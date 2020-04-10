 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Dot)   People are pissed off about couple-spreading on the sidewalks. No, that's not what it means, get your mind out of the gutter and back onto the sidewalk   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

336 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 5:16 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's the worst in grocery stores.

Send one person and be thankful for whatever they bring! When you go in groups of 2 or more, you focus on each other and are not paying attention. It's selfish.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: It's the worst in grocery stores.

Send one person and be thankful for whatever they bring! When you go in groups of 2 or more, you focus on each other and are not paying attention. It's selfish.


My son gets my groceries and brings him here. He says people are bringing their damn kids into the grocery store. Stupid idiots.
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Couple spreading was annoying even before the pandemic.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People suck.  Film at 11.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This isn't a new phenomenon -- it's just getting discovered by people who normally are not pedestrians venturing out for walks/runs. On a narrow sidewalk I can kind of understand when two people stay side by side, but the real frustration is on extra wide sidewalks in metro areas where a group of 3+ will spread out in a line to fill >75% of the path and not break rank when faced with oncoming foot traffic.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh no!  Next up, COVID-19 fat shaming for people that are twice as large as others and even *more* difficult to get by?

/deal with it.
//It's a minor inconvenience
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, this was a problem before the current pandemic. Why would anyone think it would not still be a problem? If you are out for a walk and you see a couple approaching just let out a few loud coughs. That will get their attention quicker than just about anything and they will just as quickly move to avoid getting close to you.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The worst is when they do it on a multi-use path, and you're trying to get around them from behind while jogging or on a bike. Or even while walking a bit faster than them. Yes, you can and should say "on your left" and slow down while they move, but having to repeat that procedure over and over and over again as you make your way through the coronavirus-fueled hordes is annoying as hell.

This of course predates coronavirus, but now that so many people are walking for exercise, it would be nice if local governments could remind them to keep to the right.
 
genner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The fact that we can complain about this right now gives me hope.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.