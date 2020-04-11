 Skip to content
(Mother Nature Network)   Some people grow up to be doctors, some people grow up to be lawyers. This woman grew up to be a moose poop artist   (mnn.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oblig.

Utah Phillips - Moose Turd Pie
Youtube 0zb1qsVqjwg
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a little moose poop
You don't know what she got
 
Delawhat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Arthur v The Moose
Youtube A_-KXsee5vA
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Long ago I was once the proud owner of a Genuine Montana Turd Bird. Yup, a treated turd with some feathers, pipe cleaners, a beak and googly eyes. My California relatives and friends when I returned thought it was hilarious. Best thing on my desk until it just finally kind of disintegrated after a few years.

/ It wasn't the finest crafted turd bird.
// It was not handled much.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whatever pays the bills
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hack Patooey: Whatever pays the bills


But what a shiatty job.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I just wanted to point out that wombat poop is approximately cubic in shape. That's natural colonic art right there.  No silly artist intervention required.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

/don't get me started on the coproliths of ancient megafauna
 
