(WFTV Orlando)   "Really, just come on," she said. "Have some compassion and common sense in this time of crisis we're in"   (wftv.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Have some compassion and common sense in this time of crisis we're in."


Compassion and common sense.  Two things I do not think of when I think of HOAs.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would have to be one hell of a house for me to move into something under a HOA.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karen can't be bargained with. She can't be reasoned with. She doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear! And she absolutely will not stop, ever, until she has spoken to your supervisor
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you choose to live under an HOA you deserve what you get.
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEVERRRRRRRRRRRRR!

Anyway, what are we talking about?
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: If you choose to live under an HOA you deserve what you get.


Too bad there aren't any brave farking white knights to slay the farking dragons.

or bother to farking drive an hour out of their way.
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, what about the younger woman who lives with her mom?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Are you gonna catch a virus in your drive way? No? Then clean that shiat. You say a pandemic isn't the time to keep your house looking good, I say I matters more than ever now that I'm stuck home all day.
The last thing I need right now is to go outside when I wake up at 10:45 am after a long night of drinking, just to see a dirty driveway across the street from me.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
:
"Model Citizen" | Dystopian Animated Short Film (2020)
Youtube mVLrBJYGxk4

/threadjack
//well, sort of
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why have we never heard of the head of an HOA getting shot down in the center of a cul-de-sac? Because really, whisky tango foxtrot...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"We are in this together, and the safety and well-being of our residents has and always will be our top priority." "

DIAF, lying greed-pig.

HOAs should be illegal.
 
fatassbastard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Are you gonna catch a virus in your drive way? No? Then clean that shiat. You say a pandemic isn't the time to keep your house looking good, I say I matters more than ever now that I'm stuck home all day.
The last thing I need right now is to go outside when I wake up at 10:45 am after a long night of drinking, just to see a dirty driveway across the street from me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The photo they posted has a clean driveway.  What gives?
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We are in this together, and the safety and well-being of our residents has and always will be our top priority."

Liar
 
Znuh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What, more examples of landlords and HOA's being complete dicks? 

Bow down peon and give us our take.
 
phedex
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Such bullshiat. Makes me glad i live in a place with a HOA that only costs 100$ a year, and that only gets involved with:

1.Clearing snow from our roads.
2.occasionally towing cars that are parked on the streets overnight.

I'm fine with #2. Everyones driveway has room for four cars, plus a two car garage.   They're all standard 3 bedroom homes, it keeps people from having giant house parties.

Yeah, some peoples yards are maintained better than others, but kids have basketball goals and play, and we aren't under the giant thumb that other homeowners are.  It seems the more expensive a home you have, the more archaic and nazi-ish the HOA is.   Glad that lifestyle is far out of my reach.
 
overthinker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do what my old neighborhood did:everyone showed up and voted out the entire former HOA, and then hired an attorney to help navigate the legal stuff to completely dissolve the requirement to have one for the subdivision. Most of what they were supposed to enforce were already city ordinances such as no parking on the grass, mowing regularly to prevent overgrowth, and maintaining a property for residential occupation. The HOA woulod demand the entire neighborhood mow every saturday, pressure wash everything every 3 months, and would biatch about cars in driveways at night since everyone had a garage. Serves those old crotchety people right.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

capt.hollister: We are in this together, and the safety and well-being of our residents has and always will be our top priority."

Liar


I am sending this to our HOA and demanding they step up the enforcement....Ha. Me an the old lady just quit the joint VP and are happily retired form our posts. The bigest thing our HOA does is host pizza and fall party's. We got tired of cleaning up the mess so we quit. No body here wants to go out and enforce the stupid rules, so far, and I am all for that. We have rules on painting, trucks, decks, and SUV's. I am quite happy with the live and let live that has been in place for at least the last 20 years.  This is the very best place I have ever lived in.
It is like the Shire in Lord Of The Rings but with a 56.00 payment every year to pay for the parties and landscaping at the front.
Fark you Nazi guys.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Why have we never heard of the head of an HOA getting shot down in the center of a cul-de-sac? Because really, whisky tango foxtrot...


Because Americans are mostly talk, rugged individualism? Bullshiat
Freedom lovin? Bullshiat

They love to lick that boot long and hard. They only react to "economic anxiety"
*wink*
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If only it were possible to live outside an HOA.

/ Like the vast majority of people
 
Znuh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

overthinker: Do what my old neighborhood did:everyone showed up and voted out the entire former HOA, and then hired an attorney to help navigate the legal stuff to completely dissolve the requirement to have one for the subdivision. Most of what they were supposed to enforce were already city ordinances such as no parking on the grass, mowing regularly to prevent overgrowth, and maintaining a property for residential occupation. The HOA woulod demand the entire neighborhood mow every saturday, pressure wash everything every 3 months, and would biatch about cars in driveways at night since everyone had a garage. Serves those old crotchety people right.


Stupid people in power = suck.
OLD Stupid people in power = beyond hell
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

overthinker: Do what my old neighborhood did:everyone showed up and voted out the entire former HOA, and then hired an attorney to help navigate the legal stuff to completely dissolve the requirement to have one for the subdivision. Most of what they were supposed to enforce were already city ordinances such as no parking on the grass, mowing regularly to prevent overgrowth, and maintaining a property for residential occupation. The HOA woulod demand the entire neighborhood mow every saturday, pressure wash everything every 3 months, and would biatch about cars in driveways at night since everyone had a garage. Serves those old crotchety people right.


Sounds like a good idea, if ours ever gets the power hungry idea, I will keep that in mind. So far ours is cool as a dog shiat on a winters night, And I wanna keep it that way.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: The photo they posted has a clean driveway.  What gives?


They even cleaned that pizza of the roof.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

phedex: They're all standard 3 bedroom homes, it keeps people from having giant house parties.


And encourages drunk driving.

That sounds incredibly intelligent.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you listen to an HOA in times like this, you deserve everything you've got coming to you.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ruudbob:
Sounds like a good idea, if ours ever gets the power hungry idea, I will keep that in mind. So far ours is cool as a dog shiat on a winters night, And I wanna keep it that way.

It always is that way until it isn't.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Znuh: Stupid people in power = suck.
OLD Stupid people in power = beyond hell


I am an old person...68, you young-en and was VP of the HOA last year and not once was I interested in farking with anyone. OTOH I remember the HOA of my moms condo in Florida and what a bunch of old farks they were. They controlled the parking, trash, carts, what they wore, any stuff out side the condos, any car that had emblems on it in the parking lot, every farking thing they could. They were stupid old people in charge. Not all stupid old people like me are like that. WATCH YOUR OLDS BASHING!!!!
 
phedex
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Peki: phedex: They're all standard 3 bedroom homes, it keeps people from having giant house parties.

And encourages drunk driving.

That sounds incredibly intelligent.


If you want to live someplace that isn't wild, it definitely is a good rule.   if you like loud, buck wild parties, i'm sure you can find a different part of town to live in.

In any case, If you're dumb enough to drink and drive considering how easy it is to get a ride these days, or if you can't be a responsible human being, who's at fault there?
 
