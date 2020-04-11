 Skip to content
(Chattanooga Pulse)   What do you get when you combine bananas, popcorn, strawberries, tuna (including the water in the can), Brussels sprouts, creamed corn, bread, black beans, mayonnaise, and imitation butter?   (chattanoogapulse.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Projectile vomiting.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The next evolution in prison food?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The weirdest bikini wrestling ever?
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A new Campbell's Chunky Soup?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From FTA: "Mr. Wall did not enjoy the smoothie, but he recorded drinking it for his students.  The worst part, the first video did not work, so he had to do it twice."

That's what he gets for using vertical video.

/ actually, kudos to Mr. Wall
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jasonvatch: Projectile vomiting.


yeah. tuna? barf!!!
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A chance to spend more time in the bathroom.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put it in a blender with some really peaty Islay Scotch and mmmmmm Chumdaquiri.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sentient life?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My compost pile?

That commercial with the raccoons?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Debilitating nausea and intestinal cramping?
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it looks as good as it sounds. 🤮🤮🤮
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
done in 1.

last one out get the lights.
 
DesertCoyote
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is what kept Jack LaLanne alive for 95+ Years.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Put it in a blender with some really peaty Islay Scotch and mmmmmm Chumdaquiri.


Glenlivet, or go home.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

uttertosh: markie_farkie: Put it in a blender with some really peaty Islay Scotch and mmmmmm Chumdaquiri.

Glenlivet, or go home.


Oh, f*ck off. Laphroaig. *eyeroll*
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size


A bad idea?
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I know, I know, Dallas.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Compost?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Projectile vomiting.


I do have to say shut it all down this guy is squared away and answered it no need for this threat to go further
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: A new Campbell's Chunky Soup?


Oh come on Campbell's chunky is better than that
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I once combined sardines, mayo, and celery in a blender. The intent was a sandwich spread. It was kind of runny for that purpose, but, having passed the stopping point, continued on nonetheless.

That was many years ago.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A throat punch, and a boot to the head.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

uttertosh: markie_farkie: Put it in a blender with some really peaty Islay Scotch and mmmmmm Chumdaquiri.

Glenlivet, or go home.


I like the cut of your jib
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

uttertosh: uttertosh: markie_farkie: Put it in a blender with some really peaty Islay Scotch and mmmmmm Chumdaquiri.

Glenlivet, or go home.

Oh, f*ck off. Laphroaig. *eyeroll*


I roll to your eye roll buddy
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: I once combined sardines, mayo, and celery in a blender. The intent was a sandwich spread. It was kind of runny for that purpose, but, having passed the stopping point, continued on nonetheless.

That was many years ago.


next time just add two sleeves of Ritz crackers to the blender and you'll be fine and you still hav another two sleeves of Ritz crackers to work with
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"tuna (including water in the can" - Yuck

Tuna with oil is more flavorful.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bachelor Salad
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: "tuna (including water in the can" - Yuck

Tuna with oil is more flavorful.


If u say so
 
NobleHam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: "tuna (including water in the can" - Yuck

Tuna with oil is more flavorful.


Came here to post this. "Water in the can" is a phrase that should not be associated with tuna.
 
EL EM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not enough ketchup in the world for that dreck.
 
