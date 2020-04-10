 Skip to content
Caption these beach-going cows
12
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Where are all the humans that feed us?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I just pooped and it felt great.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"I heard that once you go black you never go back.  Have you ever "gone black", Angus?"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This'll be the best spring break ever!
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Uh.  Where is the grass?  I was told there would be grass.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Cowabunga!
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
What're you lookin' at ?
You never heard of "Surf & Turf" before ?
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I'd test the water but I lactose.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now that the hoomans are gone the beach is ours again!
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Check out the udders on her!"
 
