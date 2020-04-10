 Skip to content
(News 12 Westchester)   Nurses and doctors working the front line in New York rewarded by having their tires slashed
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Not everyone understands or accepts the choices of who gets left to die during a triage.  I am amazed that we have not seen even more attacks on Doctors.  I suspect fear of being infected by the Doctors is what is protecting them the most right now.  Not saying it is right, but the misplaced rage is predictable.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
110% its a Qanon/trumper POS
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Christ what assholes
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are a$$holes, and then there these a$$holes.

/wood chipper
 
Nidiot [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever did this is not fit to live in society. Dysfunctional does not cover it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: There are a$$holes, and then there these a$$holes.

/wood chipper


Someone should pay a couple of Vinnies that keep an eye on the cars? Is that even a thing any more?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've got to be disturbed," she says. "No one in their right mind would do this.

Maybe they got it into their head somehow that doctors and nurses were selling protective gear for personal profit.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If any of them are AWD it's going to be steep. I just had to replace one tire...i've heard of doing two on the front or back at the same time, but every tire store told me they had to do all 4 at the same time on an AWD car.

$1400 later...that sucks.
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A weekend in lockup before they see a judge would seem deterrent enough of any crime especially shiat like this.  Enjoy the Petri dish scum
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: Not everyone understands or accepts the choices of who gets left to die during a triage.  I am amazed that we have not seen even more attacks on Doctors.  I suspect fear of being infected by the Doctors is what is protecting them the most right now.  Not saying it is right, but the misplaced rage is predictable.


Having a loved one die from this and then receiving a bill for $100,000+ would result in a reasonable amount of rage.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: 110% its a Qanon/trumper POS


Two comments before someone blamed it on Trump.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tires slashed? How about the windows getting smashed?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/art​ic​le-8142917/Vandals-smash-cars-NHS-medi​cs-left-outside-hospitals.html


Noctusxx: Not everyone understands or accepts the choices of who gets left to die during a triage.  I am amazed that we have not seen even more attacks on Doctors.  I suspect fear of being infected by the Doctors is what is protecting them the most right now.  Not saying it is right, but the misplaced rage is predictable.

I've come across quite a few from postings on Facebook. These are British East Asian doctors and nurses working for the NHS being told to go back to China, spat at, or being physically abused etc.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news​/​coronavirus-nurse-racially-attacked-co​uple-21701031

Reizel Angela
Youtube Mhd7XIfPUfc


This is the sad reality. I will not be surprised an Asian gets killed by some MAGA Trumper, racist, delusional, paranoid xenophobe before too long in the US. Am exaggerating? You do not want to see the victims' injuries.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/stabbin​g​-of-asian-american-2-year-old-and-her-​family-was-a-coronavirus-fueled-hate-c​rime-feds-say
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's admit, it's not what any of us would choose, but they DID have it coming
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: Not everyone understands or accepts the choices of who gets left to die during a triage.  I am amazed that we have not seen even more attacks on Doctors.  I suspect fear of being infected by the Doctors is what is protecting them the most right now.  Not saying it is right, but the misplaced rage is predictable.


You are the first and only person I have heard blaming doctors for letting people die during triage since this began. Anything you need to let us know before we call the police?
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This particular model of "care" may result in unsatisfied customers.
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Let's admit, it's not what any of us would choose, but they DID have it coming


WT actual F!?
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

redonkulon: Christ what assholes


Even at the peak of me being a teenage asshole causing minor chaos and destruction that wouldn't register as a felony, I don't think I'd ever do anything close to this.  fark them.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Random Anonymous Blackmail: There are a$$holes, and then there these a$$holes.

/wood chipper

Someone should pay a couple of Vinnies that keep an eye on the cars? Is that even a thing any more?


pay?  You'd figure they'd volunteer.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Let's admit, it's not what any of us would choose, but they DID have it coming


The doctors and nurses putting their lives on the line to try and help people?

Do explain.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: lolmao500: 110% its a Qanon/trumper POS

Two comments before someone blamed it on Trump.


2 words...
"Chinese virus"
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The entire medical staff in NYC should quit treating any patients.  Quit their jobs.  Let NYC burn.  People dont want them to help, obviously.  Go to a place that will appreciate  your help.

The people of NYC want blood.  Let them be the ones to bleed.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Saw it mentioned elsewhere, but if/when this shiat ever ends, we need to make a holiday of all the "essential workers".

Doctors and Nurses should be the first ones to be honored, but even the people working gas stations and grocery store clerks deserve some farking recognition.  I'm just a laid off restaurant worker at the moment, but I salute every person risking their lives to keep the other 80% of us from starving.

/I'm sure Trump will salute them any day now...
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm figuring it's some "End of Days" types.  Thecsame that are trying to get themselves sick and then infect as many others as possible.

The majority religion in most western countries really is a death cult with the celebration of the killing of their savior yesterday and the feast of his return from death coming up.

/What is dead may never die
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The entire medical staff in NYC should quit treating any patients.  Quit their jobs.  Let NYC burn.  People dont want them to help, obviously.  Go to a place that will appreciate  your help.

The people of NYC want blood.  Let them be the ones to bleed.


Cortlandt Manor is a good 40 miles outside the city.

Maps are your friend.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Saw it mentioned elsewhere, but if/when this shiat ever ends, we need to make a holiday of all the "essential workers".

Doctors and Nurses should be the first ones to be honored, but even the people working gas stations and grocery store clerks deserve some farking recognition.  I'm just a laid off restaurant worker at the moment, but I salute every person risking their lives to keep the other 80% of us from starving.

/I'm sure Trump will salute them any day now...


In her address to Germany, Angeles Merkel called out the health care workers of course, but later on explicitly called out all the grocery workers, et al as needing of praise for all they do to keep society functioning and the risks they are taking for us all. Class act all around.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GungFu: Tires slashed? How about the windows getting smashed?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-8142917/Vandals-smash-cars-NHS-medi​cs-left-outside-hospitals.html


Noctusxx: Not everyone understands or accepts the choices of who gets left to die during a triage.  I am amazed that we have not seen even more attacks on Doctors.  I suspect fear of being infected by the Doctors is what is protecting them the most right now.  Not saying it is right, but the misplaced rage is predictable.

I've come across quite a few from postings on Facebook. These are British East Asian doctors and nurses working for the NHS being told to go back to China, spat at, or being physically abused etc.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/​coronavirus-nurse-racially-attacked-co​uple-21701031

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mhd7XIfP​Ufc]

This is the sad reality. I will not be surprised an Asian gets killed by some MAGA Trumper, racist, delusional, paranoid xenophobe before too long in the US. Am exaggerating? You do not want to see the victims' injuries.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/stabbing​-of-asian-american-2-year-old-and-her-​family-was-a-coronavirus-fueled-hate-c​rime-feds-say


Seek therapy.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Mister Buttons: Saw it mentioned elsewhere, but if/when this shiat ever ends, we need to make a holiday of all the "essential workers".

Doctors and Nurses should be the first ones to be honored, but even the people working gas stations and grocery store clerks deserve some farking recognition.  I'm just a laid off restaurant worker at the moment, but I salute every person risking their lives to keep the other 80% of us from starving.

/I'm sure Trump will salute them any day now...

In her address to Germany, Angeles Merkel called out the health care workers of course, but later on explicitly called out all the grocery workers, et al as needing of praise for all they do to keep society functioning and the risks they are taking for us all. Class act all around.


I would like to smart this 50x, without trying to downplay the role the doctor's/nurses who can't get the PPE they should really have.

Meanwhile, the grocery clerks are lucky to get free hand sanitizers handed down from corporate.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: In her address to Germany, Angeles Merkel called out the health care workers of course, but later on explicitly called out all the grocery workers, et al as needing of praise for all they do to keep society functioning and the risks they are taking for us all. Class act all around.


That's the sort of attention and taking of responsibility that I expect from the leader of the free world. Good on her.
 
janzee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I cannot for the life of me understand why or rather who would do something like this but, I certainly do have my suspicions.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

janzee: I cannot for the life of me understand why or rather who would do something like this but, I certainly do have my suspicions.


We live among jackasses.
Simple-minded easily-swayed fools, to put it mildly.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

khatores: If any of them are AWD it's going to be steep. I just had to replace one tire...i've heard of doing two on the front or back at the same time, but every tire store told me they had to do all 4 at the same time on an AWD car.

$1400 later...that sucks.


There are sane reasons for that but if they are mostly new and you never use the diff lock, it won't matter at all.
Take the wheel in, specify the tire as the same as the others.  If they have an issue, tell them it is the spare.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The entire medical staff in NYC should quit treating any patients.  Quit their jobs.  Let NYC burn.  People dont want them to help, obviously.  Go to a place that will appreciate  your help.

The people of NYC want blood.  Let them be the ones to bleed.


Article is not about a hospital in New York Coty
 
