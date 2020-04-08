 Skip to content
(Las Cruces Sun-News)   I know everyone Let's take a big group photo of us crawling up each others a** during a pandemic. What could possibly go wrong?   (lcsun-news.com) divider line
comic serif [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Half the population has below average intelligence.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What a bunch of blue-ribbon dickheads.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wish the lethality of covid-19 was directly proportional to the level of stupidity demonstrated in getting it
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One Facebook post, believed to have been published on Sunday, April 5, documented a gathering of off-road vehicle enthusiasts in which at least 31 people gathered by the "Welcome to Las Cruces" sign located near Interstate 10.

Like 85% of the "off road enthusiasts" I know are complete assholes. This doesn't surprise me in the least.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All that popped into my head while reading that headline, subby, was "...how does the Human Centipede cough?"
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lots of people don't deserve the accumulated benefits of civilization. Film at 11.
 
neofonz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So ad-hoc Trump rallies are occurring after all.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm not reading any more articles about people who flouted social distancing only to catch it then talk about how horrible it is.

I will read their obituaries.

/no you were not someone who brightened people's day with a smile.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The virus isn't lethal enough to scare people indoors all spring and summer. So don't be surprised when things like this start happening more often. I've been saying this all lockdown long but you will need to start forcing everyone inside at gunpoint because people will not put up with this for much longer. There's no end date it's house arrest for life at this point.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

holdmybones: One Facebook post, believed to have been published on Sunday, April 5, documented a gathering of off-road vehicle enthusiasts in which at least 31 people gathered by the "Welcome to Las Cruces" sign located near Interstate 10.

Like 85% of the "off road enthusiasts" I know are complete assholes. This doesn't surprise me in the least.


During the Federal shutdown, scum like these tore out ancient Joshua trees in national parks because they were in the way of their four-wheel erosion games.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So that's two things we still haven't found a cure for: Covid-19 and Stupid.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So that's two things we still haven't found a cure for: Covid-19 and Stupid.


Covid-19 may be the cure for stupidity.  Unfortunately it is going to kill the moron's grandparents for having kids that raised morons.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So that's two things we still haven't found a cure for: Covid-19 and Stupid.


Actually, the first one may take care of the second one.
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: The virus isn't lethal enough to scare people indoors all spring and summer. So don't be surprised when things like this start happening more often. I've been saying this all lockdown long but you will need to start forcing everyone inside at gunpoint because people will not put up with this for much longer. There's no end date it's house arrest for life at this point.


We used to force people inside at gunpoint. Back when members of my parents' families were confined during polio and other outbreaks the quarantine orders were enforced by police with orders to shoot people who tried to leave. It worked
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

holdmybones: One Facebook post, believed to have been published on Sunday, April 5, documented a gathering of off-road vehicle enthusiasts in which at least 31 people gathered by the "Welcome to Las Cruces" sign located near Interstate 10.

Like 85% of the "off road enthusiasts" I know are complete assholes. This doesn't surprise me in the least.


Stopping in a gas station in Michigan's UP will tell you all you need to know.  All kinds of tacky "Yuh can't take Muh Freedumz" garbage for sale, right next to "Special: 2 for $40 riding helmets", and FOX blaring on the CRT television in the corner.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cue Darwin in 3...2...1...
 
