Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was going to walk a different route with a group of friends but decided it was safer to practice social distancing.

"It's like Raaaaiiiiiiiinnnnnnn......"
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, crap.

The initial break sounds like a gunshot.

/ I've had two near misses
// Both times the trees were behind me
/// One of them ended up on the evening news during an ice storm
 
darth_badger
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


Made millions from a falling tree but tort reformed killed that chance for this mans family.
 
jimjays
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee:

The initial break sounds like a gunshot.

/ I've had two near misses
// Both times the trees were behind me
/// One of them ended up on the evening news during an ice storm


It does often sound like a gunshot. I routinely hear them drop in the woods here. From time to time will look across the river and see a new one down I'd thought was a deer hunter when I'd heard it the day before.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What a treegedy.
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If he had not been out spreading corona. He would still be alive.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seen it, covered it.

Statesville Insurance.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee:

The initial break sounds like a gunshot.

/ I've had two near misses
// Both times the trees were behind me
/// One of them ended up on the evening news during an ice storm


Years ago in Illinois, we we're having a heckuva ice storm. I kept hearing shots from up the hill from a guy who would shoot on occasion. I was wondering why the heck he was out in that weather.

But it was the branches breaking, one after another. For hours this went on. It was a real mess the next day.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It happened Friday at 501 Mulberry St.

i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe the dead guy had earbuds in and some music cranked to 11 and couldn't hear until too late.  Last year, after a giant white oak had fallen on my property, a couple of men wanted the firewood.  They were cutting up the tree and found a white tail deer crushed beneath it.  We were all wondering how a quick and wary deer could get caught in that situation.  I guess deer don't look upward much.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

darth_badger:

Made millions from a falling tree but tort reformed killed that chance for this mans family.


Came to make that point, whistling to self as I saunter on. Governor of Texas Gregg Abbot for those that don't know.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

darth_badger:

Made millions from a falling tree but tort reformed killed that chance for this mans family.


Nonsense. Both cases are non-medical liability lawsuits without caps.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If this lasts much longer, I may grow to envy him.
 
