(Daily Mail)   If your airplane is going down, and you want to feel closer to God, this is perfect for you   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's perfect! Hide the true glory of God's creation - our beautiful world -  with this tacky colorful plastic sheet!

Speaking of plastic:
The Goldcoast Singers, Plastic Jesus (1962)
Youtube aRVK1FzC_Wk
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Daily Fail is now just running commercials?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do these not block the small vent holes that prevent condensation between the two layers.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
paging eyeq360 to the thread
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone sits next to me on an airplane and whips one of those out, they're getting my Dracula impression.  I'll wait until the stewardess isn't looking.

/who's crazy now
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If someone sits next to me on an airplane and whips one of those out, they're getting my Dracula impression.  I'll wait until the stewardess isn't looking.

/who's crazy now


lmao
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Stolen from the priest probably..)
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No stewardess is gonna allow you to stick that on the widow, and the sky cop will back her up.
 
