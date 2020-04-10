 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   How the Republic of Molossia, and other micronations, are handling the covid-19 pandemic   (newsweek.com)
10
    Micronation, United States, Micronations, Nation, nation-states, Republic of Molossia, Republic of Zaqistan founder Zaq Landsberg, Republic of Zaqistan  
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very small masks.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid 19 is not recognized in the micronation of Kickasstonia.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny stuff.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sealand snubbed yet again.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So how would this work in a Commonwealth country?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Molassia?  Handling it veeeerrrryyy sllloooowwwwwlllly I'd guess.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How about the Grand High Macha of Rashpur? They on the map yet?
What's Up, Tiger Lily? (1966) Trailer
Youtube 7LzNXF_FAh8
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They left out Genovia.

/obscure?
 
meerclarschild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Useless without the Conch Republic :(
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ferris Bueller, step off.

"The Greater Talossan Area roughly overlaps with the East Side of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but the Kingdom itself - founded in 1979, when 14-year-old Robert Ben Madison, first in a line of elected kings and queens, declared his bedroom a sovereign state - is one of the earliest and most successful examples of a primarily online micronation, with more than a hundred active citizens around the world. Since 1995, Talossa has developed an elaborate government and culture, with a two-chamber legislature, cabinet ministers, political parties and its idiosyncratic invented language. "
 
