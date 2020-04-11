 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC San Diego)   Hey, let's go kayaking in the creek after five consecutive days of heavy rain. What could possibly go wrong?   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, Kayak, English-language films, Kayaking, Sea kayak, Canoeing, Tecolote Creek, Rescue, Debut albums  
•       •       •

644 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2020 at 9:27 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They're very lucky to be alive. There are a lot (SOMEONE WAKE UP THE EDITOR) of rapids right here. It is almost Class 4 type terrain with concrete walls so it is very fast moving (FAST-MOVING SHOULD BE HYPHENATED) water," said San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero.

Romero also warned that "It's not a good idea at all to come out and play and do any recreational activity on these little creeks and outlets. There is too much water moving right now."

Out of nowhere Rick Romero pops in to save lives AND state the obvious.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: "They're very lucky to be alive. There are a lot (SOMEONE WAKE UP THE EDITOR) of rapids right here. It is almost Class 4 type terrain with concrete walls so it is very fast moving (FAST-MOVING SHOULD BE HYPHENATED) water," said San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero.

Romero also warned that "It's not a good idea at all to come out and play and do any recreational activity on these little creeks and outlets. There is too much water moving right now."

Out of nowhere Rick Romero pops in to save lives AND state the obvious.


Sadly, there are always some dumb ass in kayaks who decide to go out too early. In New England, we get at least one or two early season deaths as folks head out and die of hypothermia or just drown as they get knocked over and too cold to right themselves. Worse, they try to head out alone, and when they get into trouble, have no one to help them.

Kayaks are great fun. But you go with a partner, and you go in the right season, and for damn sure you read the conditions. Kayaking can get bad very quickly, and if you're not paying attention, it comes out of "no where" for the folks who are oblivious.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Great, now I wish I knew how to photoshop Darwin in a kayak
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Protip: If you die in a kayak accident, you don't need to worry about social distancing requirements anymore.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well looks like he COV-did......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If the "banks" are concrete, it's not a creek; it's just storm drainage.
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So ignored social distancing and is now an increased burden on emergency services. Brilliant!
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It never rains in California, but didn't someone warn them, when it pours, man, it pours.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tecolote Creek

What is that? Peyote washed down with Tecate?

/sort of don't want
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Invincible: So ignored social distancing and is now an increased burden on emergency services. Brilliant!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Could be worse
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​w​oman-child-missing-maryland-canoeing-a​ccident-n1176121
Could have Kennedy luck.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure there isn't a creek there except after heavy rains, so it's kind of tautological to say they were kayaking after heavy rains. And we only had one day of moderately heavy rain, not 5.

The Dog Ate My Homework: If the "banks" are concrete, it's not a creek; it's just storm drainage.


Lots of rivers are channelized, it was the preferred ACOE approach to storm control in the 50s-60s when a lot of Southern California was being built.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cefm: Could be worse
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/w​oman-child-missing-maryland-canoeing-a​ccident-n1176121
Could have Kennedy luck.


Yeah, "luck" - not a decades-long CIA conspiracy to keep Kennedys out of power.
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: cefm: Could be worse
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/w​oman-child-missing-maryland-canoeing-a​ccident-n1176121
Could have Kennedy luck.

Yeah, "luck" - not a decades-long CIA conspiracy to keep Kennedys out of power.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: Invincible: So ignored social distancing and is now an increased burden on emergency services. Brilliant!

[Fark user image image 500x600]


The people in TFA couldn't. They required close contact. Anyone who goes out recreationally runs the risk of similar exposure. Acquiring food is harder to avoid.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.