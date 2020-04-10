 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Florida Man places thousands of dollars in fake pizza orders for NJ cops, runs one pizza parlor out of business   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
31
    More: Florida, United States, New Jersey authorities, Walt Disney, criminal charges, behalf of the local police, South Brunswick Police, Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida  
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's someone that i actually hope resists arrest and gets tased in the balls.
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sudeep Khetani, 34, ....shouted racial epithets at Italians and told them to go back to where they come from?


Another successful Americanized citizen!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Christ, what an asshole.


This.   That said  if i ran a restaurant with takeout or delivery i would require at least 50% payment on orders over $100 before the food was made to protect my business from stunts like this asshat pulled.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This guy is an a**hole for sure but from my super limited time involved in something vaguely resembling the food industry any substantial order required verification and/or a purchase order
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
somehow i feel his motivation, however misplaced, is from this:

https://www.nj.com/somerset/2016/10/i​n​dian-american_man_says_he_was_racially​_profiled.html

the fact that covid made it possible to do much greater damage is just a happy accident in his book of life.

hope they catch this asshole.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wow, anti-Italian racism. We truly are a country of equal-opportunity racists.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lostcat: Wow, anti-Italian racism. We truly are a country of equal-opportunity racists.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does he deliver?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flemardo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lostcat: Wow, anti-Italian racism. We truly are a country of equal-opportunity racists.


This country is just getting back to its roots. At one point you had to be the right kind of white. Italians, Irish, etc were far from beloved.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: lostcat: Wow, anti-Italian racism. We truly are a country of equal-opportunity racists.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 541x282]


Is it wrong to think they should have made that a flip sign for historic flexibility?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MBooda: Does he deliver?
[Fark user image image 600x800]


Does he have that little white tripod-table-thing driven through his sack?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't most pizza places and restaurants in general want a credit card to pre-charge on massive orders?
Who would just make thousands of dollars of food and not get paid?
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Okay, the guy is a total d!ck head and I hope they catch him and give him the harshest possible sentence, but if you are any food delivery/pick up business and someone orders hundreds or thousands of dollars on an order you require payment up front. That is just common sense. 

/I am not blaming the pizza parlors.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Multiple pizzerias lost thousands of dollars on giant orders placed and then never picked up or paid for


They lost the cost of the materials which is not even remotely close to sniffing a thousand bucks. Anybody who has ever worked or owned a pizza shop can tell you that.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not a Florida guy. He's from South Brunswick, NJ who happens to be in Florida at this time. It seems he likes
to travel between the two states. He also likes to sue a lot.

Sudeep Khetani, of South Brunswick, was charged with theft after police claimed he took advantage of the goodwill of restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: ~Courtesy of the South Brunswick Police Department)
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

flemardo: lostcat: Wow, anti-Italian racism. We truly are a country of equal-opportunity racists.

This country is just getting back to its roots. At one point you had to be the right kind of white. Italians, Irish, etc were far from beloved.


https://longislandwins.com/news/natio​n​al/newspaper-reprints-1895-editorial-w​arning-italian-immigrants/
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From another article:

"Cappricio's, located at Liberty Mall, lost an estimated $1,000 on an order for 12 large pizzas for the police."

How do you lose $1,000 on 12 pizzas? Typo or is the owner covering gambling debts?
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oooooh, he Sudeep in trouble.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Sudeep Khetani, 34, ....shouted racial epithets at Italians and told them to go back to where they come from?



Sweden?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mock26: From another article:

"Cappricio's, located at Liberty Mall, lost an estimated $1,000 on an order for 12 large pizzas for the police."

How do you lose $1,000 on 12 pizzas? Typo or is the owner covering gambling debts?


That's the street value.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He ordered fake Sudeep dish pizzas
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Not a Florida guy. He's from South Brunswick, NJ who happens to be in Florida at this time. It seems he likes
to travel between the two states. He also likes to sue a lot.

Sudeep Khetani, of South Brunswick, was charged with theft after police claimed he took advantage of the goodwill of restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: ~Courtesy of the South Brunswick Police Department)


You mean he likes to sue deeply.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Sudeep Khetani, 34, ....shouted racial epithets at Italians and told them to go back to where they come from?


That's some serious irony there.
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Not a Florida guy. He's from South Brunswick, NJ who happens to be in Florida at this time. It seems he likes
to travel between the two states. He also likes to sue a lot.

Sudeep Khetani, of South Brunswick, was charged with theft after police claimed he took advantage of the goodwill of restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: ~Courtesy of the South Brunswick Police Department)


He has also been charged in PA  and FL with crimes including fraud, grand theft, and promoting prostitution.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"South Brunswick Police said they are working with authorities in Florida to find Khetani, who is currently on probation for selling fake tickets to Walt Disney World. He faces theft charges in New Jersey, and police are looking at whether he could face bias and harassment charges as well. "

At least he's doing the jobs that Americans won't do.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mock26: From another article:

"Cappricio's, located at Liberty Mall, lost an estimated $1,000 on an order for 12 large pizzas for the police."

How do you lose $1,000 on 12 pizzas? Typo or is the owner covering gambling debts?


12 pizzas is probably not even 5 bucks of material. Flour, water, salt, sugar, and yeast are litterally pennies. The rest would be the toppings with the most expensive being the meats if any. At the end of a day, a pizza shop will throw out dozens of dough balls that never got made into pizzas. Dozens. Plural. They are worth almost nothing.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Not a Florida guy. He's from South Brunswick, NJ who happens to be in Florida at this time. It seems he likes
to travel between the two states. He also likes to sue a lot.

Sudeep Khetani, of South Brunswick, was charged with theft after police claimed he took advantage of the goodwill of restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: ~Courtesy of the South Brunswick Police Department)


Fark does NOT mock Northern States in good standing though. Your point is invalid
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

luna1580: somehow i feel his motivation, however misplaced, is from this:

https://www.nj.com/somerset/2016/10/in​dian-american_man_says_he_was_racially​_profiled.html

the fact that covid made it possible to do much greater damage is just a happy accident in his book of life.

hope they catch this asshole.


It's like the origin story of a supervillain. Except since this isn't a movie or comic book, he doesn't somehow develop superpowers or become a criminal mastermind. For years he's seethed at every mention of Jersey; the resentment has become unbearable and he must act. "Watch out for immigration," the judge said. Haha, very funny. Their pizza joints will pay for this. I'd like to place an order, you fark! He is the Jersey Slice Cranker.
 
Hachitori
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sudeep Khetani


https://www.mycentraljersey.com/story​/​news/crime/jersey-mayhem/2020/04/10/so​uth-brunswick-nj-man-ripped-off-pizzer​ias-during-pandemic-police/5133809002/​
 
