(The Hill)   Well, Louisiana, it was nice knowing you   (thehill.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Donald Trump, United States, Death, Federal government of the United States, President of the United States, Rev. Tony Spell, universal healthcare Overnight Health Care, recent days  
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like a church that really needs some snakes  to handle and cyanide to drink.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why would they want that?  It's not like cyanide and snakes will take out a bunch of people who didn't go to church or anything.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Why would they want that?  It's not like cyanide and snakes will take out a bunch of people who didn't go to church or anything.


Mark 16:9-20  the huckster is using is the same as the snake handlers use for playing with snakes and "drinking" poison
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm fine with this, as long as they lock the doors once they're in there and come back to unlock it a few weeks later.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Like any zealot or like any pure religious person, death looks to them like a welcome friend. True Christians do not mind dying. They fear living in fear," Spell told TMZ in an interview this week.

Sigh. Death cult.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
headdesk
headdesk
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What role does satan play in this?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God will shield us from all harm and sickness. We are not afraid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't Louisiana's death and infection rate per capita, higher than California?

My bad. They have more deaths than California, overall AND per capita. Fewer overall infections, more per capita. Good for them.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doubt it will happen,

Spell was arrested on March 31 and charged with six misdemeanors for violating an executive order by Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) banning gatherings of more than 50 people. Central, La., Police Chief Roger Corcoran said Spell's decision to continue in-person services was "reckless and irresponsible."
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

holdmybones: What role does satan play in this?


He is a greedy pastor who needs that collection plate full.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do what Kentucky just started. Take all the license plate numbers, find out who they are, and quarantine  all of them for 14 days.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Satan and a virus will not stop us," Rev. Tony Spell told Reuters. "God will shield us from all harm and sickness. We are not afraid."

slm-assets.secondlife.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: What role does satan play in this?


Satan is working with Jesus in trying to tell the Jesus™ worshipers not to be plague vectors and Typhoid Marys.

Their efforts will be in vain, of course, but at least they aren't actively trying to make the world a worse place just to spite people they don't like.

/is there anyone Jesus does not like, apart from moneylenders who conduct their business in the Temples?
//I doubt Satan is too friendly with God after that whole Job ordeal
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Louisiana, it was nice knowing you

Narrator: Well, not always all that nice, if I'm honest.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sliding Carp: Well, Louisiana, it was nice knowing you

Narrator: Well, not always all that nice, if I'm honest.


I got stuck in Morgan city once and that was enough. Port Eads had already been wiped out by a hurricane.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I'm fine with this, as long as they lock the doors once they're in there and come back to unlock it a few weeks later.


Gasoline moat, napalm borders.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

holdmybones: What role does satan play in this?


Satan: Aka Lucifer, aka the LIght.  As in Knowledge.  Translated the pastor means "Intelligence and science will not stop us."
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought suicide was a cardinal sin? See you in hell farkers!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
self correcting problem ...
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Sounds like a church that really needs some snakes  to handle and cyanide to drink.


Sounds like a church that is desperate for its version of black Friday, Easter and Christmas being the biggest money-making days of the year.  They can't afford to be closed tomorrow.  Gotta maintain the bottom line to keep the doors open and the preacher paid.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I'm fine with this, as long as they lock the doors once they're in there and come back to unlock it a few weeks later.


as sympathetic as i am towards antivaxers because of the effect their beliefs have on their innocent children, it seems the virus won't target kids in any meaningful way, so i agree

let's break some attendance records fellas, we can do this!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: "Like any zealot or like any pure religious person, death looks to them like a welcome friend. True Christians do not mind dying. They fear living in fear," Spell told TMZ in an interview this week.


Sounds just like an Isalamic terrorist.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I feel so stugged.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was it though?
 
sgilman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No it wasnt.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: "Like any zealot or like any pure religious person, death looks to them like a welcome friend. True Christians do not mind dying. They fear living in fear," Spell told TMZ in an interview this week.

Sigh. Death cult.


These reminds of the crap fundamentalist Muslims used to spout when I lived in the Middle East.
/you can find zealots everywhere..
//Even in the middle of a pandemic too.
 
vermiis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, looks like it's a working weekend.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/probably not obscure
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey, FARK legal clerks, I found out last week what a Depraved-heart Murder is.

If anyone in this church dies of COVID-19 in, say, the two weeks after Easter, could Reverend Spell be charged?
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Earguy: eurotrader: Sounds like a church that really needs some snakes  to handle and cyanide to drink.

Sounds like a church that is desperate for its version of black Friday, Easter and Christmas being the biggest money-making days of the year.  They can't afford to be closed tomorrow.  Gotta maintain the bottom line to keep the doors open and the preacher paid.


Ya, that's my thought as well.

The problem is, that is the same as skinning the sheep, not shearing it.

In two months those pews are going to look mighty empty.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, bye.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Religion of Peace"
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The suicide-bombing community is not absolutely 100 percent religious, but it is pretty nearly 100 percent religious."
- Christopher Hitchens

Also applies to fanatical disease vectors.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.