(CNN)   Good news everyone
    Followup, Severe weather, Tornado, Wind, Storm, Thunderstorm, moderate risk, severe weather, Tropical cyclone  
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
God really doesn't want Arkabamans to go to church on Easter.

/but they will anyway
//it's a test of faith
///tornadoes never hit churches
////except when they do
 
th0th [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: God really doesn't want Arkabamans to go to church on Easter.

/but they will anyway
//it's a test of faith
///tornadoes never hit churches
////except when they do


I just remember when the giant Big Butter Jesus in Ohio was hit by lightning and burned down to the steel frame and the news was ZEUS 1, JESUS 0.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it's Tornado Season. Same time every year. Ranks right up there with its gonna be hot and humid in AZ during the summer Monsoon Season.
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: God really doesn't want Arkabamans to go to church on Easter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly this is divine punishment for their sinful ways, like that time God steered a hurricane into CPAC in Florida.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scare tactics.  They list my area right on the edge of OMFG.  National Weather Service says "some thunderstorms might be severe" without any mention of tornadoes.

Still a good thing I called the tree guy to take down a dead tree in my front yard.  If it fell it stood a great chance of taking my power line out...and my house is the last one on the line.  I'd be without power for days.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i ignore u: Clearly this is divine punishment for their sinful ways, like that time God steered a hurricane into CPAC in Florida.


The problem with attributing disasters to divine punishment is that people who do it never ever decide that  they are being too dickish or too zealous. If you say that the storms are God's punishment they're much more likely to decide that they're being punished for not persecuting gays, non-Christians, and single mothers enough.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn that's messed up, now the offering plate will have to go around 5 times instead of 3.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Scare tactics.  They list my area right on the edge of OMFG.  National Weather Service says "some thunderstorms might be severe" without any mention of tornadoes.

Still a good thing I called the tree guy to take down a dead tree in my front yard.  If it fell it stood a great chance of taking my power line out...and my house is the last one on the line.  I'd be without power for days.


You serious? The tree cutting farks I hired, cut my down my tree while knocking out the power. ComEd came out in 3 hours and fixed it for free.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, God will keep you safe.

Just like Jesus saved everyone during the current pandemic.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

etoof: felching pen: God really doesn't want Arkabamans to go to church on Easter.

[Fark user image 750x520]


And a meme is born.

I hope Jesus password protected his session, or Satan will show up chokin' his chicken.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weather be weathering yo.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What I thought of...
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Don't worry, God will keep you safe.

Just like Jesus saved everyone during the current pandemic.


When I was a young boy I experienced something untoward. When it all went to shiat I realized that "God" wasn't going to save my ass and that I better wise the fark up and save myself.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Queef Wellington: Weather be weathering yo.


Today's forecast: 100% chance of weather

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a chance of meatballs
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Fark, a tornado is literally about the last thing southern Louisiana needs right now.
 
etoof
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

robodog: Oh Fark, a tornado is literally about the last thing southern Louisiana needs right now.


Are you trying to say we need something bigger to get rid of Louisiana completely?
 
Clearly Canadian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'll be sure to send them my thoughts and prayers.

/I'm really sorry for those stuck there.
//Get to high ground.
///Stay safe
 
Camaris
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: The more you eat the more you fart: Don't worry, God will keep you safe.

Just like Jesus saved everyone during the current pandemic.

When I was a young boy I experienced something untoward. When it all went to shiat I realized that "God" wasn't going to save my ass and that I better wise the fark up and save myself.


Religion only helps with imaginary problems, like imagining demons, then imagining them away with some religious hoodoo.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

th0th: felching pen: God really doesn't want Arkabamans to go to church on Easter.

/but they will anyway
//it's a test of faith
///tornadoes never hit churches
////except when they do

I just remember when the giant Big Butter Jesus in Ohio was hit by lightning and burned down to the steel frame and the news was ZEUS 1, JESUS 0.


Not butter Jesus. Touchdown Jesus.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've taught the toaster to feel the emotion of love!
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fairly common occurrences are still entitled to be unexpected and unappreciated...
 
bluewave69
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Plaguenado
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jesus is coming

Look Busy
 
jake3988
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tornados are pretty darn common in April in the south.  This is exceedingly normal.  Mother Nature is not gonna go 'You know, you have enough to worry about, I won't send anything bad at all!'
 
