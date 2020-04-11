 Skip to content
I say old chap, I'll give you a pennyweight of eggs for a barleycorn of toilet paper
20
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bring back?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The wife was trading the neighbor potatoes for onions yesterday. Does that count?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My local supermarket only had the atisinal rustic weave toilet paper.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This morning, I realized I'd made a terrible mistake when calculating my bacon needs last week.  I'm down to 3 strips.  I don't want to make a special trip just to get bacon but this is serious.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No.  It will just continue the brilliant method employed by Trump with Ukraine, in the clearest example of the sensitivity of a mobster confronting a victim in a life or death situation.  In this case, the barter will be for guaranteed votes to remain in office in exchange for medical equipment.

Survivors in swing states should come out really well.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yesterday I went to Wal-mart at 7 AM when they opened, and they were fully stocked with TP.  Bought another pack, should be good for a couple of months now.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I just hope it brings stirrup pants
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I noticed you have supplies I need, do you want to barter?"
'Sure.'
"Okay, give me all your toilet paper or I'll give you all my bullets."
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sorry, subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/little stevie winwood back when they called him little stevie winwood
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

darkeyes: Yesterday I went to Wal-mart at 7 AM when they opened, and they were fully stocked with TP.  Bought another pack, should be good for a couple of months now.


I was at my local Weis supermarket at the 7 AM opening today and they had not a single roll of toilet paper. They couldn't spare a square.

And the store was full. It's never full when I shop that early.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MBooda: Sorry, subby.
[Fark user image 599x596]
/little stevie winwood back when they called him little stevie winwood


I loved Traffic.
 
jay_bones15 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Stupid math. If there are 2 people posting an ad in my neighborhood to barter...and then 2 more people post...zomg a 100 percent increase the world is ending!!!

You need a large enough sample to make a statistical inference
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just wipe my ass with eggs.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Trade you the usual hog's head for forty rods of effluvium. Okay, I'll throw in a belt onion. No, one of those big, yellow ones.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I tried trading with this guy. It didn't go well for me.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: MBooda: Sorry, subby.
[Fark user image 599x596]
/little stevie winwood back when they called him little stevie winwood

I loved Traffic.


I wonder if Winwood's buddies ever told him to go play in it.

/sorry, couldn't resist, very old and very bad pun
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: [Fark user image 311x294]

I tried trading with this guy. It didn't go well for me.


Stem bolts?
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Salmon: I just wipe my ass with eggs.


Actually, that would probably work quite well. Smooth rocks are superior to most vegetation out in the wild. But you can't eat a rock after wiping with it.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
From the article this seems like it's more about bored people stuck at home than it is a survival thing.  Money, either credit, cash or gold, just makes too much sense as a medium of exchange.  It's something everybody agrees is valuable and offers flexibility that a bartering system lacks.

People have and always will trade things with each other... but on a large scale, money is damn useful.  You could trade your momentarily precious toilet paper* for eggs... or you could sell it and use the cash to buy eggs, or a thermometer, or gas, or pay your rent... it's all up to you.

The only thing that will bring back a proper bartering system is people loosing faith in the Greenback, the Euro and the Yuan at the same time.  Eventually gold would probably reemerge as the traditional medium of exchange, but in the aftermath of something that could cause that to happen, gold would be a shiny rock that isn't worth it's weight in canned food or shotgun shells.

*What the hell are the toilet paper manufacturers going to do when this is all over?  Everybody is going to have a 5 year supply of that stuff.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can eat a pennyweight of eggs.
 
