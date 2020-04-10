 Skip to content
(Enterprise News)   "The crash involved two Jeeps and one coffee shop, police said"   (enterprisenews.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's a jeep thing, you wouldn't understand...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Amore'....
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinking while operating a coffee shop?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Two Jeeps One Donut Shop is the name of my off-road vehicle and sweets themed porn club.
 
rcain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't even to read the article to know that this was yet another drunken coffee house going the wrong way down the street
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It was my understanding we weren't supposed to get out of the car anymore...
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Twelve David, on the corner of Thirty-eight and Two you'll find a three car accident. Two taxis and a taxi
 
