Welcome to winter. Ever build a snowman on Easter?
9
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yes. Quite a few times.

It was quite common in WI to get a good heavy snow on Easter Sunday.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
No, but snow happened the week before school let out one May in the western NC mountains.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Up here in North Dakota we got around 8 inches of snow a few days ago.

Fortunately it's all already melted again.

holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Up here in North Dakota we got around 8 inches of snow a few days ago.

Fortunately it's all already melted again.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Yeah. We got about eight inches last week and are expecting the same tomorrow/tomorrow night. It'll melt before noon.

It's moisture. We'll take it happily.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

holdmybones: weddingsinger: Up here in North Dakota we got around 8 inches of snow a few days ago.

Fortunately it's all already melted again.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Yeah. We got about eight inches last week and are expecting the same tomorrow/tomorrow night. It'll melt before noon.

It's moisture. We'll take it happily.


Not us.  We're about 20-some feet above flood stage.  Hitting 48 feet today on the river.  Our all time record was 54ish in 1997 and that didnt go well for us
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ouch. That was the big Red River flood. Stay safe.

Fortunately it's all already melted again.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Yeah. We got about eight inches last week and are expecting the same tomorrow/tomorrow night. It'll melt before noon.

It's moisture. We'll take it happily.

Not us.  We're about 20-some feet above flood stage.  Hitting 48 feet today on the river.  Our all time record was 54ish in 1997 and that didnt go well for us


Ouch. That was the big Red River flood. Stay safe.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's Build A Snowman
Youtube 8kN7EyPBmrI
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've built a snowman on the 4th of July.

Subby must live in some strange alternate dimension where snow only falls once a year.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Yes. Quite a few times.

It was quite common in WI to get a good heavy snow on Easter Sunday.


I'm soorry aboot that, eh
 
