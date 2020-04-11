 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WWLTV New Orleans)   NOLA doctors take the Big Easy route   (wwltv.com) divider line
28
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

1631 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2020 at 10:21 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
twocent [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
New Orleans doctors do have a LOT of experience with heart/lung disease.
And masking comes naturally there.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's very cool!
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In order to turn it on, you have to show it your tits.

/and I've just described my sex life...
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurr durr, West Coast doctors said it's not safe but we did it anyway.  What do those ivory tower eggheads know anyway, with all their "trials" and "studies"?
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder which patent troll holding company will sue first.
 
Biser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i ignore u: Hurr durr, West Coast doctors said it's not safe but we did it anyway.  What do those ivory tower eggheads know anyway, with all their "trials" and "studies"?


Look, if they don't have a ventilator anyway, what is the downside to trying something else?  Anything else?
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope someone who knows something will enlighten us. A few days ago there was a link to a story about a Cambridge scientist who said that a person actually has an active production of viruses for a couple of days. Up to 4 if you're a child. But a week? She scoffed. Since you have incubation time of a couple of weeks, when is it that we're supposed to be shedding these torrents of virus? [ name of my Jan & Dean/Goth mashup band]
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Biser: i ignore u: Hurr durr, West Coast doctors said it's not safe but we did it anyway.  What do those ivory tower eggheads know anyway, with all their "trials" and "studies"?

Look, if they don't have a ventilator anyway, what is the downside to trying something else?  Anything else?


Bicycle pumps
Dyson vacuum cleaners
Newcomen engines
Rumbas
electric fans and the cardboard tubes from a roll of paper towels
forge bellows like they used in Princess Bride
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Biser: i ignore u: Hurr durr, West Coast doctors said it's not safe but we did it anyway.  What do those ivory tower eggheads know anyway, with all their "trials" and "studies"?

Look, if they don't have a ventilator anyway, what is the downside to trying something else?  Anything else?


I agree that if makes sense to try but the implication here is clear. Those west coast Democrat doctor recommend against it.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Hurr durr, West Coast doctors said it's not safe but we did it anyway.  What do those ivory tower eggheads know anyway, with all their "trials" and "studies"?


Our little old down home remedy is workin just fine. Don't need them big city Doctors with their book learnin tellin us what to do

/Still. If the only other definite option is dying, I guess it's worth a shot.
//Please sign the liability waiver and arbitration agreement here, here and initial here/
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Biser: i ignore u: Hurr durr, West Coast doctors said it's not safe but we did it anyway.  What do those ivory tower eggheads know anyway, with all their "trials" and "studies"?

Look, if they don't have a ventilator anyway, what is the downside to trying something else?  Anything else?


This. Seriously.  If it's between that or nothing, try something!
 
rcduhe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This treatment is not new by any means.  It's used regularly as a bridge to avoid intubation in patients with respiratory distress.  The problem with COVID is that non-invasive ventilation is TERRIBLE with creating aerosolizing spray which makes virus particles airborne.  Most ERs/ICUs do not have the number of negative pressure rooms required to handle this modality, so it has been recommended against.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Biser: i ignore u: Hurr durr, West Coast doctors said it's not safe but we did it anyway.  What do those ivory tower eggheads know anyway, with all their "trials" and "studies"?

Look, if they don't have a ventilator anyway, what is the downside to trying something else?  Anything else?

I agree that if makes sense to try but the implication here is clear. Those west coast Democrat doctor recommend against it.


The New Orleans doctors probably never made it a south verses left coast thing, at least I hope.  That was probably the idiot who wrote the article.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He mentioned lowered ICU stay times, if they're actually discharging patients faster that's a HUGE win for the worst hit cities because a LOT of folks die waiting for an ICU bed, not in the ICU. Innovations that save scarce resources, lives, and trauma to patients is a major . These aren't hicks, they are ICU doctors, some of the more intensively trained professionals in the world, making these calls.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Hurr durr, West Coast doctors said it's not safe but we did it anyway.  What do those ivory tower eggheads know anyway, with all their "trials" and "studies"?


The main problem with non-invasive ventilators that doctors have been talking about from the beginning was that it exposed healthcare workers to aerosolized virus.

Which is why those of us with all that fancy book learning can read TFA to see what changed here:

>They put a viral filter where the exhaled air comes out, to keep health care workers safe from virus droplets.

You know, "what if we fixed the problem with non-invasive ventilators"?
 
darth_badger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
sites.google.comView Full Size


On-yons and spices included?
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What's the "big easy" route? To throw a massive party inviting hundreds of thousands of people to descend on their city in the middle of a pandemic and act surprised when their numbers explode?
 
rcduhe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: i ignore u: Hurr durr, West Coast doctors said it's not safe but we did it anyway.  What do those ivory tower eggheads know anyway, with all their "trials" and "studies"?

The main problem with non-invasive ventilators that doctors have been talking about from the beginning was that it exposed healthcare workers to aerosolized virus.

Which is why those of us with all that fancy book learning can read TFA to see what changed here:

>They put a viral filter where the exhaled air comes out, to keep health care workers safe from virus droplets.

You know, "what if we fixed the problem with non-invasive ventilators"?


The viral filter only partially helps unfortunately.  Patients regularly take these masks off because they can be uncomfortable, and every time it's removed virus particles will explode out like Mt. St. Helens.  It would be nice to sedate people with these masks to prevent them from grabbing at the masks, but that is contraindicated due to the risk of aspiration pneumonia.

Also, not every mask is a perfect fit for every person, so if the seal isn't perfect, again, that's where the problem comes in.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

robodog: He mentioned lowered ICU stay times, if they're actually discharging patients faster that's a HUGE win for the worst hit cities because a LOT of folks die waiting for an ICU bed, not in the ICU. Innovations that save scarce resources, lives, and trauma to patients is a major . These aren't hicks, they are ICU doctors, some of the more intensively trained professionals in the world, making these calls.


Not everybody leaves the ICU alive.
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All specialists in their field don't know everything.  I recently went in about 3 weeks ago for a heart cat (3 partially and 1 completely blocked artery). They went in  and a surgeon that was going to do the surgery told me that they would have to do a triple bypass.  I was looking at 2 to 3 months minimum off work because they pretty much break open the rib cage. They went to the point of marking the legs off where they are going to take the arteries out for the surgery.  The day before my heart doctor said, "I can probably get you 90% flow with stents.  That was what I opted for.  When I woke up he informed me that he got the 3 open with stents that he knew that he could and was able to open the other one with a stent. He told me I made the right decision. I would have been able to go back to work 4 days later (if it weren't for that meddling wife) and went back a week after I had it done with a 10 pound lifting restriction because of the opening in my groin.  Thank you Doctor Stauffer from Joplin MO.  You the man!  I had no idea how sick I was until I felt better.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: dildo tontine: Biser: i ignore u: Hurr durr, West Coast doctors said it's not safe but we did it anyway.  What do those ivory tower eggheads know anyway, with all their "trials" and "studies"?

Look, if they don't have a ventilator anyway, what is the downside to trying something else?  Anything else?

I agree that if makes sense to try but the implication here is clear. Those west coast Democrat doctor recommend against it.

The New Orleans doctors probably never made it a south verses left coast thing, at least I hope.  That was probably the idiot who wrote the article.


Yeah, I didn't mean to imply the New Orleans doctor said it. I am positive it was the writer of the article.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rcduhe: BullBearMS: i ignore u: Hurr durr, West Coast doctors said it's not safe but we did it anyway.  What do those ivory tower eggheads know anyway, with all their "trials" and "studies"?

The main problem with non-invasive ventilators that doctors have been talking about from the beginning was that it exposed healthcare workers to aerosolized virus.

Which is why those of us with all that fancy book learning can read TFA to see what changed here:

>They put a viral filter where the exhaled air comes out, to keep health care workers safe from virus droplets.

You know, "what if we fixed the problem with non-invasive ventilators"?

The viral filter only partially helps unfortunately.  Patients regularly take these masks off because they can be uncomfortable, and every time it's removed virus particles will explode out like Mt. St. Helens.  It would be nice to sedate people with these masks to prevent them from grabbing at the masks, but that is contraindicated due to the risk of aspiration pneumonia.

Also, not every mask is a perfect fit for every person, so if the seal isn't perfect, again, that's where the problem comes in.


We're seeing from Italy and Spain that engineers are adapting full face scuba masks, which have the advantage of being engineered for situations where air leaks lead to people drowning.  Plus, they are more comfortable to wear.
 
profdc9
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Riche: I wonder which patent troll holding company will sue first.


I wonder which families will sue first.  Many families with be strapped for cash and see this an option.  After this pandemic is over, ambulance chasers everywhere will smell blood in the water.  You just have to make it cheaper to settle than to fight.
 
rcduhe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: rcduhe: BullBearMS: i ignore u: Hurr durr, West Coast doctors said it's not safe but we did it anyway.  What do those ivory tower eggheads know anyway, with all their "trials" and "studies"?

The main problem with non-invasive ventilators that doctors have been talking about from the beginning was that it exposed healthcare workers to aerosolized virus.

Which is why those of us with all that fancy book learning can read TFA to see what changed here:

>They put a viral filter where the exhaled air comes out, to keep health care workers safe from virus droplets.

You know, "what if we fixed the problem with non-invasive ventilators"?

The viral filter only partially helps unfortunately.  Patients regularly take these masks off because they can be uncomfortable, and every time it's removed virus particles will explode out like Mt. St. Helens.  It would be nice to sedate people with these masks to prevent them from grabbing at the masks, but that is contraindicated due to the risk of aspiration pneumonia.

Also, not every mask is a perfect fit for every person, so if the seal isn't perfect, again, that's where the problem comes in.

We're seeing from Italy and Spain that engineers are adapting full face scuba masks, which have the advantage of being engineered for situations where air leaks lead to people drowning.  Plus, they are more comfortable to wear.


They're a bit more gaudy than a scuba mask, but you're spot on.  This definitely solves the "leaky face mask" problem, but makes patients look like aliens from The Simpsons...

uchicagomedicine.orgView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rcduhe: This treatment is not new by any means.  It's used regularly as a bridge to avoid intubation in patients with respiratory distress.  The problem with COVID is that non-invasive ventilation is TERRIBLE with creating aerosolizing spray which makes virus particles airborne.  Most ERs/ICUs do not have the number of negative pressure rooms required to handle this modality, so it has been recommended against.


THIS.
This is also why I really like the hyperbaric hoods (the "Buzz Lightyear" helmets) being repurposed for Covid. Much better solution
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rcduhe: BullBearMS: rcduhe: BullBearMS: i ignore u: Hurr durr, West Coast doctors said it's not safe but we did it anyway.  What do those ivory tower eggheads know anyway, with all their "trials" and "studies"?

The main problem with non-invasive ventilators that doctors have been talking about from the beginning was that it exposed healthcare workers to aerosolized virus.

Which is why those of us with all that fancy book learning can read TFA to see what changed here:

>They put a viral filter where the exhaled air comes out, to keep health care workers safe from virus droplets.

You know, "what if we fixed the problem with non-invasive ventilators"?

The viral filter only partially helps unfortunately.  Patients regularly take these masks off because they can be uncomfortable, and every time it's removed virus particles will explode out like Mt. St. Helens.  It would be nice to sedate people with these masks to prevent them from grabbing at the masks, but that is contraindicated due to the risk of aspiration pneumonia.

Also, not every mask is a perfect fit for every person, so if the seal isn't perfect, again, that's where the problem comes in.

We're seeing from Italy and Spain that engineers are adapting full face scuba masks, which have the advantage of being engineered for situations where air leaks lead to people drowning.  Plus, they are more comfortable to wear.

They're a bit more gaudy than a scuba mask, but you're spot on.  This definitely solves the "leaky face mask" problem, but makes patients look like aliens from The Simpsons...

[uchicagomedicine.org image 683x385]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
EatenTheSun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think there was some discussion on whether ventilators actually increase the mortality in Covid patients, but there wasn't enough evidence to show the ventilators actually caused the higher mortality rate vs patients being really ill when they were put on ventilators.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rcduhe: BullBearMS: rcduhe: BullBearMS: i ignore u: Hurr durr, West Coast doctors said it's not safe but we did it anyway.  What do those ivory tower eggheads know anyway, with all their "trials" and "studies"?

The main problem with non-invasive ventilators that doctors have been talking about from the beginning was that it exposed healthcare workers to aerosolized virus.

Which is why those of us with all that fancy book learning can read TFA to see what changed here:

>They put a viral filter where the exhaled air comes out, to keep health care workers safe from virus droplets.

You know, "what if we fixed the problem with non-invasive ventilators"?

The viral filter only partially helps unfortunately.  Patients regularly take these masks off because they can be uncomfortable, and every time it's removed virus particles will explode out like Mt. St. Helens.  It would be nice to sedate people with these masks to prevent them from grabbing at the masks, but that is contraindicated due to the risk of aspiration pneumonia.

Also, not every mask is a perfect fit for every person, so if the seal isn't perfect, again, that's where the problem comes in.

We're seeing from Italy and Spain that engineers are adapting full face scuba masks, which have the advantage of being engineered for situations where air leaks lead to people drowning.  Plus, they are more comfortable to wear.

They're a bit more gaudy than a scuba mask, but you're spot on.  This definitely solves the "leaky face mask" problem, but makes patients look like aliens from The Simpsons...

[uchicagomedicine.org image 683x385]


That's a new one.

I'm talking about the new style scuba masks that have become popular.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.