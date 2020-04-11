 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Major U.S. cities are doing better, and all it took was a pandemic   (theguardian.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Crime, Police, Gang, New York's 1990s crime decline, country's police minister, Chicago's crime, Theft, 47-year-old construction worker  
•       •       •

177 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2020 at 10:06 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And most of the world, it seems.  Self preservation works as a motivator, on some people.

I wish it worked on more political figures, though.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: And most of the world, it seems.  Self preservation works as a motivator, on some people.

I wish it worked on more political figures, though.


Unfortunately it doesn't work on people who can choose to sacrifice other people in their stead.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Alphax: And most of the world, it seems.  Self preservation works as a motivator, on some people.

I wish it worked on more political figures, though.

Unfortunately it doesn't work on people who can choose to sacrifice other people in their stead.


One might think that people who shake hands for a living would care more about this..
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Alphax: And most of the world, it seems.  Self preservation works as a motivator, on some people.

I wish it worked on more political figures, though.

Unfortunately it doesn't work on people who can choose to sacrifice other people in their stead.

One might think that people who shake hands for a living would care more about this..


True, but our peerless feeders seem to be overwhelmingly deficient of the "enlightened" part of "enlightened self-interest."
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FtFA:

In Chicago, one of the most violent places in the US, drug arrests in the weeks since the city shut down are down by 42% compared with the same period last year.

Oh The Guardian.
Violent crimes : drug arrests? They're strongly correlated? Even during a pandemic. What about cities in the US that are more violent?

But yeah, when push comes to shove cities show unity because you can't go it by yourself in a real city. Someone somehow has your back.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Criming, for the time being, is largely reserved to the world's incompetent governments, oligarchies, plutocrats, and their henchmen.

With unemployment, among other things, in the U.S. predicted to be upwards of 30% or more, we are in a very quiet -- and collectively concussed, confused, and frightened -- period before the storm when more the traditional crimes of the little people make a roaring comeback.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we keep these restrictions after Covid has passed?

Crime is down and the environment is doing muuuch better
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Can we keep these restrictions after Covid has passed?

Crime is down and the environment is doing muuuch better


Yeah, most of us will be dead from starvation and exposure to the elements but the air we're not breathing will be cleaner.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in Kansas City, we seem to be trying very hard to beat last year's murder record.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to buy bullets with no money.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And just like that

Fark user imageView Full Size


The crime rate went down and the smog lifted above the cities
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Meanwhile, in Kansas City, we seem to be trying very hard to beat last year's murder record.


You can do it! I have faith in you!
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Meanwhile, in Kansas City, we seem to be trying very hard to beat last year's murder record.


Sweet. I'll be there in July, for work. If it doesn't get postponed.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Some criminal lawyers say part of the reason for that decrease is that dealers have no choice but to wait out the economic slump.

They better get ready. Those stimulus checks aren't going to convert themselves into overdose deaths.
 
BeatrixK
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Breaker Moran: Criming, for the time being, is largely reserved to the world's incompetent governments, oligarchies, plutocrats, and their henchmen.

With unemployment, among other things, in the U.S. predicted to be upwards of 30% or more, we are in a very quiet -- and collectively concussed, confused, and frightened -- period before the storm when more the traditional crimes of the little people make a roaring comeback.


THIS!

Some jobs will not come back -- a shiatton of restaurants and mom and pop shops will not emerge out of this alive and ready to get back to business.  And a lot of businesses are gonna take a lot longer than a few months before they get to anything resembling off the ground and hiring.

Yeah -- the next few years are gonna suck hard for more than a few people, and base needs like food and shelter are gonna be next to damned near impossible to pay for when jobs aren't there to be had.  People are gonna get insanely tense and when it's damned near impossible to find the basest of service jobs and crime is gonna seem like a lot less of a moral issue when your base needs being met is on the line.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.