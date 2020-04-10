 Skip to content
(ABC News)   On hearing that many of his followers plan to gather in his name on Easter despite COVID-19, God decides to send tornadoes to stop those idiots   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Wind, Thunderstorm, Severe weather, storm reports Thursday, Tornado, Storm, significant damage, highest wind gusts  
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have they remembered that God sent 9/11 to punish America? And 2020 is God punishing Trump and the GOP and the Fundies for their unchristianlike behaviour?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, break out the Sharpie!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how many hints God's going to give them.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I don't know how many hints God's going to give them.


Will this result in the frogs raining from the sky?
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's because God is powerful, but insecure, like Barbra Streisand before James Brolin"
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You got this God!
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Forget where I got this, but I'm 100% sure it's been posted on Fark.

/If it hasn't, shame on you all.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you believe in God, he gave you gifts: among them Hands, arms, legs, feet, Eyes, ears, nose AND A BRAIN. His book calls us His children. Which means we have are expected to use gifts to figure out his Creation.

Failure to use those gifts are disrespectful to the very God you believe in.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, Mr. Wednesday.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: [Fark user image 425x425]
Forget where I got this, but I'm 100% sure it's been posted on Fark.

/If it hasn't, shame on you all.


The conservative version is "Kill live-birth babies that were supposed to be aborted?  GOD sends a plague to New York."  There's many more than that, too.

Viruses are perceived to hit cities more than rural areas, and whatever liberal policies just got enacted are always the cause.  It just won't be seen the other way by most people.  The internet is an exception, but it's not where most religious people get their directions, and they're the ones signed up for this.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

aungen: ShavedOrangutan: [Fark user image 425x425]
Forget where I got this, but I'm 100% sure it's been posted on Fark.

/If it hasn't, shame on you all.

The conservative version is "Kill live-birth babies that were supposed to be aborted?  GOD sends a plague to New York."  There's many more than that, too.

Viruses are perceived to hit cities more than rural areas, and whatever liberal policies just got enacted are always the cause.  It just won't be seen the other way by most people.  The internet is an exception, but it's not where most religious people get their directions, and they're the ones signed up for this.


Agreed, no amount of data is going to convince a trump loyalist of anything.  But the meme is a joke, and the joke isn't for them.

Also, if the current situation regarding basic understanding of science, statistics, population, or parents teaching their kids at home doesn't increase education funding in most areas, nothing will...

/education funding will not increase anywhere.
//some places will actually cut salaries for any reason, including "if they care about kids, they'll take a cut so we can balance budgets" and "they didn't have anything to do during the pandemic, so they shouldn't get paid as much"
 
ocelot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's just getting started,look at the upper air soundings.Just saw 2500-3000 j
 
gremlin79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I don't know how many hints God's going to give them.

Will this result in the frogs raining from the sky?


What have the French done to piss Him off lately?
 
camaroash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Something good happens = Satan's Temptation
Something bad happens = God's Challenge

Conclusion: God's an asshole

It's like those face $20 bills Fundies leave in place of tips at restaurants. Open them up and it says something like "Disappointed? You won't be if you accept Jesus, blah blah blah." I called an Aunt out for doing this to an old schoolmate who served us during a family dinner.

I'm packing my to-go box and I see the fake $20.
Schoolmate is clearing the tables and hears me quietly say "What the fark?"
Her (in college at the time and struggling financially) "Something wrong?"
"Yeah. This." I hand her the fake and she reads the Jesus spam."
"Who would do this?"
"My aunt. Trade ya." Handed her a real $20 and went to join my family.
"Aunt [Cunrag], you dropped this back there." I hand it to her, discretely, not wanting to cause a scene. Nice try. She flared up like a hemorrhoid and got biatchy in the parking lot in front of everyone. "[Something Jesus, REEEE! Something God, REEEE! Something about keeping a soul from being saved, REEEEE!] What do you have to say for yourself?!"
Armor piercing question: "Isn't deception Satan's deal?"
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: aungen: ShavedOrangutan: [Fark user image 425x425]
Forget where I got this, but I'm 100% sure it's been posted on Fark.

/If it hasn't, shame on you all.

The conservative version is "Kill live-birth babies that were supposed to be aborted?  GOD sends a plague to New York."  There's many more than that, too.

Viruses are perceived to hit cities more than rural areas, and whatever liberal policies just got enacted are always the cause.  It just won't be seen the other way by most people.  The internet is an exception, but it's not where most religious people get their directions, and they're the ones signed up for this.

Agreed, no amount of data is going to convince a trump loyalist of anything.  But the meme is a joke, and the joke isn't for them.

Also, if the current situation regarding basic understanding of science, statistics, population, or parents teaching their kids at home doesn't increase education funding in most areas, nothing will...

/education funding will not increase anywhere.
//some places will actually cut salaries for any reason, including "if they care about kids, they'll take a cut so we can balance budgets" and "they didn't have anything to do during the pandemic, so they shouldn't get paid as much"


Yeah.  As long as it's only liberals here.  I'm surprised someone hasn't posted 10 reply-memes already.  Maybe they are all tired from all the winning?

Our hospitals are at the breaking point, and have lost an average of 25% of their nurses.  PPE is running really low and they are not following protocol.  We have a $1k fine for anyone out for non-critical reasons.  It's bad here, and we still have class every day with the teacher.  Nobody has been fired or reduced pay.

If they are doing that somewhere else, it's because of horrible people, not because of necessity.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

camaroash: Armor piercing question: "Isn't deception Satan's deal?"


And it gives Christians a bad name.  It's totally Satan's deal.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought suicide was a cardinal sin.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aungen: ShavedOrangutan: aungen: ShavedOrangutan: [Fark user image 425x425]
Forget where I got this, but I'm 100% sure it's been posted on Fark.

/If it hasn't, shame on you all.

The conservative version is "Kill live-birth babies that were supposed to be aborted?  GOD sends a plague to New York."  There's many more than that, too.

Viruses are perceived to hit cities more than rural areas, and whatever liberal policies just got enacted are always the cause.  It just won't be seen the other way by most people.  The internet is an exception, but it's not where most religious people get their directions, and they're the ones signed up for this.

Agreed, no amount of data is going to convince a trump loyalist of anything.  But the meme is a joke, and the joke isn't for them.

Also, if the current situation regarding basic understanding of science, statistics, population, or parents teaching their kids at home doesn't increase education funding in most areas, nothing will...

/education funding will not increase anywhere.
//some places will actually cut salaries for any reason, including "if they care about kids, they'll take a cut so we can balance budgets" and "they didn't have anything to do during the pandemic, so they shouldn't get paid as much"

Yeah.  As long as it's only liberals here.  I'm surprised someone hasn't posted 10 reply-memes already.  Maybe they are all tired from all the winning?

Our hospitals are at the breaking point, and have lost an average of 25% of their nurses.  PPE is running really low and they are not following protocol.  We have a $1k fine for anyone out for non-critical reasons.  It's bad here, and we still have class every day with the teacher.  Nobody has been fired or reduced pay.

If they are doing that somewhere else, it's because of horrible people, not because of necessity.


Conservative humor isn't known for being exactly funny...

I'm in Santa Monica CA/LA area.  So far we're doing alright, getting emails from the local hospital (where i get my medical care) about status, what to do, etc on a near daily basis.  Things are pretty well locked down and have been for a while.  LA just started allowing restaurants to act as grocery stores for delivery.  i.e. you can call a restaurant and order groceries through them.  It's a great idea, uses existing logistics lines, keeps local businesses open.

One thing that bugs me is I have a friend in her 90's who's ordered delivery from a local grocer ever since she got rid of her car.  So probably 10+ years.  They haven't delivered to her in weeks because "she doesn't call her order in early enough".  A few other people and I have been shopping for her, but still.
 
