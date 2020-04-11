 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TwinCities.com)   ProTip: Don't give your Mom a 'bump' of heroin to help her recover from surgery, dude   (twincities.com) divider line
15
    More: Facepalm, Heroin, Franklin Martin Nelson, Morphine, Opioid, Naloxone, Nelson's 56-year-old mother, Drug overdose, Nelson's speech  
•       •       •

826 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2020 at 3:51 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A bump?  This Junkie's Mothers Day, show mom you really care by giving her the gift of big thick rail.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, lemme write this down:

Wait until she's out of recovery
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, was she having problems sleeping, or was her being awake at 5 in the morning disrupting his sleep?
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My drug parlance might be dated, but I thought a "bump" was a small line, snorted?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police found the man Nelson referred to at the same residence as Nelson and interviewed him about the overdose. The man said he paid Nelson and his mother $20 to stay at their place but that he didn't use or sell heroin, nor was he there when any overdose took place.

Police: "The other guy said you sold him the heroin that killed his mom, and you helped shoot her up. This is a homicide investigation for that death."
Other guy: "I totally wasn't there. I don't sell drugs at all. No sir, not me."

That last gram that mom had was either the best she ever had or the worst she ever had, and we'll never know.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opiates should come from a trusted professional and take their place in the approved chain of commerce.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever pay money for a paywall, it will NOT be twincities.com
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: If I ever pay money for a paywall, it will NOT be twincities.com


Oh, god, the adblocker wars, too.  They popped up a big dialog about how I was an evildoer for using an adblocker, so I switched to reading mode to get around it.  Halfway through the article I ran into this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he wanted to help her sleep.
he got what he wanted...

i used to warn my kids "be careful what you wish for, you just might get it".
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me at 56 this wasn't the first trip riding the white horse, that's not something you just agree to while recovering from surgery
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dr. Feelgood should lose his license.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well he won't do that again.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AuralArgument: Something tells me at 56 this wasn't the first trip riding the white horse, that's not something you just agree to while recovering from surgery


I bet they combined what she normally would do along with the prescription opioids, and got the overdose.  Too many "doctors" handling her pain meds.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.