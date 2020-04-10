 Skip to content
(CNN)   Hey kids, today on Schoolhouse Fark we're going to learn about a 1905 Supreme Court case, Jacobson v Massachusetts. Why? "Jacobson instructs that *ALL* constitutional rights may be reasonably restricted to combat a public health emergency." Ruh-roh   (cnn.com) divider line
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Henning Jacobson, a minister, refused to be vaccinated by the Cambridge board of health, saying he had had bad reactions to previous vaccinations. He was fined $5 under Massachusetts law. Jacobson argued the penalty violated his personal liberty to care for his own health.

Ahhh, anti-vaxxers stirring shiat... some things never change.

Also, $5 in 1905 is equivalent to $146.98 in 2020 dollars.  - citation -

Drew coulda made bank in 1905 TF subscriptions.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they can shut down churches?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Surely not the right to bear arms?
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

enry: So they can shut down churches?


No. But they can lock people in.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The needs of the many outweigh the needs if the one
 
Hachitori
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So...this runs along the theory that while we have individual rights, those rights do not extend to the point of permitting the endangerment of others.

Sort of like the saying that  the right to free speech does not allow one to shout 'Fire!' In a crowded theater.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What, did someone think that they were the first to try to argue bill of rights against pandemic orders?

History, repeat, etc.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You think that's frightening, and it is, remember that Buck vs. Bell is still the legal precedent, meaning that the State can sterilize you for 'habitual criminal behavior' and in the name of 'public health'.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Soon: "Nobody ever heard of this Supreme Court ruling Jacobson v Massachusetts, but I told everyone. It gives me unlimited power to do what I want. And scholars across the world said 'Sir, this is the most brilliant jurisprudence I've ever seen.' I know, I know. You're welcome."

/hah no way in fark that guy can pronounce 'jurisprudence'
 
squirrelflavoredyogurt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One might argue that an in clinic abortion might be reasonably restricted to combat a health emergency. (If ppe is in seriously low supply, etc.) How can you suggest that writing a prescription for a pill type abortion is a reasonable restriction?

Oh fark, wait, Trump will claim abortion pills are now effective against covid-19. His buddies will buy up abortion manufacturers, and he'll create a government stockpile, paying 1200x the normal cost. His base will give him a pass because they're even farking dumber than him, plus God sent him.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What if the President is the public health emergency?
 
squirrelflavoredyogurt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oops, *abortion PILL manufacturers*.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Soon: "Nobody ever heard of this Supreme Court ruling Jacobson v Massachusetts, but I told everyone. It gives me unlimited power to do what I want. And scholars across the world said 'Sir, this is the most brilliant jurisprudence I've ever seen.' I know, I know. You're welcome."

/hah no way in fark that guy can pronounce 'jurisprudence'


"sir this is the most brilliant jewish produce I've ever seen'
'sir this is the most brilliant jerk-ass product ice I've ever seen
''sir this is the most brilliant german prune jucie I'ver ever seen'
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And I am sure that more than a lot of anti-vaxxers will try and claim that the Supreme Court does not have the authority to change the Constitution.

On a serious, and sad, note, I have run into hardcore 2nd Amendment supporters who make this claim, saying that the Supreme Court does not have the authority to regulate the 2nd Amendment.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Constitutional rights, why are these idiots talking about abortion?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: What, did someone think that they were the first to try to argue bill of rights against pandemic orders?

History, repeat, etc.


That's what you get when you let a Bundy avoid a shoe selling career.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hachitori: So...this runs along the theory that while we have individual rights, those rights do not extend to the point of permitting the endangerment of others.

Sort of like the saying that  the right to free speech does not allow one to shout 'Fire!' In a crowded theater.


Except that you can yell 'Fire!' in a crowded theater. What is not allowed is yelling 'Fire!' in a crowded theater when there is no fire.
 
flood222
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The quarantining of people often raises questions of civil rights, as it should.
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: You think that's frightening, and it is, remember that Buck vs. Bell is still the legal precedent, meaning that the State can sterilize you for 'habitual criminal behavior' and in the name of 'public health'.


Or for being genetically defective and a eugenic drag on The White Race.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Never let a crisis go to waste.

So Texas tries to ban abortions.
Californian tries to ban gun sales.

In both cases, their motives are highly questionable.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Sort of like the saying that the right to free speech does not allow one to shout 'Fire!' In a crowded theater.


Not this shiat agan.

That ruling was later reversed by the Supreme Court.  They admitted they made a mistake.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait... So during a pandemic there is no need for habeas corpus? I can understand expanding it to medically necessary detention for treatment and to prevent transmission, which is obviously the most important civil right that is protective and lessens a greater harm to the detainee; but I can't understand allowing unjustified detention for no reason at all at the whim of the state (if the state even bothers to declare a whim).
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Figures the abortion stupidity would be the last straw to introduce authoritarianism.
 
