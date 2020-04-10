 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Thailand makes fatal mistake in war on COVID-19   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
18
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good idea, clog up your ERs with people suffering from alcohol withdrawal instead.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and then... the murders began
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Soon comes the boom in homebrewed alcohol.

Apparently home brew shops in the U.S. are doing a land office business too:
https://www.krqe.com/health/coronavir​u​s-new-mexico/homebrewing-becomes-popul​ar-hobby-during-stay-at-home-order/
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well that'll make a hard man humble.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They fell victim to one of the classic blunders.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The question is whether Ice Pack is the Thailand beer version of tuna flavored ramen noodles
 
Snowblind2010 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The provincial government closed the liquor stores here but announced it several days before the closure.  There was an inevitable rush on the liquor stores which meant that social distancing was thrown out the window.

About a week after the closure the government re-opened the stores because they were dealing with people with withdrawals, etc. This time they had a plan in place to ensure that social distancing happened.  That's a better option, I think.

Side note - the liquor stores here are provincially owned and run.
 
Mussel Shoals
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So a Thai Ice Tea is OK and a Long Island Ice Tea is not? So it's either pandemic control or riot control...take your pick.

BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Same here, PA runs the state liquor store system.  They closed the stores but at least we can buy beer and wine at distributors and some food stores.  On the positive side, any distilleries here can to pick-up if you order in advance.

Oh, and for good measure, the state said they were opening up the online store, which crashed immediately last Friday and still isn't working at all.
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Our state has a voluntary Shelter In Place order. The first time I went to the store for supplies after it was issued, I noticed that all the end-caps were stocked with liqueur, wine and beer. I was heartened to see that their priorities were the same as mine.
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think a lot of people are going to find out they are alcoholics.
 
dryknife
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are Thai Sticks still OK?
 
wozzeck
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My local breweries kick ass. One place just dropped a 4 pack off, another one is delivering crowlers tomorrow and the local coffee roaster is partnering with a brewery tomorrow to do contactless coffee and beer sales. Every place I would normally spend money is closed, and I like supporting local business ... soo ... I'm getting beer faster than I can drink it.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cannabis dispensaries and liquor stores should remain open as an essential business throughout the USA.
/we need federal guidelines..
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In WI liquor stores are the MOST essential businesses.
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh for a minute there I thought it was a real disaster in the making like taking cues from Trump on how to handle this
 
ComaToast
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Groceries are essential and exempt from the lockdowns, and booze is included because they contain vital nutrients such as - uh - calories.
 
