(UPI)   Subby has found old nails and the odd coin when digging in his garden but never a car   (upi.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Thanks for the picture, UPI:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ford_Po​p​ular

"Electrics were 6 volts, a provided starting handle often necessary. Rod operated drum brakes, synchromesh only on 2nd and top gear. The boot accessed with a coach key, no heater or demister, semaphore indicators, pull-wire starter, manual choke. No water pump, engine cooling by thermosyphon - this was very basic motoring."

Bury it deeper.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I've found more than a few cars randomly in the woods or in creek beds.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Maybe they planted it hoping that it would sprout into a Consul?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Septic
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've now lived in three houses where we've found a car either buried under the lawn or buried in the side of the hill.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hate it.

A car tested by The Motor magazine in 1954 had a top speed of 60.3 mph (97.0 km/h) and could accelerate from 0-50 mph (80 km/h) in 24.1 seconds. A fuel consumption of 36.4 miles per imperial gallon (7.8 L/100 km; 30.3 mpg‑US) was recorded
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of prepping but this seems a tad overkill.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Around here we call that a carden.

..uhh... yeah.
 
Secret Troll Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Its a product of its time. England bombed to rubble, no work, there's rationing. It was 4 wheels and an engine when England needed it.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I'm guessing they didn't test this one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Could be worse...
housekaboodle.comView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
tv-date.comView Full Size

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Burying cars wasn't terribly unusual back in the day. I know of a junkyard honeyhole for hard to find parts that has been around forever. The owner told me he has at least 3 Ford Vickies he knows the location of, and probably several more that his father buried because they were too difficult to crush. They're buried under a mountain of cars now so he's never tried digging one up to see what's left of them.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What the previous owners may look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
m57lyra [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I found the fiber to my house the hard and expensive way whilst digging in my garden.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buried_​D​ino_246_GTS_incident

Could have been better
 
