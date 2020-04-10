 Skip to content
The 2020 dumpster fire continues : Krakatoa volcano goes kaboom
    Volcano, Indonesia, Indonesian volcano Krakatoa, Krakatoa, Magma, Caldera  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"large magmatic eruption"

That's what she said!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Come on Yellowstone!

I wanted to die without paying my student loan.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think I know of it

It's East of Java, right

/west
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Covid-19, stories of Hep-C and Ebola making a come back and now this....someone better check to oceans and make sure the dolphins are still there because if they're gone then we are soooooo farked
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

baka-san: I think I know of it

It's East of Java, right

/west


ooh krakatoa, east of Java, molten bodies, fiery lava...
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Vote Giant Meteor 2020
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Vote Giant Meteor 2020


It's a Meteor/Meteor ticket.

https://www.techtimes.com/articles/24​8​157/20200318/nasa-detects-two-asteroid​s-coming-towards-earth-could-this-pose​-a-threat-bigger-than-the-coronavirus.​htm
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

namegoeshere: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Vote Giant Meteor 2020

It's a Meteor/Meteor ticket.

https://www.techtimes.com/articles/248​157/20200318/nasa-detects-two-asteroid​s-coming-towards-earth-could-this-pose​-a-threat-bigger-than-the-coronavirus.​htm


W00t!
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wanted to experiment more in the bedroom, you know, explore some exciting, effervescent chemistry.

...so I put my baking soda and vinegar volcano next to the nightstand.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wasn't there a 5.9 in the area recently? 

Almost enough to trigger my US West Coast prediction*, but not quite.

Lots of shaking going on right now, so I wouldn't be surprised if we pop another 7 somewhere soon.

/*after a flurry of 5s around Indonesia, if a 6.0+ occurs, there will be a 4.0+ in Hawaii 12 hours later, and a 5.0+ within 24 hours on the other side of the ocean
//need to run the math eventually to see if there's a tipping point on the energy released
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
2020 is like a country music song gone horribly wrong.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mentat: 2020 is like a country music song gone horribly wrong.


A little death metal, some symphonic rock, and... who put the country in here?!?!  NOOOOO..... *sobs*  What have we done?!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mentat: 2020 is like a country music song gone horribly wrong.


So next week my wife leaves and the dog dies?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ChrisDe: Mentat: 2020 is like a country music song gone horribly wrong.

So next week my wife leaves and the dog dies?


Worse.  The boat runs off with a different truck.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Lenny Bruce afraid?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um Krakatoa does this all the damn time. Like twice a year.
 
acouvis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Any update yet on how Trump will manage to make this worse as well yet?
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Covid-19, stories of Hep-C and Ebola making a come back and now this....someone better check to oceans and make sure the dolphins are still there because if they're gone then we are soooooo farked


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Welcome to the natural disaster double-feature club.

Salt Lake Quake
Idaho Quake
Krakatoa

/ Black Hole Sun next?
// I know Sol is too damn small.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Um Krakatoa does this all the damn time. Like twice a year.


Seriously.  Active volcano is active.  Film at 11.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Come on Yellowstone!

I wanted to die without paying my student loan.


Man I just paid off mine and my children support
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't worry about food, you guys. Next month we can feast on locusts and sorrow.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Krakatoa Katie
Youtube stn6QwhUhh4
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lava
Youtube xeWoGr5110o
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A local expert told CNN Indonesia the lack of traffic at the moment, thanks to COVID-19 lockdown measures, made it easier to hear Krakatoa's rumbles.

Well, that's always fun.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: Don't worry about food, you guys. Next month we can feast on locusts and sorrow.


And after that, the Guys that feasted on locusts and sorrow..
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Peki: Wasn't there a 5.9 in the area recently? 

Almost enough to trigger my US West Coast prediction*, but not quite.

Lots of shaking going on right now, so I wouldn't be surprised if we pop another 7 somewhere soon.

/*after a flurry of 5s around Indonesia, if a 6.0+ occurs, there will be a 4.0+ in Hawaii 12 hours later, and a 5.0+ within 24 hours on the other side of the ocean
//need to run the math eventually to see if there's a tipping point on the energy released


This is how Guam gets all tipsy-turvy, upsy-downsy isn't it?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm glad I spent the last 40 years doing what ever the F I wanted. Man because this year is something else
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wxboy: BadReligion: Um Krakatoa does this all the damn time. Like twice a year.

Seriously.  Active volcano is active.  Film at 11.


Yup.  It's when it gets quiet for a few decades that you really want to pucker if starts to bletch...
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: [Fark user image 850x762]


Nice doomsday sim of that volcano.  Where'd you get it?

And yup, if that does happen, Florida won't exist anymore.  By the time that wave finishes... it will be below sea level.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
why the fark not!
 
ISO15693
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I remember reading about the 1883 eruption, when I was a kid (in history books, not the newspaper)

That one was Yuge
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Krakatoa is OG
 
i ignore u
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: Is Lenny Bruce afraid?


No.  In fact he's been ignoring a quarantine order, insisting that he feels fine.
 
GungFu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A volcano's name everyone call spell and pronounce are the best volcanoes.
I'm looking at you Icelandic cat-like typing volcano.
 
GungFu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
*can

/ffs!
 
