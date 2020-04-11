 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Caption this audible drone   (cdn.theatlantic.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  
Original:
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Attention, citizens! Emperor Trump commands you to get back to work! All is now well!
 
CrossEyed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to our records, the factory warranty on your car is about to expire....
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't stand... don't stand.... don't stand so close to me.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original:
[Link][cdn.theatlantic.com image 850x567]


"ERROR 203: SOUND FILE NEVER_GONNA_GIVE_YOU_UP.WAV NOT FOUND"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The white zone is for immediate loading and unloading of passengers only. There is no stopping in a red zone."
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU! In the corner! STAND STILL, Laddie!
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just going to hover here and drone on all day....geddit? I'm a drone that drones on. With this speaker. Droning. Like, that's what I do, right? I drone, and I drone. Pretty good, right? No? A drone that drones? No good? Jeez, you guys are a tough audience. fark you. If you don't laugh, I'll call my Dad. He's an MQ-9 and he fark you right over. Who's laughing now, human?
 
maxx2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your pizza was delivered on time.  Uncle Enzo thanks you for your order.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Sarah Connor white courtesy phone please. Sarah Connor white courtesy phone."
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This book is brought to you by Audible.com

A Tale of Two Cities, By Charles Dickens.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way-in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Put the gub down.".....now with voting goodness
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I said, CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW!!! WTF!!

/now with voting
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Pie Iesu Domine. Dona Eis Requiem."

*whack*

"Pie Iesu Domine. Dona Eis Requiem."

*whack*
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
...OCEANIA HAS ALWAYS BEEN AT WAR WITH EASTASIA...
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
YOUR STINKY LITTLE CHURCH IS IN VIOLATION OF THE SOCIAL SPACING RULE!  Prepare for RAPTURE you FOOLS!!! Wha? OH yeah!  RAPTORS!  Prepare for RAPTORS!  Sorry!
 
