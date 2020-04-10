 Skip to content
(Twitter)   So, when you ride the bus in Philadelphia please make sure you're wearing a mask
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's Philadelphia
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Shouldn't there be an attempt to give them a mask before throwing them off? I get if someone is being an ass about it, but if someone can't find or afford one, maybe try to help before going with shouting and force.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

holdmybones: Shouldn't there be an attempt to give them a mask before throwing them off? I get if someone is being an ass about it, but if someone can't find or afford one, maybe try to help before going with shouting and force.


That would mean helping someone poor enough to need to ride mass transit in the first place.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

holdmybones: Shouldn't there be an attempt to give them a mask before throwing them off?


What masks? From where?

King Something: That would mean helping someone poor enough to need to ride mass transit in the first place.


Ok, country boy.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: holdmybones: Shouldn't there be an attempt to give them a mask before throwing them off?

What masks? From where?

King Something: That would mean helping someone poor enough to need to ride mass transit in the first place.

Ok, country boy.


Ideally from a functioning central government.

Since we don't have one of those at the moment, I guess I don't know. But violently engaging people who don't have something they can't get access to doesn't seem optimal/constitutional.

What level of covering is required for philly transport and are the supplies to create those as sparse as the medical grade?
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

holdmybones: What level of covering is required for philly transport and are the supplies to create those as sparse as the medical grade?


Are you asking me? I haven't the slightest.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So let's be clear, in the US at the moment, cops are arresting people for wearing masks. They're also arresting people for not wearing masks.

Honestly not sure why I should follow any laws. I'll probably just guess wrong.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
SEPTA? More like sepTIC. Huh? Amirightoramiright!
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: So let's be clear, in the US at the moment, cops are arresting people for wearing masks. They're also arresting people for not wearing masks.

Honestly not sure why I should follow any laws. I'll probably just guess wrong.


Another observation is that black men in masks (especially homemade ones) are generally not treated well by police
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

King Something: holdmybones: Shouldn't there be an attempt to give them a mask before throwing them off? I get if someone is being an ass about it, but if someone can't find or afford one, maybe try to help before going with shouting and force.

That would mean helping someone poor enough to need to ride mass transit in the first place.


It's not just poverty though. Masks are hard to come by for doctors, how the heck is that guy gonna find one?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did they take their masks off?  If not then it should be a requirement before getting on the bus.
Picking someone up and dropping them off in the middle of nowhere after taking their money is unconscionable.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
🎵 The maskless on the bus go
under the wheels,
under the wheels,
under the wheels🎵
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wear a mask.

Unless your're black or hispanic.

Then expect to be tackled by cops.

Welcome to America.

/Asians are OK.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's Philadelphia


Can I use a cheesesteak as a mask?
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
https://kfor.com/health/coronavirus/m​a​n-accused-of-threatening-bus-driver-ov​er-covid-19-social-distancing-rules/

Oklahoma City doesn't have transit officers AFAIK.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trik: [Fark user image image 240x304]


Come on, a mask is too big of a ask?
 
kayanlau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ironic a few months ago you would get accosted for wearing a mask in public in America.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kayanlau: Ironic a few months ago you would get accosted for wearing a mask in public in America.


Yep, only took thousands of dead. Lots Death.
As POTUS said.
Lots Death.
 
eggrolls
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Wear a mask.

Unless your're black or hispanic.

Then expect to be tackled by cops.

Welcome to America.

/Asians are OK.


Yeah, the Trumpster waanabe brownshirts will take care of them by themselves.

When theyre not burning down the 5G towers, that is.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: holdmybones: What level of covering is required for philly transport and are the supplies to create those as sparse as the medical grade?

Are you asking me? I haven't the slightest.


Well.....have you found out yet?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think this whole mask thing is a double edged sword. On one hand, they may help in preventing transmission of the virus, but they may also increase transmission by giving people a false sense of security.

For one thing, most of these home made masks may not even be effective against trapping the virus. I've seen several people wearing a scarf around their face, I seriously doubt something with an open weave like that would do much of anything.

Even with proper masks, if someone does have the virus, their breath can still go out around it, especially in the case of a cough or sneeze, that sudden force of pressure will just push out at the edges and not through the mask anyway.

As for people trying to protect themselves from breathing it in, again, they're not sealed around the edges anyway, so you're still getting some air bypassing the mask. And unless you're throwing them away, or disinfecting them immediately after each use, the odds of contaminating yourself with the virus is likely as high as not wearing one.

Bottom line, even if you wear a mask and it does capture airborne particles, those same particles are also likely on your skin, hair, clothes, and most definitely on the bottom of your shoes. So you're still carrying it back to your house where you will most likely contaminate yourself anyway.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Douchebag cops gonna douchebag.
 
