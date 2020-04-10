 Skip to content
(Local 12 Cincinnati)   "To further protect state residents, Beshear said anyone who is caught participating in a mass gathering during the weekend will be ordered to quarantine for 14 days by their local health department." Plate #s at churches will be sent to authorities   (local12.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good


/Just make them stay there until the virus does its work
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bueno
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hosting.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, although the number of self-created "martyrs" are going to be a problem. Their oppression engine is gonna be running on overdrive.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bien
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is good. NO! He's excellent.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

/Presbyterian
//I mean the order is good, not that I am a good Presbyterian
///Three
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Report the turtle too.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subarashi.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonum.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Good.

/Presbyterian
//I mean the order is good, not that I am a good Presbyterian
///Three


Normally Presbyterians gather after Easter Services to indulge in a ancient ritual involving casseroles, peach cobbler and coffee served from urns with taps, which is their sacrament.
Sometimes little sausage balls presented in baskets lined with red and white checked cloth if they're part of the reformed "bisquick" movement.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Normally Presbyterians gather after Easter Services to indulge in a ancient ritual involving casseroles, peach cobbler and coffee served from urns with taps, which is their sacrament.
Sometimes little sausage balls presented in baskets lined with red and white checked cloth if they're part of the reformed "bisquick" movement.


That's pretty much any southern Protestant denomination. At least we use thermal urns instead of the metal ones with Sterno or the electric percolator that was in my grandparents' Methodist Church
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Thank you Jebus!
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bon
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good!

Let's have some of that old time Christian persecution!


/it's good for the soul
//like chicken soup
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Buenísimo
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No offense to Drew, but what kind of bizzaro world are we currently living in that KENTUCKY, of all farking states, is the voice of reason?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bad
Ugly

Wait, what are we doing again?

Oh, right.

Good.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Be sure to share the names/info with the medical community as well.

/Good.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But mah rights!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: No offense to Drew, but what kind of bizzaro world are we currently living in that KENTUCKY, of all farking states, is the voice of reason?


Their last governor was so bad, they finally decided to listen to the voice of reason.
That's what it takes sometimes.
Other times they just end up permanently ruined.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Good, although the number of self-created "martyrs" are going to be a problem. Their oppression engine is gonna be running on overdrive.


It's about time they had some actual oppression to squeal about.  It kinda puts that "can't put the ten commandments on government property" thing in perspective.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bona.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: No offense to Drew, but what kind of bizzaro world are we currently living in that KENTUCKY, of all farking states, is the voice of reason?


Beshear is worried about Drew running for Gov. again & is trying to show what good leadership is

/not that Drew isn't doing a good job as 2nd runner up mind you...
//oh & "good"
 
Godscrack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'll be out tomorrow, video camera in hand, paroling all the churches.

THEY ARE PUTTING ALL OF OUR LIVES IN DANGER.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Churchers to steal license plates in 3...2...1
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

i ignore u: scottydoesntknow: Good, although the number of self-created "martyrs" are going to be a problem. Their oppression engine is gonna be running on overdrive.

It's about time they had some actual oppression to squeal about.  It kinda puts that "can't put the ten commandments on government property" thing in perspective.


They love any kind of perceived oppression. It's their thing. They love that shiat. They drink that shiat.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Godscrack: I'll be out tomorrow, video camera in hand, paroling all the churches.

THEY ARE PUTTING ALL OF OUR LIVES IN DANGER.


Don't forget to do it Sunday too.

/unless today is Saturday
//I won't bother to check
///jeebus
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
doog.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Don't forget to do it Sunday too.


Like I know what day Easter is on
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Awesome sauce.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good.

/Father
//Son
///Holy Slashie
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I bet the Jews did this.
 
eikni
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It would be funny if they stole license plates to remain anonymous for Easter services.  If they do that or remove their plates, the cops can always run the VIN as well.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you see any fundies violating the law by going to church. Don't drag them out. Brick them in.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Good


Ahh, you support profiling?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm watching Last Temperature of Christ, and I want Christmas to be more relevatrd.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Godscrack: I'll be out tomorrow, video camera in hand, paroling all the churches.

THEY ARE PUTTING ALL OF OUR LIVES IN DANGER.


I'm guessing you meant "patrolling" instead of 'paroling'.

/oh, and GOOD
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bene
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Collecting license plate info isn't going to be all that effective.  There's no guarantee that the people who drove the cars are the people who own the cars.  And what about people who carpool?  Or walk to church?

Just wrap the church in police tape mid-service.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If people don't care about the stay-at-home order, why would they be expected to obey a self-quarrantine order?

Kentucky is screwed.
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

King Something: Subarashi.


Sabishii
 
