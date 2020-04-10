 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mercury News)   Old: Oregon Trail. .. New: Oakland Trail. .. You pass a boarded-up building. Would you like to take a closer look?   (mercurynews.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, San Francisco Bay Area, city residents, Oakland Slow Streets, San Francisco, Oakland, California, strategic intersections, miles of the city, Bay Area  
•       •       •

215 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2020 at 3:36 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Having lived in the bay area for a spell, and having commuted by bicycle through parts of Oakland, I think this is an awesome idea. Looking at the map, I see only one small section that prevents one from riding from one end to the other car free. Bonus: some of the segments connect to really fun trails in the hills.

One of the comments after the article stated "fix the farkin' pot holes first." Which is a sound request. What the person who wrote that probably didn't consider that allowing only bicycles and pedestrians on these streets, the surface will hardly need any maintenance at all which frees up more funds to fix the farkin' potholes that people driving cars put there in the first place, not people on foot and on bicycle.

And yes, people who walk and ride bicycles pay taxes too. Motorist subsidies are a thing; we all pay for your carnage and destruction.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You can die of dysentery a lot faster in Oakland
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
MaudlinMutantMollusk: You can die of dysentery Dissin' Terry a lot faster in Oakland

FTFY
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: MaudlinMutantMollusk: You can die of dysentery Dissin' Terry a lot faster in Oakland

FTFY


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow, I cant find 7 or 4 rolls of toilet paper. Where did they find 74 miles of bulletproof glass?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So the sideshow idiots are going to be out in force then?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes I'm aware Oakland doesn't have cable cars, but...
/q&d
//bored
///3
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.