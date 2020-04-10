 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Eee-bo-laaa   (upi.com) divider line
21
    More: Sick, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Africa, Ebola outbreak, new case of Ebola fever Friday, Epidemiology, Emergency Committee, government of DRC, experimental vaccines  
•       •       •

774 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 11:04 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're a little busy here, Ebola. 
img.grouponcdn.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a vaccine for ebola.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beat that, Plague, Inc.!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can't wait for the coronabola hybrid
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just so we're clear, the DRC now has both Ebola and COVID19. Let's hope that they do not join forces and wipe out humanity.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sgygus: There is a vaccine for ebola.


And in many places the locals kill the people administering it over some superstitious bullshiat.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Since we're defunding the WHO, we won't have to worry about it.

/you better
//you better
///you bet
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fuuuuuuuu
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm putting my money on Coronavirus to come out on top.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Trump will blame Obama.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, I forgot to mention: two people died from Ebola, both medical missionaries.

Why hasn't Sean Hannity demanded that the leader of the current plague be tarred and feathered?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Sgygus: There is a vaccine for ebola.

And in many places the locals kill the people administering it over some superstitious bullshiat.


Like Alabama? Or the Dakotas?
 
oldcub [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh good. I needed NPR to have that to report on for another solid year like they did the last time. Worst "Morning Edition" drives to work ever.
Thanks, Ebola.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Trump will blame Obama.


Is he capable of blaming two different parties about similar but different things without mixing up the two?

I'd expect he'd blame Winnie the Pooh for Ebola, and Obama for Corona, although in the latter he'd have forgotten about the virus and will be thinking everyone means the beer from Mexico and if they had built his wall then it wouldn't have been able to get into the US and compete with the local breweries.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Just so we're clear, the DRC now has both Ebola and COVID19. Let's hope that they do not join forces and wipe out humanity.


And why are we hoping for that?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So it's less "re-emerging" and more "continuing to be emerged".
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Just so we're clear, the DRC now has both Ebola and COVID19. Let's hope that they do not join forces and wipe out humanity.


Better idea:

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.