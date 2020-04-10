 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Boston sets up one-way sidewalks with $100 fines for walking the wrong way   (dailymail.co.uk)
25
Tanqueray [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If I could walk that way I wouldn't need the talcum powder.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Will you have to walk three blocks to make a right?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
State law sets the fine for violating pedestrian rules at $1.  General laws chapter 90 section 18A.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZAZ: State law sets the fine for violating pedestrian rules at $1.  General laws chapter 90 section 18A.


You follow them for a hundred yards. That's a hundred steps, so a hundred violations. So they're fined $100.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Never let a good crisis go to waste.
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah!

About that!


BLOW ME!
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I now doubt the existence of both Boston AND sidewalks.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Time to throw some tea into the harbor again?
 
Bowen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: I now doubt the existence of both Boston AND sidewalks.


Good. Because TFA is about Beverly, MA - not Boston.

/bad subby
//bad
 
nitropissering [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meh... we been doing that in my city for years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spelunking_defenestrator [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was laying in wait for someone to mention this. Beverly is a small bedroom community 26.2 miles, exactly the distance of the Boston Marathon, away from the city, 16 miles as the crow flies, which is a longer distance than it seems in compact Massachusetts.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Beverly =/= Boston.  That's a suburb 20 miles up on the north shore, past Salem.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This will go over well.  This popped into my mind

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B_UY​Y​Pb-Gk
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So you have to

townsquare.mediaView Full Size


/sorry
//took me years to realize I don't care for their treacly offerings
///yes, treacly
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

spelunking_defenestrator: I was laying in wait for someone to mention this. Beverly is a small bedroom community 26.2 miles, exactly the distance of the Boston Marathon, away from the city, 16 miles as the crow flies, which is a longer distance than it seems in compact Massachusetts.


Thanks. I was wondering about these exact and non-exact distances.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So if you drop something and have to go back to get it, it better be worth $100 bucks or just forget it?   Either that, or go in the street and get a $200 jaywalking ticket to go back to the spot.

This is honestly dumber than a HOA.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

spelunking_defenestrator: I was laying in wait for someone to mention this. Beverly is a small bedroom community 26.2 miles, exactly the distance of the Boston Marathon, away from the city, 16 miles as the crow flies, which is a longer distance than it seems in compact Massachusetts.


Beat me to it. That drive can be an hour and a half in really bad traffic. That's why I moved to Austin where the traffic is ... somehow just as bad now? (well, not these past few weeks).
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: ///yes, treacly


That's more Def Leppard territory.
 
crinz83
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

                                                "PULL OVER, KID!"
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yea, but how would they know where I'm going?
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did you notice the Virus in the USA poster at the bottom? They kinda forgot where Georgia was. That's not going to make Florida happy.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That sounds kinda stupid, but I went by our large local park on the way home from dropping off groceries at my elderly in-laws house. The 5-foot wide walking path around the park was jammed on a nice afternoon, with people heading in both directions. A lot of unnecessary passing of others. Told my wife they should post signs to walk clockwise on even days, counter-clockwise on odd. Then the only people you'd ever pass would be those slower than you, instead of someone coming in the opposite direction every few seconds. We skipped the park to go walk our neighborhood.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A song that actually mentions Beverly, MA.

Entering Marion
Youtube Tszk53PWge8
 
