 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Famine, fires, floods, earthquakes, even the occasional volcanic eruption. What else could go wrong during a pandemic? Florida tag: hold my beer, I got the answer to this question   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
11
    More: Florida, Hurricane Katrina, hurricane season, Tropical cyclone, Storm, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Emergency evacuation, worst-case scenario, Florida Governor Rick de Santis  
•       •       •

1355 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2020 at 12:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
danielem1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DeSantis will probably follow the Trump model with the Defense Production Act. He'll open hotels, since high school gymnasium shelters aren't an option, after the hurricane has passed.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
There's always a volcanic eruption somewhere, although usually it's someplace remote like Kamchatka, rather than a famous one like Krakatoa.

Let's hope that Vesuvius remains dormant; that would be a Class I clusterfark.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bill Quinn surveys the damage caused to his trailer home

Their idea of damage
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lycanth: Bill Quinn surveys the damage caused to his trailer home

Their idea of damage


(Sneezed)
Their idea of damage is my idea of destruction.

If DeSantis had acted in a timely manner, Florida could have been in better condition come hurricane season.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

danielem1: DeSantis will probably follow the Trump model with the Defense Production Act. He'll open hotels, since high school gymnasium shelters aren't an option, after the hurricane has passed.


Unfortunately I think you are right. Didn't vote for the guy, but I thought Desantis did okay in his first year. That said, his response to the pandemic has been abysmally pathetic. And the fact that he is in trumps pocket has been more apparent than ever.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: There's always a volcanic eruption somewhere, although usually it's someplace remote like Kamchatka, rather than a famous one like Krakatoa.

Let's hope that Vesuvius remains dormant; that would be a Class I clusterfark.


There is this:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theg​u​ardian.com/world/2020/apr/10/awakening​-volcanic-region-reykjanes-peninsula-i​celand-disruption-centuries
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: danielem1: DeSantis will probably follow the Trump model with the Defense Production Act. He'll open hotels, since high school gymnasium shelters aren't an option, after the hurricane has passed.

Unfortunately I think you are right. Didn't vote for the guy, but I thought Desantis did okay in his first year. That said, his response to the pandemic has been abysmally pathetic. And the fact that he is in trumps pocket has been more apparent than ever.


Pocket?  That's an interesting synonym for ass.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Lumber Jack Off: danielem1: DeSantis will probably follow the Trump model with the Defense Production Act. He'll open hotels, since high school gymnasium shelters aren't an option, after the hurricane has passed.

Unfortunately I think you are right. Didn't vote for the guy, but I thought Desantis did okay in his first year. That said, his response to the pandemic has been abysmally pathetic. And the fact that he is in trumps pocket has been more apparent than ever.

Pocket?  That's an interesting synonym for ass.


It's a back pocket.
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: There's always a volcanic eruption somewhere, although usually it's someplace remote like Kamchatka, rather than a famous one like Krakatoa.

Let's hope that Vesuvius remains dormant; that would be a Class I clusterfark.


Building a city of 3M people, around the tombs of two previous cities, on the side of a volcano that is known to go from 'grumbling' to 'everyone is dead' in 48 hours?

What could possibly go wrong?
 
Keys dude
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In 2018, Hurricane Michael, a Category Five storm, flattened the southwestern region of Florida,

?? When did the Panhandle move south?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.