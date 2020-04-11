 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Doctor Fauci says we could be close to normal ... by November   (newsweek.com) divider line
41
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Optimistic, but more realistic than agent orange's timeline
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Its likely we are going to be deep in wave 2 come November. Esp if it helps Trump at the polls.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But the talky man on Fox News said June...!
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Doctor Fauci says we could be close to normal by November

Narrator:  "They weren't."
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house.
Fark user imageView Full Size


They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.


Sorry for your loss. That terrible.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.


That's horrific! Sorry for your loss :(
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.


I'm so very sorry for your loss.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.


OMG that is horrific. My understanding is that COVID19 can cause heart attack if you have had heart problems in the past. So very sorry.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.


That is devastating. I'm am truly sorry for your loss.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.


That's awful. I'm sorry.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.


Jesus, that's horrible. I'm so sorry for your loss...

:(
 
Lipo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I read that as norminal at first and got excited.

Sigh....
 
Stone Meadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Doctor Fauci says we could be close to normal ... by November

Yeah, November of 2021...
 
pedrop357
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.


Despite what happened to your dad, your high school friend is not necessarily wrong.

The isolation/shutdown might have been reasonable for a month or so, but the ratcheting up of nonsensical restrictions is not - places have gone from "maintain social distance", to "two people can't play tennis on the courts", 'golf of any kind is verboten', jogging in the park is forbidden, driveup church services are bad while drive up liquor pickip is ok, etc.

It's not about killing old people, it's about stopping these policies which are nearly at the point of forbidding people from leaving their houses.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can those of us who weren't close to normal in the first place just go back to being that?
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.


Sorry to hear that.  You have my condolences.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We will never be the same after this.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

physt: They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.


I'm sorry :(

and your "friend" needs an ass kicking.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm fine with never going back.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.


That certainly takes precedence over my comment about quarantine protestors practicing social distancing.

So sorry to hear about your loss.  I hope you can find peace in all this.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Its likely we are going to be deep in wave 2 come November. Esp if it helps Trump at the polls.


I'm pretty sure that will be stage 9 of 10 of the Nazi playbook.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pedrop357: physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.

Despite what happened to your dad, your high school friend is not necessarily wrong.

The isolation/shutdown might have been reasonable for a month or so, but the ratcheting up of nonsensical restrictions is not - places have gone from "maintain social distance", to "two people can't play tennis on the courts", 'golf of any kind is verboten', jogging in the park is forbidden, driveup church services are bad while drive up liquor pickip is ok, etc.

It's not about killing old people, it's about stopping these policies which are nearly at the point of forbidding people from leaving their houses.


Yeah, the stuff that has helped flatten the curve clearly isn't working.

*jerkoff motion.jpg*
 
it wont be okay and nothing will change
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pedrop357: physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.

Despite what happened to your dad, your high school friend is not necessarily wrong.

The isolation/shutdown might have been reasonable for a month or so, but the ratcheting up of nonsensical restrictions is not - places have gone from "maintain social distance", to "two people can't play tennis on the courts", 'golf of any kind is verboten', jogging in the park is forbidden, driveup church services are bad while drive up liquor pickip is ok, etc.

It's not about killing old people, it's about stopping these policies which are nearly at the point of forbidding people from leaving their houses.


I kind of agree with this sentiment, at least when it comes to outdoor activity. I got hassled for walking my dogs in a nearly empty park, and my boyfriend got stopped by the cops while launching out his boat to fish. They let him go, but if the goal is to isolate, it doesn't get much more isolated than the middle of a river. Solo outdoor activities, as long as they dont involve gathering in large groups or touching things like playground equipment, should absolutely be encouraged right now. They keep us sane
 
blondambition
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Vote by mail dammit! That is what we need to start demanding!
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't know you or your dad, but I can say I feel the pain of you loss and I'm sorry you are in that  pain.  You'll be thinking about him every day, I know. It will take a long time, but I can tell you from experience, the day will come when thinking of him brings you more smiles and comfort  than tears, and I hope that for you, the days to get to that point are fewer. Be well, and honor him by living and acting as he'd have liked you to, and in that living and acting, he can still be with you and part of your ongoing life.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.


Very sorry to hear that. My condolences.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

it wont be okay and nothing will change: pedrop357: physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.

Despite what happened to your dad, your high school friend is not necessarily wrong.

The isolation/shutdown might have been reasonable for a month or so, but the ratcheting up of nonsensical restrictions is not - places have gone from "maintain social distance", to "two people can't play tennis on the courts", 'golf of any kind is verboten', jogging in the park is forbidden, driveup church services are bad while drive up liquor pickip is ok, etc.

It's not about killing old people, it's about stopping these policies which are nearly at the point of forbidding people from leaving their houses.

I kind of agree with this sentiment, at least when it comes to outdoor activity. I got hassled for walking my dogs in a nearly empty park, and my boyfriend got stopped by the cops while launching out his boat to fish. They let him go, but if the goal is to isolate, it doesn't get much more isolated than the middle of a river. Solo outdoor activities, as long as they dont involve gathering in large groups or touching things like playground equipment, should absolutely be encouraged right now. They keep us sane


the thing is that (as unlikely as this is), if your BF got in an accident, and the paramedics had to treat him, they get exposed (if he's contagious).  The doctors that treat him in the ER get exposed, it's one less bed in the ER/ICU, etc.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

blondambition: Vote by mail dammit! That is what we need to start demanding!


too bad the USPS is closing down in June


condolences to the farker suffering the loss upthread.
 
LewDux
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
physt:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Distancing because it's correct thing to do or to make crowd look bigger?
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.


Those protesting assholes need to be arrested. They are a public health risk.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sweet, just in time for my annual furry convention!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.


Jesus, dude/dudette. Very sorry to hear that.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: blondambition: Vote by mail dammit! That is what we need to start demanding!

too bad the USPS is closing down in June


Absolutely intentional by the GOP. They've seen the threat of vote by mail and they're killing it by killing mail.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.


Condolences.
 
Sass-O-Rev
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.


I am sorry beyond words to hear this.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wasn't he warning about a second wave in November like a week ago?
 
Mindlock [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

it wont be okay and nothing will change: pedrop357: physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.

Despite what happened to your dad, your high school friend is not necessarily wrong.

The isolation/shutdown might have been reasonable for a month or so, but the ratcheting up of nonsensical restrictions is not - places have gone from "maintain social distance", to "two people can't play tennis on the courts", 'golf of any kind is verboten', jogging in the park is forbidden, driveup church services are bad while drive up liquor pickip is ok, etc.

It's not about killing old people, it's about stopping these policies which are nearly at the point of forbidding people from leaving their houses.

I kind of agree with this sentiment, at least when it comes to outdoor activity. I got hassled for walking my dogs in a nearly empty park, and my boyfriend got stopped by the cops while launching out his boat to fish. They let him go, but if the goal is to isolate, it doesn't get much more isolated than the middle of a river. Solo outdoor activities, as long as they dont involve gathering in large groups or touching things like playground equipment, should absolutely be encouraged right now. They keep us sane


That river may be isolated, but that boat launch often isn't.  The trail you're hiking can be pretty empty, but the trail head parking lot isn't.

A lot of outdoor activities are often funneled through some pretty crowded entrances.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LewDux: physt:
[Fark user image 540x281]

Distancing because it's correct thing to do or to make crowd look bigger?


There are waaaay more morans in this state than that. These are just the ones who aren't completely lazy.
 
toejam [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

physt: My high school friend on facebook is raging about how the quarantines are unconstitutional and we need to open America up right now. He's keep advocating for live, in person demonstrations of his state house. [Fark user image image 540x281]

They found my dad dead on the floor yesterday morning. He'd had virus symptoms for the last 5 days. They don't test the dead so coroner is calling it a heart attack.


Ugh. So sorry.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LewDux: physt:
[Fark user image 540x281]

Distancing because it's correct thing to do or to make crowd look bigger?


That's eerily impactful.
 
