 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Good news: We've passed "peak death toll" ... and if anyone calls their Icelandic Death Metal / Mandy Moore crossover tribute band by that name, well, I'd probably buy a ticket to your virtual concert   (cnn.com) divider line
42
    More: Murica, United States, Donald Trump, State, New Jersey, Government, Sovereign state, Coronavirus, different states  
•       •       •

507 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2020 at 11:18 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From TFA:
"The country likely saw a peak in its daily death toll, according to Dr. Chris Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington -- who created the model the White House is using to gauge the peak of coronavirus cases."

I believe, I do...
I Believe, I Do
Youtube 7mL2ZRpMlN0
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure for now, but wait until we reopen America.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is an interesting delusion.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'experts say'.  is 'john barron' the expert quoted?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could be, but a blind person climbing a mountain doesn't really get to say "well, I guess this must be the top" until they've already passed it.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me more about this Mandy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey Jared, we had more people die today than any other day so far. It just keeps getting worse. How can we spin this to sound like we're winning?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His team's model projects about 61,500 Americans will lose their lives to the virus by August

That would be a remarkable slowing of the current 2,000 deaths per day being added to the 20,000 total already dead, a total that doubles every 4 days. Current track suggests 68,000 dead on 19 April which is a bit more than a week away.
 
JayCab
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
California, Illinois, even New York? Yeah, they may have peaked. 

Florida? Alabama? Georgia? 

Not a chance.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Subby?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

italie: Tell me more about this Mandy.


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
darth_badger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: His team's model projects about 61,500 Americans will lose their lives to the virus by August

That would be a remarkable slowing of the current 2,000 deaths per day being added to the 20,000 total already dead, a total that doubles every 4 days. Current track suggests 68,000 dead on 19 April which is a bit more than a week away.


Maths...hah!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Sure for now, but wait until we reopen America.


This right here ladies and gentlemen if you ignore what this man just said ladies and gentlemen you too may die
 
Juc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: His team's model projects about 61,500 Americans will lose their lives to the virus by August

That would be a remarkable slowing of the current 2,000 deaths per day being added to the 20,000 total already dead, a total that doubles every 4 days. Current track suggests 68,000 dead on 19 April which is a bit more than a week away.


The model basically has the daily death toll plummeting to nearly nothing in short order.
It's based on the premise of full social isolation, and I'm pretty sure that's not happening in much of the USA.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

italie: Tell me more about this Mandy.


I remember all my life...
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: His team's model projects about 61,500 Americans will lose their lives to the virus by August

That would be a remarkable slowing of the current 2,000 deaths per day being added to the 20,000 total already dead, a total that doubles every 4 days. Current track suggests 68,000 dead on 19 April which is a bit more than a week away.


Deaths for the last four days have been between 1900 and 2000 roughly.  That means it would take around 10 days to double the deaths from the 20,000 current deaths. The key is to see if NY and NJ deaths stabilize or drop.  Since those two states make up around 50% of the more recent deaths, what happens there pretty much control the numbers.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now's as good a time as any to share my recipe for "Peak Death Toll House Cookies".  They're like regular Toll House Cookies, but with a lot of rat poison in them.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Subby?


That's just scary.

/ not subby
// still scared
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Barfmaker: His team's model projects about 61,500 Americans will lose their lives to the virus by August

That would be a remarkable slowing of the current 2,000 deaths per day being added to the 20,000 total already dead, a total that doubles every 4 days. Current track suggests 68,000 dead on 19 April which is a bit more than a week away.

Deaths for the last four days have been between 1900 and 2000 roughly.  That means it would take around 10 days to double the deaths from the 20,000 current deaths. The key is to see if NY and NJ deaths stabilize or drop.  Since those two states make up around 50% of the more recent deaths, what happens there pretty much control the numbers.


Or we could wait, but yeah rent. But maybe rent should f++k off? But I'm a commie f++k what do I know.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: His team's model projects about 61,500 Americans will lose their lives to the virus by August

That would be a remarkable slowing of the current 2,000 deaths per day being added to the 20,000 total already dead, a total that doubles every 4 days. Current track suggests 68,000 dead on 19 April which is a bit more than a week away.


Well, the model assumes continued social distancing and isolation through 8/1, so if the governors start ending stay at home orders and people start holding plague parties, then yeah the model will be broken.
 
zang
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What I got from that is "another month without pants".
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Barfmaker: His team's model projects about 61,500 Americans will lose their lives to the virus by August

That would be a remarkable slowing of the current 2,000 deaths per day being added to the 20,000 total already dead, a total that doubles every 4 days. Current track suggests 68,000 dead on 19 April which is a bit more than a week away.

Deaths for the last four days have been between 1900 and 2000 roughly.  That means it would take around 10 days to double the deaths from the 20,000 current deaths. The key is to see if NY and NJ deaths stabilize or drop.  Since those two states make up around 50% of the more recent deaths, what happens there pretty much control the numbers.


Well, no. Yes, they're currently the primary factor, but with spots like LA and FL increasing, they may well become the hottest spots.

Plus, all the idiots going to Church sunday.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: "Hey Jared, we had more people die today than any other day so far. It just keeps getting worse. How can we spin this to sound like we're winning?"

[Fark user image 220x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


Since deaths are a lagging indicator, the date of the most deaths will occur while things are getting   better.  If a country, by some miracle, could all the sudden stop their citizens from getting infected as of today, they will still have weeks and weeks of increasing deaths since a percentage of  the people who came down with it in the past couple weeks will die from it.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In one week we should start seeing cases skyrocket in the south from easter sunday church services.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Now's as good a time as any to share my recipe for "Peak Death Toll House Cookies".  They're like regular Toll House Cookies, but with a lot of rat poison in them.


I'll just switch that to heroin, LSD, MDMA, cocaine, peyote, and some fentanyl in a obviously unsafe amount.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Barfmaker: His team's model projects about 61,500 Americans will lose their lives to the virus by August

That would be a remarkable slowing of the current 2,000 deaths per day being added to the 20,000 total already dead, a total that doubles every 4 days. Current track suggests 68,000 dead on 19 April which is a bit more than a week away.

Deaths for the last four days have been between 1900 and 2000 roughly.  That means it would take around 10 days to double the deaths from the 20,000 current deaths. The key is to see if NY and NJ deaths stabilize or drop.  Since those two states make up around 50% of the more recent deaths, what happens there pretty much control the numbers.


It looks good now because NY is leveling off, but other states like Florida are ramping up. I like what someone said about the blind man climbing a mountain, above. We've hit a plateau but nobody knows what's next.

This model is based on counting deaths attributed to CoV. If some states are undercounting due to lack of tests, overly strict limits, etc. it will be optimistic for those states.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Sure for now, but wait until we reopen America.


You can't Make America Great Again AgainTM without breaking a few brazillion aveoli.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, I'm glad that's over with.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MindStalker: In one week we should start seeing cases skyrocket in the south from easter sunday church services.


The rural south. With no hospitals. Or with hospitals with no ventilators. Or hospitals with ventilators that when you put the mask on your mouth they shoot bees into your mouth. Or hospitals with ventilators that...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Well, I'm glad that's over with.


You know more people die going down Everest than going up!
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Two weeks after Easter is going to prove this wrong.
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JayCab: California, Illinois, even New York? Yeah, they may have peaked. 

Florida? Alabama? Georgia? 

Not a chance.


Came here to say this. Florida is going to explode any moment.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: DOCTORD000M: Well, I'm glad that's over with.

You know more people die going down Everest than going up!


Is that what happened to Sonny Bono?
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LaBlueSkuld: JayCab: California, Illinois, even New York? Yeah, they may have peaked. 

Florida? Alabama? Georgia? 

Not a chance.

Came here to say this. Florida is going to explode any moment.


Yea but Florida is always on the precipice of exploding
 
Bowen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: From TFA:
"The country likely saw a peak in its daily death toll, according to Dr. Chris Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington -- who created the model the White House is using to gauge the peak of coronavirus cases."

I believe, I do...



"When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done."
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Last three days we've had 21k, 32.5k, and 31.7k new cases. If anything we've seen the peak derivative of new cases. That seems a far cry from peak deaths in a day. I would love to be wrong, but deaths tend to lag confirmed cases, and those are still screaming upward.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html
 
Target Builder
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How on earth are we at peak deaths per day, which lag diagnosis by about a week or so, when yesterday saw a new high for new cases per day?
 
Bowen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: DOCTORD000M: Well, I'm glad that's over with.

You know more people die going down Everest than going up!

Is that what happened to Sonny Bono?


I'll never forgive her for breaking up the Stones
 
rka
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't know about other states, but Colorado's health department has specifically said their models are not confirming what the UW models are saying.

Colorado is saying that yes, social distancing has flattened things out better than no social distancing, but our peak is pushed into May.

They are working on a 2000 bed overflow hospital in the Convention Center in Denver and another 1000 bed hospital up by Loveland/Ft. Collins at who knows what cost.

That's not the actions of a health department that thinks things have peaked in their state.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

italie: Tell me more about this Mandy.


You definitely want to know Moore.
 
b0rg9
‘’ less than a minute ago  

towatchoverme: Two weeks after Easter is going to prove this wrong.



I'm amazed at the amount of idiots that think getting together for dinner is OK because they're related.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.