(Vox)   Data show one of the strongest predictors of social distancing behavior is attitudes toward climate change. Welp, we're farked   (vox.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Do you even science, bro?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yes the loss of life as the result of trump's incompetence is truely horrid but always look on the bright side of life, it is looking like the majority being removed from the herd will be an overall positive for the US.
The next Congress can actually do some useful and needed things.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
so, anti-science climate change deniers, who voted trump, are the most likely to not take all of this seriously, and not practice social distancing?

i'm so, so shocked!
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It all boils down to one question, really.

Do you feel you have an obligation to change your behavior to benefit your neighbors and society in general?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Politicize an issue in America and the morons of America will line up by party, not science. Climate change is easier to deny because the results are potentially centuries away. Coronavirus is potentially only days away yet hasn't deterred the conservatives from exploring every possibility reason to not believe the science. If life was just, it would be the deniers who paid the price for foolishness.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So what if Covid-19 turns out to not be that bad and we social distanced for nothing.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: Politicize an issue in America and the morons of America will line up by party, not science. Climate change is easier to deny because the results are potentially centuries away. Coronavirus is potentially only days away yet hasn't deterred the conservatives from exploring every possibility reason to not believe the science. If life was just, it would be the deniers who paid the price for foolishness.


There is some karmic beauty in that.

Yes yes anyone dying is sad but not as sad for some.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image 578x770]


. . .

Does anyone know if that was actually on purpose? 'Cause that's the kind of the Star Trek would pull.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Politicize an issue in America and the morons of America will line up by party, not science. Climate change is easier to deny because the results are potentially centuries away. Coronavirus is potentially only days away yet hasn't deterred the conservatives from exploring every possibility reason to not believe the science. If life was just, it would be the deniers who paid the price for foolishness.


The results of climate change are already here.
 
albertmdh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you a realist, or are you in denial?
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B-b-but it's not as bad as the flu!!!!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 It's really a measure of "Do you accept reality or strike off into your own insanity?"
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: So what if Covid-19 turns out to not be that bad and we social distanced for nothing.


If it turns out better than expected then that probably means we're social distancing for something. It's like Y2K, the precautions were so we got nothing to worry about.
 
Ant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean acceptance of scientific facts, even if they are not all sunshine and roses?
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: [Fark user image image 786x542]


Yup, there's no way something this infectious can possibly spread in rural bars and diners and grocery stores.

Prove us wrong, change nothing.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So people who deny science deny sciene?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

albertmdh: Are you a realist, or are you in denial?


Is there a way for me to tell?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Do you feel you have an obligation to change your behavior to benefit your neighbors and society in general?


No, my neighbors are awful.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It's really a measure of "Do you accept reality or strike off into your own insanity?"


I make my insanity other's reality.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: It all boils down to one question, really.

Do you feel you have an obligation to change your behavior to benefit your neighbors and society in general?


otherwise known as the main plank of the Republican platform.

If you talk like that you will never work in this administration.   I am not being sarcastic.   We are ruled by cruel selfish idiots, and the minority in the country that support and turn out for these monsters.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

dennysgod: So what if Covid-19 turns out to not be that bad and we social distanced for nothing.



we already have a huge amount of data in hand that tells us that this is utterly not the case.    You can't just watch TV.    I guess not everyone can troll the up to date findings.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

dennysgod: So what if Covid-19 turns out to not be that bad and we social distanced for nothing.


C19 is just a rehearsal.
society should get used to the idea of being more distant from each other because there's other diseases come down pipeline.
Our City density, huge crowds, are actually bad overall for health. We just don't usually care if 1000 ppl die every day. Maybe we should
 
rfenster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: It all boils down to one question, really.

Do you feel you have an obligation to change your behavior to benefit your neighbors and society in general?


Yes, I do believe that you do
 
DoctorCal [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You see, the problem is you're trying to get social distancing all at once, and the majority just won't go along with such extreme measures. All beneficial change in this country has happened gradually, incrementally, so we need to compromise with those folks. Maybe just suggest keeping at least a foot away from others on Tuesdays and Thursdays as a start. That's an improvement over nothing! Insisting we go right to 6 feet+ immediately is a purity test.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Our City density, huge crowds, are actually bad overall for health


uh, if we all spread out that is even worse on the planet.   Low density communities are way more damaging on the ecosystem, per capita, than dense urban zones.   more energy usage, more pollution, more fossil fuels, more foot waste, more nitrogen contamination, more asphalt.  Pretty much everything humans do to bring about the planets demise is worse, per capita, in sparse region on the planet.

So, you should be encouraging a C19 thinning of the herd.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dbaggins: dennysgod: So what if Covid-19 turns out to not be that bad and we social distanced for nothing.


we already have a huge amount of data in hand that tells us that this is utterly not the case.    You can't just watch TV.    I guess not everyone can troll the up to date findings.


It matters not what form the information comes in, whether it be by TV or a concerned loved one. If the info contradicts the word of the cult leader, cognitive dissonance will expel all that is not in line with the cult leader's message.
 
Abox
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Containing the spread of the coronavirus requires collective, unified action

That has never been my strong point.
 
Andulamb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The moment Trump started taking the virus semi-seriously, I said to my wife that someone probably explained to him that his cries of "hoax" were going to kill his supporters disproportionately and therefore he was hurting his chances to be re-elected.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dennysgod: So what if Covid-19 turns out to not be that bad and we social distanced for nothing.

C19 is just a rehearsal.
society should get used to the idea of being more distant from each other because there's other diseases come down pipeline.
Our City density, huge crowds, are actually bad overall for health. We just don't usually care if 1000 ppl die every day. Maybe we should


I knew height and density restrictions were good thing in the 80s

I don't know people say stuff and I still hear the truth it's cool actually
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Little bit of rationality but mostly it's a subconscious connection
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Like seeing deeper into the well somehow
 
dkulprit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: It all boils down to one question, really.

Do you feel you have an obligation to change your behavior to benefit your neighbors and society in general?


The irony of all this.  Every single person I personally spout how this is bs and the government cannot tell us what to do etc.  Are all people that love the military and want to go back to the "greatest generation" where men were ment etc.

Well what makes military?  People willing to sacrifice for the greater good.

What made the greatest generation?  People who sacrificed on the battlefields and at home.

They had the spanish flu which was so far way worse than this (we have 100 years of medical advancements though) and when the government said stay, people stayed in, when the government said wear masks... they wore masks.  It is mind boggling.

The cognitive dissonance that they espouse with "we should be like when we were great" than act like selfish douchecanoes.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dennysgod: So what if Covid-19 turns out to not be that bad and we social distanced for nothing.


Well... we've seen what it can do when you don't and this social distancing IS working (somewhat), so of course it's not going to be as bad as it could've been, so this is going to make it worse.  Like the idiots in florida who say "they told me to evacuate LAST hurricane and it wasn't bad (despite other places that weren't there getting decimated) so it proves they overreacted."  Same shiat is going to happen with this.  If we do this right, people are going to point at the deaths (or lack there if) as the reason that "proves" it was all an overreaction.

Its gonna happen.
 
