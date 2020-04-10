 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Double Tree hotel shares chocolate chip cookie recipe for first time ever. Needs more raisins   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Chocolate chip cookie, hotel chain, famous chocolate chip cookie recipe, Doubletree  
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Save for the oats and lemon juice, that's not any different than any other CC cookie I've ever baked.

I've used cinnamon and Cointreau before. Those were really good.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Save for the oats and lemon juice, that's not any different than any other CC cookie I've ever baked.

I've used cinnamon and Cointreau before. Those were really good.


The lemon juice is because of baking SODA...instead of Baking Powder.
Baking powder has a reactive (Double acting) element that gives the bubbles and lift of the reaction we all know from mixing a acid with baking soda.

If you just use the baking SODA...you need a acid...just bit, to give it a  lift/leavening.
Also...some people dislike baking POWDER...because  contained trace bits of aluminium in the past.

If you're hunkered at home...you can test your old baking POWDER...by putting a bit in water...and see if it fizzes.
Baking SODA won't fizz unless it has a acid to dance with, so if you sub that in a cookie recipe you need to add touch of acid like lemon juice to levin the cookies. .
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

optikeye: TwowheelinTim: Save for the oats and lemon juice, that's not any different than any other CC cookie I've ever baked.

I've used cinnamon and Cointreau before. Those were really good.

The lemon juice is because of baking SODA...instead of Baking Powder.
Baking powder has a reactive (Double acting) element that gives the bubbles and lift of the reaction we all know from mixing a acid with baking soda.

If you just use the baking SODA...you need a acid...just bit, to give it a  lift/leavening.
Also...some people dislike baking POWDER...because  contained trace bits of aluminium in the past.

If you're hunkered at home...you can test your old baking POWDER...by putting a bit in water...and see if it fizzes.
Baking SODA won't fizz unless it has a acid to dance with, so if you sub that in a cookie recipe you need to add touch of acid like lemon juice to levin the cookies. .


Believe it or not, I already know all this. Baking is one of my favorite hobbies next to growing really great pot and brewing really tasty beer (enjoying the last pour of my latest porter right now as a matter of fact). I bake some of my favorite recipes from memory I bake them so much.

I figured it wasn't worth going into that detail because I can make my own baking powder with soda and a little bit of tartaric acid that I have on hand. It really is the same recipe: flour, sugar, fat, chocolate. The difference is the acid source. Well, and oats, but if I wanted oatmeal cookies with chocolate chips in them, that's what I would be baking.

/getting baked
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 480x270]


Wake me up when Otis Spunkmeyer gives their recipe away.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Such a fond memory of those cooki-

Two sticks of butter for 26 cookies?!  How did I not die of a heart attack?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Me no have problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Chariset: Such a fond memory of those cooki-

Two sticks of butter for 26 cookies?!


They roll big cookies man...
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 308x319]


That's awesome. I'm taking a copy of it. Thanks
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby can DIAVOR. Die in a vat of raisins.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any cookie recipe that calls for no raisins still has too many raisins
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No raisins, please.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, please don't call any Nestle product "chocolate".
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raisins are great. So there.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Raisins are great. So there.


Yes, and the Hungarians have found the perfect use for them - drown them in wine to make it sweeter and amber in color.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Chariset: Such a fond memory of those cooki-

Two sticks of butter for 26 cookies?!

They roll big cookies man...


That's OK, so do the judges!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: [Fark user image 400x532]


Agreed! Raisins? In my chocolate chip cookies?? ARE YOU MAD???
 
agent00pi [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Sarah Jessica Farker: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 308x319]

That's awesome. I'm taking a copy of it. Thanks


FAMILY GUY - COOKIE MONSTER
Youtube wpZlbbg_nQ4
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Raisins are great. So there.


This. My mother brought home oatmeal raisin cookies every Friday after her shift at hospital when I was a kid. My sisters didn't like them every much (they always wanted chocolate chip), but I loved the cookies. She even had a batch waiting for me on my first weekend home from college.

/RIP, miss you mom
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can't tell you what hotel I'm stayin' in, but I can say that there are two trees involved. They said, "Let's call this hotel 'Something...Tree'," So they had a meeting; it was quite short. 
"How 'bout Tree?" 
"No, Double Tree." 
"Hell yeah! Meeting adjourned!" 
"I had my heart set on 'Quadruple Tree'... damnit, we were almost there!"
 
fustanella
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh sure, I just paid $250 for the Neiman-Marcus cookie recipe, and these folks just go and release one for free.

/better not be obscure
//know your history
///slashies!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fustanella: Oh sure, I just paid $250 for the Neiman-Marcus cookie recipe, and these folks just go and release one for free.

/better not be obscure
//know your history
///slashies!


You got your money, now I'm going to have my fun.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pretty close to the Secret Family Recipe.
Lacks the touch of molasses and almond extract, otherwise pretty close.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

snocone: Secret Family Recipe


The Family Police will be arriving shortly to discuss your disclosure.
 
