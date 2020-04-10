 Skip to content
(AP News)   But I bet the fly fishing is unbelievable   (apnews.com) divider line
10
10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Used to be that when the locusts came and ate their crops, they got nets and caught the locusts and ate them instead.
Have they quit doing that?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I remember a mycologist talking shiat about having a spore that would attract and kill waves of locusts, probably Paul Stamets.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fire, floods, pestilence, now famine.

When's War making an appearance?

jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remember the recent year when we called it the worst year ever because a lot of celebrities died?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
pestilence✔
plague ✔
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jso2897: Used to be that when the locusts came and ate their crops, they got nets and caught the locusts and ate them instead.
Have they quit doing that?


I've had toasted and spiced crickets and grasshoppers in Mexico that were really tasty.  Can't vouch for locusts though I do know they are considered a delicacy among some cultures.

According to my precursor interwebby research "Locusts are said to have a sort of shrimpy, nutty flavor. They were even renamed "sky prawns"during an Australian swarm, according to Bugsfeed."
 
johnny queso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

johnny queso: pestilence✔
plague ✔


wow, ok
burbank fireball✔
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ansius: Fire, floods, pestilence, now famine.

When's War making an appearance?

[i0.wp.com image 850x478]


SHUSH, you.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ansius: Fire, floods, pestilence, now famine.

When's War making an appearance?

[i0.wp.com image 850x478]


Uh yeah, about that. Pestilence was forced to retire due to the advent of antibiotics and was replaced by Pollution.
 
