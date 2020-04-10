 Skip to content
(Komo)   Bring on the dynamite   (komonews.com) divider line
moos
4 hours ago  
Lower The Dynamite
Youtube 5gtugMjDCnw
 
Sub Human
3 hours ago  
"Authorities urge citizens to stay home and not try to see it."

Why would you want to see tons of rotting flesh?

Just look in the mirror.

/some folks idea of a good time.
 
Diamond Joe Biden
14 minutes ago  
Again?
 
jim32rr
13 minutes ago  

Sub Human: "Authorities urge citizens to stay home and not try to see it."

Why would you want to see tons of rotting flesh?

Just look in the mirror.

/some folks idea of a good time.


Got a big mirror at home, do you
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
13 minutes ago  
Another whale carcass?

/DRTFA
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
13 minutes ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: Again?


Nuttin' up my sleeve  (rrrrip)

PRESTO

Gotta get another hat.
 
dyhchong
11 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Another whale carcass?

/DRTFA


Nope. Trumps upping his game on the Coronavirus.
 
WordsnCollision
10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saiga410
7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown
7 minutes ago  
Oh no, not again.
 
SMB2811
2 minutes ago  

Sub Human: "Authorities urge citizens to stay home and not try to see it."

Why would you want to see tons of rotting flesh?

Just look in the mirror.

/some folks idea of a good time.


People are bizarre.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
2 minutes ago  
So this was fun.
 
