 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Oh, you were serious. Let me laugh harder   (cbsnews.com) divider line
63
    More: Amusing, Independent contractor, Supermarket, Employment, Grocery store, The Delivery, The Work, Bus driver, Safeway Inc.  
•       •       •

4315 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2020 at 1:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



63 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sure, delivery folks keep you safe at home, but hedge fund managers make billionaires richer, so really, who is the true hero?
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If they live through it to see billionaire's wealth increase in spite of adversity, won't that be a reward in and of itself? What more could anyone ask for?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They should all strike, unionize, and demand $15 an hour
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
justinsomnia.orgView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: They should all strike, unionize, and demand $15 an hour


And then others will swoop in and do the jobs for $8-$9/hour.

I'm not saying you're wrong about what people should be making.  But no, a strike would not work.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Workers produce goods and deliver services, which are sold for more money than the coat of production, creating a profit.

Capitalists take the profit as a result of their ownership of the property necessary to perform the above work. They allocate to the workers only enough money so that they can just barely keep a roof over their heads and food in their stomachs, so that they can return the next day to continue to work.

This situation will continue indefinitely, despite the fact that the workers are essential to the process and the owners are not, because the law has been set up to protect property rights over human rights.

At least until the workers realise there are a lot more of them than there are of the owners.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: They should all strike, unionize, and demand $15 an hour


People keep parroting that. They're in no position to do that.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, no, unless forced to by law.   At best they will get a thanks from trump and the turtle.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, here's your complementary case of Covid-19.  Now get back to work until you feel sick and then enjoy your vacation
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing will change until they start killing the rich people.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: weddingsinger: They should all strike, unionize, and demand $15 an hour

People keep parroting that. They're in no position to do that.


They will never be in a better position.   It's the one time everyone is paying attention and is remotely agreeing that maybe they do deserve more money
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: the coat of production


what a coat of production might look like
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't think that any of you understand that "ESSENTIAL" worker, in this case, truly means "DISPOSABLE".
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the answer to the article headline is "No".

Unprecedented on Fark.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: Workers produce goods and deliver services, which are sold for more money than the coat of production, creating a profit.

Capitalists take the profit as a result of their ownership of the property necessary to perform the above work. They allocate to the workers only enough money so that they can just barely keep a roof over their heads and food in their stomachs, so that they can return the next day to continue to work.

This situation will continue indefinitely, despite the fact that the workers are essential to the process and the owners are not, because the law has been set up to protect property rights over human rights.

At least until the workers realise there are a lot more of them than there are of the owners.


This, u idiots. Fight back, or take less. The parameters have been set
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: weddingsinger: They should all strike, unionize, and demand $15 an hour

People keep parroting that. They're in no position to do that.


🙄
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i ignore u: Yes, here's your complementary case of Covid-19.  Now get back to work until you feel sick and then enjoy your vacation


😡
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: weddingsinger: They should all strike, unionize, and demand $15 an hour

And then others will swoop in and do the jobs for $8-$9/hour.



For about 2 days, and then they join the picket lines.

I don't recall a lot of people "swooping in" to do those harvesting jobs last summer as Trump cracked down on immigrants.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure here in PA the Republican majority in the House and Senate will offer up very flowery "Resolution Honoring the Sacrifice and Service of Workers" the same day they give a tax cut to our Small Businessheroes and then also vote down Paid Sick Leave and a Minimum Wage Hike.

But the speeches will be so, so sincere.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahw

Our heroes who got shot, blown up, and came home with mental issues are reliving on the street, but some minimum wage worker is going to be treated well because they risked their lives for your groceries?


Hahahahahaha.

They should be getting paid a ton, but it will never happen.  People literally line the streets waving flags for veterans and then go home and ignore them.  So it will never happen for the people who are basically invisible until a Karen feels she has been wronged.
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahw

Our heroes who got shot, blown up, and came home with mental issues are reliving on the street, but some minimum wage worker is going to be treated well because they risked their lives for your groceries?


Hahahahahaha.

They should be getting paid a ton, but it will never happen.  People literally line the streets waving flags for veterans and then go home and ignore them.  So it will never happen for the people who are basically invisible until a Karen feels she has been wronged.


I'm sure the marker on their mass grave will be dignified and respectful.  Isn't that enough?  Maybe a nice wreath?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm sure here in PA the Republican majority in the House and Senate will offer up very flowery "Resolution Honoring the Sacrifice and Service of Workers" the same day they give a tax cut to our Small Businessheroes and then also vote down Paid Sick Leave and a Minimum Wage Hike.

But the speeches will be so, so sincere.


Sorry, forgot to add the explainer: "Small Businessheroes -- y'know, struggling Mom 'n' Pop operations like ExxonMobil, Monsanto and Cargill --"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor white men will keep supporting shiatty people, so no.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Mugato: weddingsinger: They should all strike, unionize, and demand $15 an hour

People keep parroting that. They're in no position to do that.

They will never be in a better position.   It's the one time everyone is paying attention and is remotely agreeing that maybe they do deserve more money


Unemployment has never been higher in at least my lifetime. They couldn't be in a worse position.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for ignoring professional sports from here on out. Who's with me?
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: downstairs: weddingsinger: They should all strike, unionize, and demand $15 an hour

And then others will swoop in and do the jobs for $8-$9/hour.


For about 2 days, and then they join the picket lines.

I don't recall a lot of people "swooping in" to do those harvesting jobs last summer as Trump cracked down on immigrants.


Americans eat food, not produce it
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahw

Our heroes who got shot, blown up, and came home with mental issues are reliving on the street, but some minimum wage worker is going to be treated well because they risked their lives for your groceries?


Hahahahahaha.

They should be getting paid a ton, but it will never happen.  People literally line the streets waving flags for veterans and then go home and ignore them.  So it will never happen for the people who are basically invisible until a Karen feels she has been wronged.


This is totally not incorrect.
And it's been correct since at least the civil war.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: downstairs: weddingsinger: They should all strike, unionize, and demand $15 an hour

And then others will swoop in and do the jobs for $8-$9/hour.


For about 2 days, and then they join the picket lines.

I don't recall a lot of people "swooping in" to do those harvesting jobs last summer as Trump cracked down on immigrants.


Yeah, I had heard there were millions of Americans who wanted those jobs.

Oddly enough, there aren't millions of Americans who are unemployed enough to take shiat jobs for shiat pay anymore, no matter how hard they push the narrative.
 
Canucklehead68 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they will, just ask the first responders from 9-11. Hurry before they're all dead.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple Walmart workers from a store near me died. They have ads all over twitter and facebook offering fast-tracked employment and an extra $2 hazard pay.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Everyone without fully funded medical and pension and a living wage should strike, now.

They'll never have another opportunity.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: I'm all for ignoring professional sports from here on out. Who's with me?


This, u twats.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: A couple Walmart workers from a store near me died. They have ads all over twitter and facebook offering fast-tracked employment and an extra $2 hazard pay.

[Fark user image image 850x425]

Everyone without fully funded medical and pension and a living wage should strike, now.

They'll never have another opportunity.


This. Too much this. Infinity this. Like seriously.
 
Canucklehead68 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: I'm all for ignoring professional sports from here on out. Who's with me?


The entirety of Fark could be with you, and it wouldn't make a bit of difference.
 
payattention
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
pkjun - At least until the workers realise there are a lot more of them than there are of the owners.

It has been that way since time immortal. And the working class still don't seem able to realize it. Why should they notice it now? Until this entire house of flimsy cards collapses, no one is going to do anything. Once that happens, it will be overreact and overkill as always. Those who survive will be the rulers of ash and debris. But hey, those 'rulers' will still have their little green pieces of paper to keep warm with, right?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: I'm all for ignoring professional sports from here on out. Who's with me?


I've been ignoring them my whole life.

/before it was cool
 
jgilb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Those gag inducing Walmart commercials where the CEO praises their dedication all the while figuring out how to fark them over even more.

Every time you see an Amazon or Walmart commercial showing how great they are to their workers only means one thing, that the complete opposite is happening.
 
Vhale
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Notice that these little praise ads never ever mention the post office.
 
Canucklehead68 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: A couple Walmart workers from a store near me died. They have ads all over twitter and facebook offering fast-tracked employment and an extra $2 hazard pay.

[Fark user image image 850x425]

Everyone without fully funded medical and pension and a living wage should strike, now.

They'll never have another opportunity.


Are you volunteering to organize them? Nothing like that would ever happen without leadership.
Their best chance was when occupy wall street was a thing, but that ended up being a shiat show that was all dressed up with no place to go.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My business has been designated an essential service. About 95% of customers are great - respectful of distancing procedures, patient with our limited staff and appreciative of the fact that we're helping the community despite exposing ourselves to potentially greater risk. That other 5% though. Buncha freakin' morons. No gloves/masks, touching everything, trying to get right up in your face to talk, "just hanging out", etc. I've had a couple people be like "Ahh, this is all bullshiat, it's just the flu." The upside is I now have absolutely no qualms with telling people to gtfo.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mugato: weddingsinger: Mugato: weddingsinger: They should all strike, unionize, and demand $15 an hour

People keep parroting that. They're in no position to do that.

They will never be in a better position.   It's the one time everyone is paying attention and is remotely agreeing that maybe they do deserve more money

Unemployment has never been higher in at least my lifetime. They couldn't be in a worse position.


Striking only works if you have a union that's giving you benefits paid from union dues.  Otherwise you're just up shiat creek in a chickenwire canoe.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Canucklehead68: Giant Clown Shoe: A couple Walmart workers from a store near me died. They have ads all over twitter and facebook offering fast-tracked employment and an extra $2 hazard pay.

[Fark user image image 850x425]

Everyone without fully funded medical and pension and a living wage should strike, now.

They'll never have another opportunity.

Are you volunteering to organize them? Nothing like that would ever happen without leadership.
Their best chance was when occupy wall street was a thing, but that ended up being a shiat show that was all dressed up with no place to go.


I'm not in their situation... anymore. And I'm too old.

I'd love to help, and will when it finally happens. but they need a charismatic face or mass casualties to get the ball rolling.

/or if you have any ideas, let's do this thing
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The same way they supported:

Women
Blacks
Jews
Hispanics
Asians
Children (non-fetus)
non-heterosexuals
The troops
Coal miners
Salaried workers
911 responders
victims of gun violence
The United States is shiathole country full of evil creatures.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: I'm all for ignoring professional sports from here on out. Who's with me?


That's all well and good except you forgot one minor detail; the equally underpaid people who make their living working in the sports industry.

How many jobs does the sports industry create?
The industry also contributes 456,000 jobs with an average salary of $39,000 per job. The sports sector, in other words, packs a wallop.Jul 9, 2013

I think perhaps you mean the grossly over paid people within the industry itself. That happens in every industry so...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Mugato: weddingsinger: Mugato: weddingsinger: They should all strike, unionize, and demand $15 an hour

People keep parroting that. They're in no position to do that.

They will never be in a better position.   It's the one time everyone is paying attention and is remotely agreeing that maybe they do deserve more money

Unemployment has never been higher in at least my lifetime. They couldn't be in a worse position.

Striking only works if you have a union that's giving you benefits paid from union dues.  Otherwise you're just up shiat creek in a chickenwire canoe.


Even with a union, not always.

/Remember the ATC strike
//Loved Reagan's GFY I have National Guard ATC response
///fark unions
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: They should all strike, unionize, and demand $15 an hour


Won't happen until the living wage is $20.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Mugato: weddingsinger: They should all strike, unionize, and demand $15 an hour

People keep parroting that. They're in no position to do that.

They will never be in a better position.   It's the one time everyone is paying attention and is remotely agreeing that maybe they do deserve more money


Yeah except it will get spun as they are killing grandma by making her go shopping. You are correct but that's not the way it will get covered.
 
Delaware_Bill
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am considered an essential worker. The first two weeks we got double time. After my employer got most people set up to work from home the double time was taken away from us. They said a sense of normalcy has returned. I don't see any sense of normalcy anywhere right now, does anybody else? To do my job I have to be at work. Luckily for me I don't have to interact with the public. But I still have to see a few people during the course of the day. The custodians come in Monday through Friday and clean the bathrooms. They wipe down door knobs with an extremely water diluted formula. No wipes or sanitizer's are provided for us. There is no management in over 99% of employers that are middle size to large that care about their workers or their safety. I hesitated to write this because I'm hoping to retire in about 3 years. I would consider FARK to be a part of social media and we all know it is monitored, not just by the government but also employers.
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.