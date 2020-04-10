 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   How about no   (twitter.com) divider line
77
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

2706 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 5:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



77 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BagofOtters [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
editions.lib.umn.eduView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean on the one hand that's generally the guidance, one should avoid altogether or moderate their alcohol intake, but on the other hand
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've been saying that since forever. Of course they're gonna say that now.
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, Surgeon General. A two word sentence. Beyond helpful.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine, then legalize weed.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay outta my boozes
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't drink to live longer.

I drink so that others will live longer.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now you're really pissed off the Big Mamas!
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. No. How about no. That work for ya?

Hahahahaha...that guy. Gotta love him.

Where are my frkkin' N95 face masks dude.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
um, alcohol kills coronavirus.

WTF?????
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aaronx: They've been saying that since forever. Of course they're gonna say that now.


What do people expect them to say?

"Armageddon is here, boys. Drink up, no limits! THE TIME IS NOW!"
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Fine, then legalize weed.


To paraphrase San Kineson: MOVE WHERE THE LEGAL WEED IS!
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheers to what now? *hic*
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: UNC_Samurai: Fine, then legalize weed.

To paraphrase San Kineson: MOVE WHERE THE LEGAL WEED IS!


shiatty proto-Bill Burr aside, how does one move when 90% of the country is in lockdown?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koinbahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: um, alcohol kills coronavirus.

WTF?????


In levels far beyond what anyone has ever had in their bloodstream. And in levels beyond what most people drink straight.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

ryanstruyk: Surgeon General: "Avoid alcohol."


Bless your heart.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The current Surgeon General lost any credibility to me a long time ago.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the reminder, I need to go to the liquor store.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Kumana Wanalaia: um, alcohol kills coronavirus.

WTF?????

In levels far beyond what anyone has ever had in their bloodstream. And in levels beyond what most people drink straight.


And if we're gonna be tendentious, no one drinks through his nose. (Though, sometimes it does come back up that way.)
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went on a pretty heavy booze week here considering booze was one of the few things I could find -- at liquor stores for double the price. I do feel pretty bad so no booze until the usual go away -- shakes, sweats, nausea ... uh oh. There's the problem. That sure seems like COVID-19 symptoms. So honestly can't tell at the moment.

/ It was my birthday week with this stress and hell upon us so yeah bottoms up which i knew I'm be paying for as I am today.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Link to video 
Cocktail Hour!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been good practice to do the opposite of most of what the government has recommended.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Kumana Wanalaia: um, alcohol kills coronavirus.

WTF?????

In levels far beyond what anyone has ever had in their bloodstream. And in levels beyond what most people drink straight.


That sounds like a challenge to me.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Broken clock right twice a day. This is not a situation where getting your drunk on is going to improve your prospects.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Kumana Wanalaia: um, alcohol kills coronavirus.

WTF?????

In levels far beyond what anyone has ever had in their bloodstream. And in levels beyond what most people drink straight.


Check your sarcasm meter sir
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither the Surgeon General nor Ryan is my supervisor!
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F**k you.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darn it. Should have told me that before I bought four handles yesterday.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgI'm just am ethanolic centipede with 98 of my members sliced off and here to party.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's practically treason.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Serious Black: Kumana Wanalaia: um, alcohol kills coronavirus.

WTF?????

In levels far beyond what anyone has ever had in their bloodstream. And in levels beyond what most people drink straight.

That sounds like a challenge to me.


If you want to convert your blood stream to at least 60% alcohol, you will die in the process.
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Broken clock right twice a day. This is not a situation where getting your drunk on is going to improve your prospects.


I'm with the Dirt, here. (I have them farkied with: "dirt, I am older than it" from one good thread).

I have Covid. I recovered, started drinking again, and relapsed with the Covid.. Did Not Want.

Alcohol interferes with your ability to breathe.

It's boring as hell not to drink, but I prefer breathing more easily in the morning.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good advice.
Anytime alcohol has shown up and my house, I've immediately disposed of it by pouring it down my throat.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhh there is a huge story missing here. Wait until someone links the full farking shiat show omg.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Sepia apama: jso2897: Broken clock right twice a day. This is not a situation where getting your drunk on is going to improve your prospects.

I'm with the Dirt, here. (I have them farkied with: "dirt, I am older than it" from one good thread).

I have Covid. I recovered, started drinking again, and relapsed with the Covid.. Did Not Want.

Alcohol interferes with your ability to breathe.

It's boring as hell not to drink, but I prefer breathing more easily in the morning.


"The Dirt".
I f**king love it.
Who's awesome?
You're awesome.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Uhhh there is a huge story missing here. Wait until someone links the full farking shiat show omg.

[Fark user image image 346x750]


So, his point isn't that alcohol weakens the immune system, but the minorities will use drugs and alcohol to cope, something white people like President Sudafed would never do.
 
soupafi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kinda hard not to, given the world situation
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
hosting.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Alcohol is a bad idea for a few reasons. First alcohol reduces the effectiveness of your immune system while impairing you're ability to make good decisions. Then you develop a habit and become dependent. Then the supply chain is impacted and you're stuck with an addiction you can't feed. Same goes for heroin. Just knock it off for a while.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Uhhh there is a huge story missing here. Wait until someone links the full farking shiat show omg.

[Fark user image 346x750]


fark yo pop pop
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

berylman: [upload.wikimedia.org image 110x88]I'm just am ethanolic centipede with 98 of my members sliced off and here to party.


That's probably a little too smart for fark.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CheetahOlivetti: thismomentinblackhistory: Uhhh there is a huge story missing here. Wait until someone links the full farking shiat show omg.

[Fark user image 346x750]

fark yo pop pop


You're not my real abuela! I hate you!!
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.