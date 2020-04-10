 Skip to content
(Talking Points Memo)   Too afraid to go to hospitals at symptom onset, NYCers are dying of heart attacks at home   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
8
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The phenomenon appears to be global, however. One study found that in Italy's virus-stricken northern regions, the overall mortality rate went up by six times - far more than official death tallies due to COVID showed.

So much for the conservative argument that COVID fatality numbers are being inflated by including deaths due to comorbidities.

Trump and Fox lie, Americans die.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Awful truth---we won't have a good sense of the real death toll from COVID-19 in the developed world till we have vital statistics for 2020. COVID-19 should show up as a clear spike in the death rate worldwide.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that's one way to avoid dying of COVID-19
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
See, deaths aren't COViD. Curve flattened, libhoaxgerms.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Where would subby prefer to die of a heart attack, if not at home?
 
semiotix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Cardiac" "dead from a heart attack" in this context.

It just means your heart was stopped when the paramedics got there, which often causes you humans to stop living.

A few of those people probably died from actual heart attacks, but most of the extra deaths are from people dying of the same thing causing all the other extra deaths.

I understand why we're not counting those bodies as COVID-19 deaths today, or on their death certificates. For the most part, there's no way to know for sure, since we don't even have enough tests for the living. But the extra hundreds of thousands of dead Americans are going to get swept under a statistical rug for damn sure. They already did it with Puerto Rico after the hurricane.
 
