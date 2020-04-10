 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   If you're living in Burbank and your power just dropped out, I have an idea why   (twitter.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1097 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 5:05 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any Fark 'Splosives experts wanna opine whether that's tranformer coolant or something sinister going up?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everytime the power blinks a squirrel gets his wing.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With video goodness:
https://twitter.com/valeriegratias/st​a​tus/1248689955829960707

Hopefully nobody was in the area. Probably a good bit of damage around after that one.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Everytime the power blinks a squirrel gets his wing.


Or a copper thief...
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this was just a half-mile or so away from me.  ^^;

I heard a chopper hovering overhead, for a couple minutes -- which was soon joined by another ... so I went outside, and noticed a column of greenish smoke nearby.  A few seconds later, I heard a loud "WHOOOMPH", and saw a fireball and black smoke rising from the same spot.  I was afraid (at first) that a couple of helicopters had collided & crashed.

I was relieved to learn (via the LA NBC-4 news website) that it was 'only' an electrical explosion, and that nobody (so far, at least) seems to have been injured.

Burbank Fire Dept looks to be doing a great job of getting it under control.  ^_^;
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phoenix occasionally has substations go bad. I hope that's all this is.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noazark: Yeah, this was just a half-mile or so away from me.  ^^;

I heard a chopper hovering overhead, for a couple minutes -- which was soon joined by another ... so I went outside, and noticed a column of greenish smoke nearby.  A few seconds later, I heard a loud "WHOOOMPH", and saw a fireball and black smoke rising from the same spot.  I was afraid (at first) that a couple of helicopters had collided & crashed.

I was relieved to learn (via the LA NBC-4 news website) that it was 'only' an electrical explosion, and that nobody (so far, at least) seems to have been injured.

Burbank Fire Dept looks to be doing a great job of getting it under control.  ^_^;


Good - the greenish smoke says benign origin.
 
scumm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that looks like a kerosene fire.  might be used as transformer coolant?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anything letting off a fireball that slow is blowing up as-designed, as in "not in a horrifyingly catastrophic way."  The explosion also appears to have gone mostly vertical, which is always a good sign.

Don't know anything about power systems, but I do know a little bit about water treatment and pumping. Could be a couple of options ranging from sewage gas to LNG depending on the operations there.  Most would have been stored in a containment unit meant to blow the top off and funnel the blast upward before it could spread horizontally very far to other storage units or staff quarters.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TRUMP.

DRINK!
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

noazark: column of greenish smoke


Green? Copper. Electrical stuff burning, indeed.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Any Fark 'Splosives experts wanna opine whether that's tranformer coolant or something sinister going up?


Transformer coolant is an oil.
It forms gases when it breaks down after having been used for too long without being changed out.
Those gases can be explosive.

/EE
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: noazark: Yeah, this was just a half-mile or so away from me.  ^^;

I heard a chopper hovering overhead, for a couple minutes -- which was soon joined by another ... so I went outside, and noticed a column of greenish smoke nearby.  A few seconds later, I heard a loud "WHOOOMPH", and saw a fireball and black smoke rising from the same spot.  I was afraid (at first) that a couple of helicopters had collided & crashed.

I was relieved to learn (via the LA NBC-4 news website) that it was 'only' an electrical explosion, and that nobody (so far, at least) seems to have been injured.

Burbank Fire Dept looks to be doing a great job of getting it under control.  ^_^;

Good - the greenish smoke says benign origin.


Or that a new pope has been selected.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Any Fark 'Splosives experts wanna opine whether that's tranformer coolant or something sinister going up?


The coolant is mineral oil. That will leave a mark.
 
marc0249 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

scumm: that looks like a kerosene fire.  might be used as transformer coolant?


The coolant used in power transformers is mineral oil. The flashpoint of mineral oil is approximately 350 F. An internal fault or close in bus fault could cause an ignition.
 
Victoly
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

optikeye: Everytime the power blinks a squirrel gets his wing.


Ha! It is funny because the squirrel gets dead.

insidethemagic-119e2.kxcdn.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: noazark: column of greenish smoke

Green? Copper. Electrical stuff burning, indeed.


So the magic blue/green smoke of a dead piece of electronics.  Supersized.

On the plus side, what ever poor animal that caused it just got atomized.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Impressive explosion.

My power was out for a while yesterday.  It's very disconcerting when that part of civilization is suddenly gone when you're already sheltering from a pandemic.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: dionysusaur: Any Fark 'Splosives experts wanna opine whether that's tranformer coolant or something sinister going up?

The coolant is mineral oil. That will leave a mark.


Or FR3... mmmm vegetable oil.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama.
 
Victoly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

noazark: Yeah, this was just a half-mile or so away from me.  ^^;


So you're in Beautiful Downtown Burbank?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, that's how the Magic Blue Smoke is made...

/all kidding aside...glad no one (so far) got hurt
 
kb7rky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Victoly: noazark: Yeah, this was just a half-mile or so away from me.  ^^;

So you're in Beautiful Downtown Burbank?


Points for the Laugh-In reference ;)
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: noazark: column of greenish smoke

Green? Copper. Electrical stuff burning, indeed.


Either that, or there's a new Space Pope elected...
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: dionysusaur: Any Fark 'Splosives experts wanna opine whether that's tranformer coolant or something sinister going up?

Transformer coolant is an oil.
It forms gases when it breaks down after having been used for too long without being changed out.
Those gases can be explosive.

/EE


I'd bet the substation was overloaded. The power usage for residential has been high since the social distancing shutdowns. Commercial is way down and industrial is lower, but people at home with the AC on are making up the difference.

Overheating, venting, arcing, exploding in about that order.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Victoly: noazark: Yeah, this was just a half-mile or so away from me.  ^^;

So you're in Beautiful Downtown Burbank?


The Flying Fickle Finger of Fate led to a Fierce Fire
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In fact, there's literally a residential lunch time spike right now, and with that happening 2 hours ago it puts the explosion right about noon.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kb7rky: So, that's how the Magic Blue Smoke is made...

/all kidding aside...glad no one (so far) got hurt


www3.telus.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.