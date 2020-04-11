 Skip to content
(C|Net)   Put down the shot glass, it's still too early. Take a virtual trip to Tokyo instead, you can/will get hammered later   (cnet.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry, subs. I no longer have any concept of time.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dafuq is this "too early" nonsense? It's beer-thirty somewhere on the planet.
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is never too early
 
sennoma [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
whynotboth.jpeg
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not a damn chance subby. I finally got a bottle smuggled in from Jersey. It is time to celebrate.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Still too ... what the fark are on about?
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is day whatever in quarantine. You gotta ask me not to get hammered much earlier.
 
