn't go in them.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Seatac airport has a visitor pass you can use to meet a lover at the gate. Currently suspended due to Covid but it's a real thing.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lord Of War - Everything That Comes From The Earth
Youtube mQgdZTgpczM
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh yeah.  The smoking priest in Albuquerque who called me a baby killer.  It was 1979 and I was was an E1 fresh out of AIT.  You could smoke anywhere except on the jetway in to or off the plane and people had a problem with that.

People upset they the couldn't smoke during take off and landings and there wasn't a smoking section yet.  Got seated next to a chain smoking gropey GILF?  Lucky you.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Airline name checks out.
 
semiotix
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Coach actually once cost roughly double what first class does today.

/but the nine hours of marinating in cigarette smoke was free
 
MindStalker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Looks like they removed the 9/11 deaths in that chart.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

And that was back when fares were regulated and air travel was a luxury for the wealthy.
 
semiotix
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ah yes, MeTV. What boomers watch when they feel like being sassy punks to their elders.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I remember flying TWA to JFK when I was a kid. Wasn't first class and they served a damn good meal. I don't remember the whole meal, but there was a quiche involved. Good times
/and f*ck American Airlines just on general principle
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Well, flights were really expensive back in the day.  Flying was largely for the well to do, not high school kids who can buy a plane ticket with one weeks worth of McDonald's wages.    Adjusted for inflation, flying is very cheap compared to when those pictures were taken. If you don't believe me, next time you are on a flight, look around.

https://www.travelandleisure.com/airl​i​nes-airports/history-of-flight-costs
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Yeah, people don't realize how much cheaper airline tickets are today when you adjust for inflation. While airlines have cut back on the legroom and food, they've also cut back on prices.

viewfromthewing.comView Full Size
 
