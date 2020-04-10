 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Dr. Fauci indicates antibody tests could be available soon. Asymptomatic billionaires, politicians, celebrities and athletes seen lining up to confirm negative statuses   (msn.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, United States, Donald Trump, Unemployment, Infectious disease, Antibody tests, novel coronavirus, Names of large numbers, large number of people  
•       •       •

79 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 3:45 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should get tests to the little people and the poors in three months or so. But who knows, we will see. Not the "beautiful" tests, but good enough tests.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why would anyone want a negative result? I had a weird illness at the end of January that I suspect was coronavirus, but I have no way of knowing. If I had an antibody test, at least I'd know if I was already exposed to it. If it came up negative, that just means more sheltering in place.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Why would anyone want a negative result? I had a weird illness at the end of January that I suspect was coronavirus, but I have no way of knowing. If I had an antibody test, at least I'd know if I was already exposed to it. If it came up negative, that just means more sheltering in place.


My girl was laid low with a respiratory bug in January that wasn't like any illness she'd had previously, and she's wondered if that's what it was. It would be a relief if we could know for certain that it had already moved through our family. It's unlikely, sure, but still possible.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Why would anyone want a negative result?


Because it means

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unixgeek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Why would anyone want a negative result? I had a weird illness at the end of January that I suspect was coronavirus, but I have no way of knowing. If I had an antibody test, at least I'd know if I was already exposed to it. If it came up negative, that just means more sheltering in place.


Mine was end of Feb/first of March. Sore throat, some gastrointestinal issues. Would love to know. Heading for my annual physical next week. Wish they could build it into my normal blood work.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have a question in case any expert-types are here:
I get that being exposed once doesn't guarantee you won't catch it again (although you might be less likely to), but if you catch it once and are asymptomatic to mildly symptomatic, does that mean you'll react the same way if you catch it again?  Or is every new infection a new roll of the dice?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.