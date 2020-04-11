 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Australian)   But is it though?   (portnews.com.au) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Police, Albury, New South Wales, Albury Superintendent Paul Smith, 51-year-old man, Breach, Superintendent Paul, Superintendent Hargreaves, young people  
•       •       •

855 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2020 at 7:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eKonk
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The phrase is "I need to pick up my prescription," not "I'm buying drugs."
 
gestug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gary King would agree
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He told police he was visiting his drug dealer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pot shops are open in Washington

Dr Dre ft. Snoop Dogg - Smoke Weed Everyday (ORIGINAL)
Youtube sZJ48OBiiKk
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can't use no filthy money Officer, just going to buy some straws that's all. Lots of straws.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Can't use no filthy money Officer, just going to buy some straws that's all. Lots of straws.


I think that's a worse crime in California.
 
tuxq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you don't know the pleasure of fast-forwarding time during this pandemic, you must not know about herbal time travel.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh come on. You really want people to withdrawal right now?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.