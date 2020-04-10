 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   In other news, the An Garda Síochána (the Irish national police force) would like you to know that no, donuts are not an essential food during the pandemic and yes, they are confiscating your car   (twitter.com) divider line
7
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

283 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 6:27 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rubber? I barely know her!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Scared me for a moment, Subby.
 
Cormee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Farking boy racers, they're the scourge of the midlands
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait, a cop not liking donuts?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
BMW.  Shocking.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fun fact (learned from the show QI), skin marks on asphalt are not rubber left behind from the tire. They are the result of the tire heating up the bituminous oils in the asphalt which then changes color.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.