(Politico)   Coronavirus will permanently change the world, if it already hasn't
18
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
*narrator: it already has.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The US has entered a depression possibly greater than the "great depression" of the 1930s. Trump through sheer incompetence has made the US enter a great depression.
 
joestinkpants [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Let's hope so.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"May you live in interesting times."
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

hadn't realized that was a monkey-paw-type curse until just now.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Seeing St. Peter's Square completely empty on TV for Good Friday was beyond surreal. Then they cut to Times Square. Tumbleweeds.

It's so strange.

I'm hoping the social contract changes. Modern capitalism has so many victims. We get one chance on this earth and to think that people live and die under the thumb of and by the whims of others is depressing AF.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Maybe this traumatic disruption to our society, government and collective norms will reduce the power of coercive capitalism over the average person", says left-wing man who has paid zero attention to anything that has happened in the developing world ever.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/not pointing any fingers at any person in this thread
 
bisi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Politico Magazine surveyed more than 30 smart, macro thinkers this week...

stoppedreadingthere.jpg
 
Cormee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well I've already stopped looking at Asians, who wear masks in public, like they're lunatics
 
drxym
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No it won't. Someone will eventually develop a vaccine and/or effective antivirals and the disease will be eradicated or pushed so far out of the public consciousness that it's background noise.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And not in any mindful precautious way. Nope. We will not invest in prevention... only post hoc mitigation that will enrich shareholders of automation technology. And when the next one hits, President Camacho will biatch slap us for being to 'motional n shiat
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I don't see any real substantive changes to American society coming from this. 9/11 made the US more cowardly in every aspect and I expect this will too. When Americans are faced with challenges we gladly run away.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

And 63+ million US citizens will heartily cheer on the decent into the abyss because a black man was president and also buttery males.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
John Titor was right.
 
LewDux
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No more handshaking. Fine by me. Always found it awkward actually.
No more buffets or salad bars. Ouch. That sucks.
Likely constant low supply in lower income grocery stores for the foreseeable future.
Salons, hair dressers, barbers -- hazmat suits will make that job tough.
That's just off the top of my very tired head.

/ But can't get to sleep.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Took my sis to town (she doesn't have a car) for certain eseential needs and for a saturday inbetween holidays the city was basically deserted. Was really weird.
 
