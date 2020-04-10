 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   No one could have ever predicted that the boss of the Navy firing the captain of a ship for trying to save the lives of his crew, then calling the captain stupid and reprimanding the crew for liking him, might cause a minor morale problem   (cnn.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup, Theodore Roosevelt, United States Navy, concerns of many crew members, Ship, United States Secretary of the Navy, Captain Brett Crozier, Royal Navy, Theodore Roosevelt Association  
•       •       •

701 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Apr 2020 at 12:41 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Commander in Chief can just order them to be happy.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Put him in Leavenworth.  I'm sure he'll be treated fairly there.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So are members of the military going to finally come to their senses and realise that republicans are not their friends?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I believe I predicted that. You can look it up.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Merz suggested that the crew did not appear to have been given a comprehensive and clear sense of the various steps the Navy was taking to help the Roosevelt deal with the virus outbreak onboard.

Why do you supposed that was? Take your time.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pissing off and severely damaging the morale of the entire crew of an aircraft carrier during a pandemic is not a square I had on my Bingo card.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
WHAT THE FARK?!?!
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This just in, not my God Fathers Navy any more.

/cocksuckers
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
His seamen are revolting.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The stupid will stop once the morale improves.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Welcome to corporate America.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: So are members of the military going to finally come to their senses and realise that republicans are not their friends?


Nope , Republicans buy them nice toys. Unfortunately they also short them in va care.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: So are members of the military going to finally come to their senses and realise that republicans are not their friends?


Pretty certain Trump lost the military vote some years ago.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ishkur: ababyatemydingo: So are members of the military going to finally come to their senses and realise that republicans are not their friends?

Pretty certain Trump lost the military vote some years ago.


I'm not sure about that.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ishkur: ababyatemydingo: So are members of the military going to finally come to their senses and realise that republicans are not their friends?

Pretty certain Trump lost the military vote some years ago.


Can't tell if joking but

Ha.
Hahaha.
Hahahahahaha.


No.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Pissing off and severely damaging the morale of the entire crew of an aircraft carrier during a pandemic is not a square I had on my Bingo card.


Friend, you are going to need a bigger card.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
everyone in the top level of management of everything should be fired.
50% of the next level
 
Bowen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ishkur: ababyatemydingo: So are members of the military going to finally come to their senses and realise that republicans are not their friends?

Pretty certain Trump lost the military vote some years ago.


LOL?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTN.
 
maldinero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
NYT bestseller list is fake news anyway
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: I believe I predicted that. You can look it up.


My browser history says that you did not. Well, at least not before the guy fixed the cable.
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DittoToo: Welcome to corporate America.


Is it 1775 AGAIN!!

/idiot
 
Arumat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe the Navy and Marines will figure it out after this, but I've little hope for the Air Force with the evangelicals spreading through the officer ranks like a cancer and metastasizing into the enlisted from there.
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: His seamen are revolting.


They make antibiotics for that. Same ones they use for the plague, in fact.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This whole thing is a clusterfark. How the captain handled it, how the brass handled it, etc.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LineNoise: This whole thing is a clusterfark. How the captain handled it, how the brass handled it, etc.


There is no indication that the Captain did not handle this through proper procedure and chain of command.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The only way to restore the morale and effectiveness of the crew is to take a few days for an "investigation" for political cover and then return their captain to them.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Commander in Chief can just order them to be happy.


I fully expect the Twitter in Chief to twat that out.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Holy f*cking schitt. When acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly relieved Captain Crozier the Captain got a standing ovation from his crew. As he walked down the gangplank his sailors chanted his name over and over and over again. So what does Modly do? He flies out to where the ship was stationed (Guam) and addresses the crew of the ship. During this address he insults Captain Crozier! He tells the crew that their former Captain was "too naive or too stupid" to be in charge! Wow. That is a level of What The F*ckery that truly boggles the mind. That is Trump level clueless ignorance. The only good thing to come of this is that Modly resigned several days later after a recording of his "pep talk" to the crew was leaked out.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.